Achillion Has Multiple Shots On Goal In The Complement Space

Their first compound (ACH-4471) will likely be entering a Ph3 trial as a combo therapy in PNH and could enter a Ph3 in C3G in as early as 2020.

Overview/Thesis:

Over this past week, Amgen (AMGN) was rumored to be interested in buying out Alexion (ALXN), the biotech leader in developing treatments for diseases of the complement system, for over $40 billion. Ignored in the hubbub over that rumor was the fact that there simultaneously exists a company trading for less than 1/100th of that proposed buy-out valuation advancing a compound that could ultimately supplant Alexion’s flagship therapies Soliris and its successor Ultomiris. That company is Achillion (ACHN). You have not heard of it because it was previously an infectious disease company that had failed in its efforts to develop a Hepatitis C cure and the company has little sell side coverage. Despite being fairly far advanced clinically within its three target indications – monotherapy for PNH, combo therapy for PNH and monotherapy for C3G – the market is entirely ignoring the blockbuster potential of Danicopan. We believe that the myopia within the space should dissolve as ACHN’s successor molecule 5228 enters the clinic and the market gets further data read outs on the C3G indication as well as the PNH combo therapy. With a large cash position that will prevent the need for an equity offering in the near future (which explains the lack of sell side interest) as well as three indications that each represent multiples of upside from the current trading levels, ACHN represents a supremely compelling risk/reward here. You are taking $2 of risk for an upside that ranges from $8 to $80. It is important to note that ACHN’s novel approach to the complement system need not overturn ALXN’s in order to generate several multiples of upside from here – it could exist alongside it. Investors would be richly rewarded either way as the story unfolds.

Key Points

1) The Complement System represents an enormous market opportunity overall and ACHN is developing a novel approach to it.

The complement system is like a second immune system. Instead of T-cells, it is composed of a number of small inactive proteins, which when activated do things like help clear out cellular debris or assist in the attack of pathogens by borrowing into bacteria cell wells. There are three enzymatic pathways that activate this system – the classical, the Lectin and the alternative pathways.

Similar to the immune system, the complement system can be over activated. A typical disorder is one where a positive feedback loop is created where C3, C4, C5 proteins are aggressively produced and these proteins end up recruiting other proteins which then lodge into a cell’s membrane and lyse it. On a clinical level, this leads to symptoms like hemolysis (the rupture of red blood cells). Stopping that over activation from occurring has turned out to be a major therapeutic opportunity.

Alexion was a sub $500mm market cap biotech company in 2007 when the company launched Soliris, a complement system inhibitor. Initially targeting rare diseases like typical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, the therapy has expanded to other indications and now generates +$3.5 billion a year in revenue, comprising the vast majority of Alexion’s current $23 billion valuation – a stock which has compounded at almost 25% a year over the last 15 years.

Figure 1: Alexion Company Presentation

Soliris treats the cause of a disease like PNH by targeting the C5 convertase enzyme, thereby blocking the formation of the complement end-products associated with hemolysis. By only blocking the complement end products, Soliris does not block the complements involved at earlier stages of immunity that provide a baseline protection against microorganisms. Imagine there are three pathways that lead to one choke point – Soliris is just cutting off the final choke point. As a result, the patients on Soliris see their overall immune system compromised and are vulnerable to diseases like meningitis.

There are pros and cons to this approach – the pro is that if any of the three pathways are over activated then they will go through this C5 choke point and be stopped by the C5 inhibitor. The con though is that you are seeing overactive pathways still producing lots of protein fragments that could cause damage and you are seeing a compromised immune system overall as the final pathway is stopped.

Now while Soliris has proven to be an effective drug across a range of complement related disorders like PNH and aHUS, there are still many unmet needs in the complement market – both for indications that do not have treatments yet like C3G and for indications like PNH where some portion of the patient population is not responsive. This is initially the segment that ACHN looked to step into.

But rather than target the downstream choke point if you will, ACHN has been looking to target the upstream, the alternative pathway to be specific. The thinking is that if you could shut down one of the three pathways entirely – the other two will still be able to function and perform their immune related functions and you can also still overall reduce the over-activation of the complement system.

To use an analogy – imagine three rivers that flow into one river and you are trying to stop the river from over flowing. You could target the flooding at the final river (which is what Soliris does) or you could dam up one of the feeder rivers (which is what Danicopan does).

2) The data shows that the mechanism of action is having an effect but the results looked immature (in the case of C3G) and insufficient (in the case of PnH) – but further data read outs should cure the former and the next generation compound should cure the latter.

So first we had a strategic update on December 17th, 2018.

This update showed interim data from four programs:

phase 2 monotherapy study in naïve PNH

a phase 2 combination trial with Soliris in PNH for sub-optimally responders

C3G biomarker study

Preliminary results from a phase 2 open-label C3G trial.

We have since had updates in the PNH combo therapy program that came out in May and an update on the MAD in 5228 for PNH monotherapy that came out earlier in August.

