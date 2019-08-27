Nestlé Looks A Little Expensive Here

A share buyback program could be sending the stock higher, but ends next year.

Dividend yield is 2.2%, but historically has been closer to 3.1%.

Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) looks a bit expensive here at $110. The implied forward-looking non-GAAP P/E is about 24 times earnings. The trailing GAAP P/E ratio is closer to 35. Further, we can see from the stock chart that the stock has recently broke out to the upside on the trend. This upward movement is driven by multiple expansion.

This is also evident from the dividend yield, which has been falling. Investors are willing to pay more for less dividends. There is an asset bubble forming in Europe around debt. So, it could be that this stock is getting a boost tied to the dividend yield.

Analysts expect the company to earn about $5.00 per share in 2020. As a risk averse investor, you might not think of touching these shares above $95 per share. At that price, the current dividend would yield about 2.5%. This is still higher than the historic trend for the dividend yield.

If using dividends alone, the price would need to fall significantly to hit a range that matches prior trend. Prices around $78 to $80 match the historic trend of dividend rates at around 3.1%.

The multiple expansion is evident when looking at the PE chart. It shows the PE ratio consistently expanding for the past ten years.

Are share buybacks causing the run-up in price?

Back in 2017, a prominent U.S. hedge fund encouraged the company to start a share buyback program. The company committed to purchase $20.8 billion worth of stock:

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestlé (NESN.S) plans to buy back as much as 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.8 billion) worth of shares over three years, it said on Tuesday, days after U.S. activist shareholder Third Point LLC began a campaign to boost performance at the company. [Note: Emphasis added.]

A recent conference call transcript mentioned the buyback program briefly. The question will be what value this drives in the long-run for investors that are buying into the stock with a valuation this high. Note that the buyback program should end next year.

What do others say?

Looking back at some other Seeking Alpha analysis, one author wrote in December 2018:

There are better values out there for companies with higher dividend yields and dividend growth rate combinations.

At that time, the stock was trading around $80. The fundamental reasons for this analysis haven't changed and if anything there is a stronger case against owning the stock now.

Another Seeking Alpha author pointed out that the company has lower ROA and ROE than their competitor Unilever, but for some reason trades at a premium price.

Looking at the Unilever Group (UL) shares today, this observation still holds true. Unilever trades at a PE ratio of 15 and has a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Conclusion: Avoid or sell Nestlé shares at any price above $95. If shares drop below $80, then consider a position with an eye on forward earnings estimates and the dividend yield. The current valuation is not sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.