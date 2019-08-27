Do Not Pull The Trigger On NuStar Energy, Yet

NuStar Energy (NS) has reliable operational performance, and it enjoys a high demand for its service. Also, its debt level is sustainable. However, I am concerned about the distribution sustainability due to the significant capital expenditures that the company is making in 2019. Brad Barron hinted at turning the company into a cash cow in 2020. Until that happens, it is best not to have exposure to the company.

NuStar Energy's tailwinds

One positive aspect for NS is the divestiture of the St. Eustatius operations. I think that the company did an excellent job in selling the underperforming asset and using the proceeds to reduce the leverage. According to Brad Barron, President and CEO, the divestiture also resulted in a lower Debt-to-EBITDA projection from 4.3 to 4.1 for the rest of 2019. This is a metric that you always want to see decline.

Another aspect that I like about NS is the continuing expansion of the delivery system. For instance, in the Permian, the capacity rose from 460,000 to 560,000 barrels per day. On the Gray Oak, the company can run between 50,000 barrels and 75,000 barrels per day.

NuStar Energy's past performance

It is essential to look at the future and the past. In my investment system, I always look at the operational performance, debt level, and distribution sustainability.

First, I want to discuss NS's operational performance. The DuPont ROE gives us a picture of how the company is doing in several areas, such as tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. All numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The first issue that stands out is the seemingly volatile ROE ratio, and here is where the DuPont analysis strength lies. The DuPont analysis points you in the right direction to explain changes in the ROE. For instance, you will notice that the ROE was negative in 1Q 2019 due to a negative interest burden. Delving further, you must know that the negative interest burden caused by a one-time $297 million asset impairment expense.

Regarding the tax burden ratio, there is not much to write home about. The metric is close to 1.0, after disregarding the 1Q 2019 reading, confirming the pass-through status that NS enjoys.

The interest burden ratio is highly volatile due to volatile operating income. Going forward, I want to see a stabilizing operating income so that the interest burden can be more predictable.

The operating income margin ranged between 16.6% and 25.0% for the past six quarters. What is more, is that the margin is expanding. Going forward, we have to keep an eye on the metric to ensure that it does not contract.

The asset turnover is stable at 0.07 on average for the past six quarters.

Lastly, the equity multiplier has averaged 2.5 for the past six quarters. For me, a ratio above 2.0 gets my attention. In this case, I am not overly concerned because the operating income is expanding, and I think that management is taking advantage of improving metrics.

Overall, I think that NS's operational performance is stable.

Delving further into NuStar Energy's debt

I am pleased with NS's leverage. My go-to metrics to measure the healthiness of the debt level are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E). The former tells us if the company can pay the interest expense every quarter from the operating income. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt.

From the ICR perspective, I am pleased to see that the interest coverage ratio has been improving steadily due to declining interest expenses and higher operating incomes. Although the ratio is still below 3.0, which is when I start to pay close attention, as long as the ratio improves, I am happy.

On the leverage side, it is good to see that the long-term debt level has remained unchanged over the past six quarters. Furthermore, since NS's operating income margin is expanding, I would be okay with the company taking up to an additional $1.3 billion to expand operations, setting the D/E ratio at around 2.0.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Another positive aspect of NS is that the company does not have any significant liquidity requirements in the next twelve months. Nonetheless, the 4.8% senior notes with a face value of $450 million are due on September 1, 2020, and the revolving credit agreement with $543 million of borrowings outstanding is due on October 29, 2020. While the company has to retire almost $1 billion in debt in September and October 2020, I believe that NS will issue debt to retire the maturing notes and renew the revolving credit agreement with ease.

Is NuStar Energy's distribution sustainable?

I am on the fence on this one. My preferred metrics to measure the distribution sustainability are the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations (CFO).

Over the past six quarters, the company has not generated enough net income to cover the distributions. The story is worse if you look at the metric from the CFO lenses. In the past three quarters, the CFO has not even covered the CAPEX. I believe that the current distribution is not sustainable, and I expect a new slash in the next twelve months.

The only possible way for NS to sustain the current distribution rate is by slashing capital expenditures. Brad Barron expects that the capital spending peaks in the third quarter. Also, while Brad does not give any explicit guidance on capital expenses in 2020, it seems that the management plans to spend significantly less strategic capital. We will have to wait and see if management can accomplish the goal of reducing capital spending significantly.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

I want to discuss another issue that you should have in mind if you are a long-term investor in NS. Until the last year, the company had issued Preferred Shares Classes A, B, and C paying 8.5%, 7.625%, and 9.0% respectively. However, the company issued Preferred Shares D in 2018. In the current year, the company is paying 9.75% per annum, which is not a big deal compared to the current common share distribution yield of 8.85%. However, you may want to think about the payment schedule for the Preferred Shares D. The company has to pay 9.75% in the first two years, 10.75% for years three to five, and the greater of 13.75% or the distribution of the common shares. I believe that the high distribution after the fifth year will result in a significant financial burden for the company. Also, the Preferred Shares D are cumulative.

My takeaway

NS seems to be operationally sound, and there appears to be demand for its services. The debt level is low, and the interest coverage ratio is improving. However, I am slightly concerned about the distribution in the long run due to substantial capital expenditures. Brad said that the capital expenditures will peak in 3Q 2019 and that the capital spending will be significantly less in 2020. Therefore, my course of action is not to take any action on NS. It is best to avoid a position in the company. Once we see that capital expenditures have peaked in 3Q 2019 and Brad turns NS into a cash cow, then we can reevaluate the possibility of a long position.