PNH Monotherapy Data -

Phase 2 Monotherapy Results (December 18, 2018) for Danicopan

Danicopan (ACH-4471) led to a 74% maximum reduction in LDH, a magnitude slightly lower than the standard of care therapies Soliris and its successor ALXN1210 which achieved 77%-85% reduction, but somewhat higher than those demonstrated by other agents using C5 inhibition (see the exhibit below).

Figure 2 (December 18, 2018 Strategic Update by Achillion)

The market’s response was basically – so what – given it wasn’t as good as the incumbent. But it was very close, and based on the proof of concept data, Achillion decided to pivot to its successor compound ACH5228, which is 3-4 times more potent and requires a less frequent dosage. The graph below is the overlooked graph – 5228 looks able to achieve close to 100% inhibition with a much lower dosage.

Figure 3 (Achillion Corporate Presentation)

Phase 1 MAD Results (August 8, 2019) for ACH-5228

In the randomized Phase 1 MAD study, this prior graph was firmly proved out, which started to finally bring some excitement to the story. ACH-5228 was administered to 43 healthy volunteers with oral doses ranging from 40 mg to 200 mg twice a day (BID) for fourteen days. The patients achieved near complete and sustained Alternative Pathway (AP) inhibition with no side effects and the company plans to file an NDA by Q4 and have it in the clinic shortly thereafter.

In the past, the market had ignored the results of Danicopan because it required dosing that was excessive and hard to administer and its results looked compelling but not compelling enough to unseat Soliris. These results began to partially change that narrative - the successor molecule was 1) more efficacious and 2) incredibly safe. They will file an IND this fall and enter the clinic. We now have a drug that could finally contest and unseat Soliris/Ultamaris, which are worth over $20 billion in market capitalization.

Add on Therapy with Soliris

Interim Phase 2 Data (May 17, 2019) for Danicopan in Combo with Soliris

The results were shown at The New Era of Aplastic Anemia conference in Italy. Many patients on Soliris/ALXN1210 still experience issues with anemia - transfusion avoidance is a key endpoint that is targeted for such patients.

This 24 week trial showed interim data from 11 enrolled patients and showed a very statistically significant reduction in blood transfusions from 34 transfusions totaling 58 units in the 24 weeks prior to screening to only 1 transfusion of 2 units while on the trial. Additionally there were statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin levels as well as FACIT scores and it was very well tolerated. They will complete this trial this summer and are looking to initiate a Phase 3 combination trial at the start of 2020.

One question is how much could you actually charge for this therapy? VAR calls with kidney specialists revealed that rather than being cost additive – an add-on therapy could help reduce costs by lessening the total quantum of Soliris needed.

C3G

C3G Biomarker Interim Data (December 18, 2018)

Two weeks of treatment lead to a reduction in proteinuria in 5 of the 6 patients (the one who didn’t see a reduction was a very undersized male) and all the bio markers essentially trended in the right direction.

Figure 4 (December 18, 2018 Strategic Update by Achillion)

Open Label Data (December 18, 2018)

The open label showed data from three patients who had been on it for 8 to 16 weeks. We see two out of the three patients showing significant proteinuria reduction but the results were still too immature to comment one way or another.

Since these results we have gotten the positive update that they finished enrollment in C3G, which means that we should see kidney biopsy results this fall which should give much greater clarity as to the effect of the therapy. So far it is the clear that the treatment is disease modifying, but we will not have more clarity until we see the further data reach out this fall.

3) While these are each discrete binary events, they each represent multiples of upside.

The below are modest estimates of TAM and penetration rates and resulting value – they reveal that success in any of these indications would produce multiples of upside. At the moment, the market doesn’t think there is a shot at PNH monotherapy but that is because the market doesn’t appreciate how much more efficacious and easier to administer the successor molecule 5228 is. The market also does not appreciate the market size for C3G and the opportunity therein – a market for which they have no real competitor as far as approved therapies so any amount of efficacy seen there should lead to a highly likelihood of a real therapy. As far as the combo therapy – we will be getting into a phase 3 trial and it’s a matter of believing that the TAM there is reasonable.

The PNH Opportunity:

5228 monotherapy upside

This is the homerun scenario which is that 5228 proves to have similar efficacy as ALXN1202. Assuming no side effects and further clinical read outs that show LDH reductions in the +80% range, it could become a legitimate competitor. Below is how that would model out as far as value.

Figure 5 (Author’s Own Estimates)

This models out a 50% penetration rate but if it truly became the standard of care it could go higher from here. There is a relatively high hurdle here given Soliris already is on market – so the market is certainly not viewing this as a possibility. However, the advantage that 5528 may have is that it is an oral medication versus a transfusion – which VAR calls with kidney specialists reveal to be a potential key selling point to patients.

