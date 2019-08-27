Switzerland: Still A Safe Haven

Switzerland has historically been known to be a safe haven for investors worldwide for decades, if not centuries, from both those challenges of a scrupulous and unscrupulous nature. In the current macroeconomic context of the more aggressive trade policies of a Trumpian USA with China, Brexit negotiations at an end but the United Kingdom uncertain of its future, and Germany weakening, is Switzerland still safe? Yes, it is and will continue to be.

The bête noire for the rest of the world but was a major pull into Switzerland until recently was its infamous strict banking secrecy laws. This coupled with the fact Switzerland is in the center of Europe, has stable, albeit boring, politics and is relatively open economically speaking in real terms all have helped and continues to help draw foreign monies into Switzerland. Investors believe their money will be safe. The question being posed though, is it true? Is Switzerland still a good location to park one’s money as an investment given the current macroeconomic environment?

Switzerland being a small, open economy means it is more likely to experience strong negative effects if there is a deterioration in global trade flows which is occurring with the continuation of the Trump-Xi trade war. This is partially reflected in the case presented by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) for keeping their interest rates to a level of -0.75% (which means that any bank deposits at the central bank of Switzerland will be charged for rather than given interest). This rate is beginning to be pushed through the banking system to customers – only look to UBS and its recent account rates for the wealthy to find this.

With a global slowdown appearing more and more likely, and global policymakers looking at ways to combat this with further monetary easing – both conventional and unconventional measures - looks likely though maybe not appreciated, as is being seen in the many discussions taking place about the role of fiscal policy. Switzerland is well-placed to use a fiscal stimulus package as its debt-to-GDP ratio is reaching historic lows of 27.7%, with budget surpluses regularly being posted, as seen below.

Reverting back to the discussion about the low monetary policy that the SNB implemented, another way of understanding its persistent negative rates is that it is to discourage the rapid flow of ‘hot’ money into the Swiss economy and strengthen the Swiss Franc (CHF) to a point where it cannot be a competitive exporter of its services and high value-added goods such as medical products (as of latest data being 2017). The Swiss exported predominantly to Euro-denominated countries and the United States, as can be seen in the accompanying graphs, and the Swiss Franc is staying at a competitive rate compared to both the United States dollar and the European Union Euro.

While this competitive foreign exchange rate aids Switzerland in maintaining its balance of trade, and strong exporting nature, it is truly thanks to the nature of its high-value added exports (see graph below) that Switzerland is able to combat the storms of international trade and protect its position of stability. It is much more difficult to displace high-value added trade than low-value added.

All of this being said, the effects of the trade war hurting global growth and global exporters, such as Germany, Switzerland could see a slight deterioration in its economy through the knock-on effects. It can avoid the worst of these effects due to its competitive currency management, strong fiscal position and location on the international value-added chain. This confirms the assumption made by many investors that their assets will be safe in Switzerland, through its stable politics and the aforementioned reasons.

