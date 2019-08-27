How Digital Turbine Is Changing The Mobile App Advertising Game

Digital Turbine (APPS) is changing the way mobile app developers market their apps. In a world with millions of apps, it has become difficult for developers to gain the awareness they once could with a marketing campaign. Furthermore, as more apps are developed and marketed end-users become numb to simple banner advertisements. Digital Turbine's software is a new, more effective approach to advertising mobile apps. The software allows developers to install their apps directly when the end-user activates a new phone. This gives apps immediate exposure with no friction of an install to the end-user. They've also developed software to install free apps from a single tap without going through an app store, folders that recommend apps based on what the user has already installed, and improved notifications to drive more engagement with apps after they're installed. I focus on the potential and valuation of the company in this article. I would recommend readers check out this article by Catalyst Capital for more information on the technology this company is developing.

The mobile app advertising industry will soon be well over a $50 billion industry. Digital Turbine is positioned well to capitalize on this but the stock price has rallied from under $2.50 at the beginning of the year to over $7.00 now. The question is, is it too late to buy this company?

Data by YCharts

Astonishing Growth

Part of the reason for Digital Turbine's soaring stock is their remarkable growth, specifically in operating income. In the last year, operating income has gone from several million dollars negative annually to several million dollars positive per quarter. The business has scaled with revenue increases incredibly well. Gross profit margin has increased from the mid to low 30% range to nearly 40%, while operating margin has steadily moved from negative to positive territory, increasing seemingly every quarter. Combine this with a software stock in this market, and you have a recipe for an exploding stock price.

Source: Graph created by author with data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Source: Graph created by author with data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Valuation

The company is clearly executing and making strides in a big market relative to the company's current size, but I only just discovered this company recently, thus I have not been able to start a position. If this is the first time you've heard of this company, then you're in the same boat. We're both wondering if it's worth buying above $7.00 per share, when 6 months ago it was trading under $3.00.

Normally I create a DCF model to value a company but in this case I think it's simply too difficult to forecast the company's financials. Companies in a space like software with large revenue growth are often unpredictable. Thus I will stick to a multiples comparison to other software companies that at-least have a portion of their business in the advertising space.

Source: Table created by author with Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Companies mentioned: The Trade Desk (TTD), Telenav (TNAV), Telaria (TLRA)

While none of these companies are a perfect comparison by any means, they all have at least some portion of their business in digital advertising. The results show that Digital Turbine is trading near 5 times TTM sales. This remains on the lower side for software companies right now and is much lower than The Trade Desk. Operating income multiple is quite high approaching 80, however, this includes the quarter ended September 2018 which had operating income of just $300,000. On a forward basis (next twelve months assuming around $15 million in operating income), this number will likely be closer to 40.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, the mobile app advertising industry is projected to be a $64 billion market by 2020. Digital Turbine with sales of around $100,000,000 represents a tiny fraction of the overall market. There is clearly tons of growth left. If Digital Turbine can capture just 0.50% of the mobile advertising dollars, sales would be around $300,000,000. Keeping the 5 times sales multiple (on the lower side for a software company) the company would be valued at $1.5 billion -- nearly 3 times what it is today.

Conclusion

Given the fact that Digital Turbine remains so small relative to it's overall industry, there remains significant upside in both the company and the stock. Of course, small companies like this are riskier, as they're less able to handle competition and have fewer resources, but Digital Turbine is very unique. The company has multiple partnerships extending out for several more years. Competition is virtually non-existent.

The stock has already rallied significantly this year. For those that got in earlier, congrats. Huge gains have already been made here. However, there is still room to grow. The valuation is not unreasonable, although is nowhere near as cheap as it once was.

In my experience, countless software companies go further than you ever thought they could. I sold Shopify (SHOP) under $200. It now approaches $400 per share. The market for Digital Turbine is huge. This stock is a clear hold, and likely a good buy even at $7.00+ per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.