4471 Add on therapy valuation

A far more realistic goal is that we see a compound like ACH4471 (or 5228) used as an add on inhibitor in PNH patients who still show a great deal of anemia/hemophilia. A majority of Soliris treated patients still have hemoglobin scores that are below the mean and 36% required at least one expensive transfusion. In addition to this anemic cohort, you have a minority of patients (5% or so) who have genetic peculiarities that make them nonreactive to Soliris. The data showed the beginning of some stat sig changes in their hemoglobin rates. Assuming a much cheaper price point for this add on therapy, it models out as follows.

Figure 6 (Author’s Own Estimates)

Danicopan in C3G

C3G is an indication for which there are no cures and affects roughly 8k patients between the US and EU. The disease is specifically caused by an overactive alternative pathway. This makes it ideally suited for ACHN’s factor D inhibition process which specifically targets that pathway versus all three pathways. The data released (14 day study and interim results from 12 month open label) indicate that the biomarkers are all doing what they are supposed to be doing but the data is still very early and looks erratic – the more conclusive set of data (the double blind study with kidney biopsies) will not be released until late 2019.

If we did see approval here this is a $1 billion drug given the rough market size and drug pricing assumptions. This is in line with color we have gotten from kidney specialists and the like.

Figure 7 (Author’s Own Estimates)

The phase 2 double blind study they are undergoing right now could serve as a registration trial – which means that it could serve as the basis for a regulatory approach to the FDA. Any hint of success this coming October/November in this C3G trial should see the stock re-rate to closer to $10.

Other Complement Related Disease Partnerships:

Given Soliris and its successor drugs are being considered under a broad swath of indications. The team at ACHN is actively seeking out potential licensing deals with other firms to see if their drug would work for other indications and possibly constructing a JV with another firm. This is not in the numbers but could help give them third party validation in what they are doing.

Valuation

Ignoring potential partnerships in other complement diseases and focusing on just the three shots on goal – you have PNH monotherapy, you have add on therapy and you have C3G. Right now the company has $2.04 in cash reserves and is expected to burn $80mm of that to end 2019 with roughly $1.42 a share in cash versus a share price of $4.25. So the roughly $2.75 a share in EV ($350mm) right now represents the option value of these three programs and whatever potential partnerships may arise in the future. That is a gross mispricing of the optionality contained here-in. If one were to assume a 10% probability of success in each of these programs then the share price ought to be a double from here at $9 but we believe the probability of success is significantly higher for a program like C3G (given there are no therapies) and Combo (given the data to date) – so would view those odds as more along the lines of 50%, which would suggest an overall valuation of somewhere on the order of $20 today.

Figure 8 (Author’s Own Estimates)

Another way to look at this would be to compare Achillion’s valuation to the other complement related players, Alexion (ALXN) and Apellis (APLS). Alexion is worth $25 billion but they have an approved therapy so perhaps we put them aside. Apellis would be the more relevant comp given they are trying a different approach – targeting C3 versus C5 like Alexion – and they are still in clinical trials like Achillion. However, unlike Achillion, their treatment has a very cumbersome delivery method – via subcutaneous injections versus pills. They are targeting one indication called geographic atrophy that like C3G that has no cures as well as PNH. The company is in phase 3 with their PnH monotherapy and as a result has an EV of $1.6 billion versus an EV of $350mm for Achillion. By early 2020, however, ACHN could be entering a phase 3 trial with their combo therapy and C3G with the new monotherapy compound progressing through a Phase 2. Hard to see why the stock would not re-rate to at least trade in line with Apellis by then.

Risks

The risks with this name are the same as they would be for any clinical stage biotech – that we don’t see enough efficacy in these compounds to justify an approved therapy. It doesn’t look so far like there would be a safety risk – but the high bar to clear in PNH means that this drug would have to not only be efficacious but better than the current standard of care. In C3G, if we get a data read out that shows that it is not having a real discernible effect outside of biomarkers then that would kill that effort - we need to see real improved outcomes in the kidney biopsies. There is a chance that the drug is working but the patient cohorts are too foregone the path of retinal failure that we don't see the drug actually working. In that case, you’d be left with a stock trading close to or a bit below cash, which will at the end of this year be around $1.50 a share.

Conclusion

We understand that the market at least in PNH is very crowded with competitors and that it will be a while before the market start to appreciate the potentiality of 5228. But 5228 is already itself a unique product (oral pills versus infusions) that is taking a different approach by focusing specifically on the alternative pathway so we think any interesting data there makes it immediately a very real competitor to the other players in the space. The fact that the company has cash means that investors can buy the stock without worrying about further dilution down the line. We think that in general any further data that shows progress in any of these indications should at some point trigger strategic interest – the last thing that a company like Amgen would want to see happen would be to buy ALXN only to have their lead therapy be supplanted by an upstart like ACHN. The call option for now remains incredibly cheap – we don’t expect it to stay that way for long – but we think the call option should be worth at least several multiples higher and if any of these indications actually hit then we’re looking at the best biotech investment since ALXN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACHN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.