Gold: A Safeguard Against Economic Fragilities

Long gold/short tech, a trade that last worked almost two decades ago, might now be the trade to make.

When the year began, it was looking increasingly likely that the US Fed would become more "dovish" on Christmas Eve 2018. Much like when Alan Greenspan instituted a neutral policy in 2000 following a similarly bleak draw down, the dovishness looked to trigger a three-month recovery. However, much to my surprise, the Fed smashed two decades of tradition and instituted an "insurance cut" which supported new highs in the US markets.

The shift in the Fed's reaction function should not be taken as a new reason to buy all-time highs in equity markets. On the contrary, a closer look at systemic and corporate risks reveal a fragile underlying picture. In light of my concerns, I think a non-consensus long gold (via ETFs or equities)/short tech will prove -- much like the dotcom bust -- to be a winner.

Systemic Liquidity Stress

Nonetheless, the most amazing part of this situation has been the Fed's total lack of ability to devalue the US dollar despite its best efforts. Even following the about-face from "rate hikes on automatic pilot" in late 2018, to the subsequent string of rate cuts, the US trade-weighted dollar is still almost at its 18-year high.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The strength of the dollar has plunged global dollar liquidity into negative territory, even with the market swapping its view to multiple rate cuts in 2019 from rate hike expectations previously. This is significant -- the difference between a mid-cycle slowdown and an end-of-cycle slowdown is the Fed's ability to re-inject liquidity into the system in response. Regardless of its efforts thus far, the Fed, under Powell, has been powerless to stop the USD's rise.

Source: Zerohedge

Another intriguing fact at play is the rapidly deflating offshore dollar market -- faster even, than dollar liquidity would suggest. For instance, the CRB Rind index of non-exchange traded raw materials has dipped. This collapse is down to two main factors -- increased stress in Chinese shadow banking, trade tensions, as well as strains on global supply chains.

Source: Unicredit

There are two more forces which could cause dollar liquidity to deflate further. The first is the higher Treasury deposits at the Fed. Shifts in Treasury deposits can be major tactical drivers of the markets -- rises in deposits have a tightening effect. Following the passage of the debt ceiling bill, more debt will be issued, and correspondingly higher deposits (double the ~$200bn currently), which will have a net tightening effect on liquidity.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The second troubling factor is credit, in today's ultra-low yield environment, is an extremely important structural indicator for the risk/reward in equity. Furthermore, corporate buybacks, many fueled by debt, have made up a significant portion of net purchases in US stock markets over the past five years. Yet, despite the widening high yield spreads, US stock markets are still hitting all-time highs.

Source: FT

Emerging Corporate Risks

The real question is how well US corporates will do over the coming months. If they are able to hold up despite these headwinds, the cycle will likely continue. Should this be the case, any pullback should be seen as a buying opportunity.

On the other hand, if we see corporates scramble for cash, the liquidity availability in the marketplace will dry up faster than the Fed can create it. If this plays out, I'd expect rates to fall to zero (or lower) over the course of the next 12-18 months. Tech would probably be slaughtered, and value sectors like gold would be preferable.

Source: NY Times

From the looks of it, this scenario could be playing out right now. HY energy spreads are on their way up, and this has led to a drop in drilling by shale companies. Capex by US exporters is probably also going to fall, as declining US exports will encourage companies to save capital, as well as drop their investments in creating excess inventory.

New tax reforms could push companies to lower spending on ads, as well as tech investments following the one-off boost last year. Tech may bear the brunt of the pullback, but the rest of the economy is indirectly exposed as well. It all points to a scramble for cash and less capital in the market.

H1 2019 VC fundraising is already down from the run rate we saw in 2018 -- overall dollar volume is down 17.5% YoY per Pitchbook.

Source: Crunchbase

Softbank's Vision Fund 2 is also having a hard time with fundraising. No wonder, given the investments made by Vision Fund 1. For instance, its US$300 million investment in dog-walking app WAG is coming under scrutiny. The Vision Fund 2 also supported WeWork's CEO, Adam Newman, "blitzscaling," which amounted to a cash burn of US$1.9 billion last year, against a revenue stream of US$1.8 billion for the company. Both WAG and WeWork seem to be the most controversial companies that have grown in the current business cycle, and they will likely perish as markets turn.

This brings me to my key area of concern -- the rise in financialized demand. Besides share repurchases, financialized demand has spread to numerous areas, e.g., co-working spaces and EVs. Wework's massive fundraising record on the back of such metrics as "community-adjusted" financials is a prime example.

Source: FT

The Revival of the Gold Investment Case

Should my concerns turn out to be valid, my call to go long gold (directly or via equities) and short tech equities could be prove to be the non-consensus profit mine for the back half of 2019.

A look back at the tech bubble at the turn of the century supports this notion as well -- in late-2000, tech darling Cisco stock plunged over 70% over the course of the next 14 months. Over the same time frame, long-suffering gold producer AngloGold Ashanti steadily outperformed, rising 64% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

The past year has brought back some of those very memories -- the Philadelphia gold & silver stock index has jumped by 44% while the FAANG equities have, as a group, declined in value.

Data by YCharts

I believe the very same market dynamics that drove Cisco stock down during the 2000 tech collapse is returning. Rising gold prices are suggesting that the powers that be will need to hit the printing press to maintain a thin veneer of economic stability to disguise the true state of rapidly failing global economies. Investors would do well to add gold to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.