The Debt Elephant In The Room

Since the subprime crisis, there has been an increase in government debt as a percentage of GDP in the developed world. This can be seen by the below chart, using a logarithmic scale, showing the debt-to-GDP percentage of advanced economies, the European Union, and the United States (SPY).

During this period, the MSCI World has yielded a return of roughly 3%/annum.

Are these the new normal returns to be expected from the market? Alternatively, is this just a temporary phase? To answer these questions, I will use Japan as a case study.

Between 1986 and 1990, Japan (EWJ) saw a massive boom in the price of stocks and real estate. This boom turned out to be a bubble, after which prices of both real estate and stocks collapsed. In many ways, Japan had its subprime crisis roughly 17 years before the rest of the world. There are also instances where Japan has foreshadowed other trends seen in advanced economies. It saw a slowdown in its population growth rate starting from the 1970s, a trend that is now being seen in other developed nations.

Since the subprime crisis, there has been a shift amongst the population away from consumption to savings. This is attributed to the psychological impact of the economic collapse and has led to a direct increase in the savings rate. This psychological impact has also been the attributed factor behind Japan's high savings rate.

In a country with slowing population growth, an aging population, and an increasing savings, the economy becomes sluggish as private sector investment declines. There is also an increase in the demand for safe assets, such as government bonds, meaning the yield on government debt decreases. To stimulate economic growth, the government then increases long-term borrowing to increase government expenditure and, by extension, GDP. As such, savings move from private sector investment to government expenditure. Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio can see the effect of this since its asset bubble collapse.

In this period of increasing government debt as a percentage of GDP, the Japanese stock market has only shown marginal growth.

Given the Nikkei's poor performance over the time period, where else could an investor turn? The most obvious suspect would be international markets, such as the constituents of the MSCI World. However, because of the currency appreciation of the yen, due primarily to the inflation rate differential, the return, in yen, of this index, was only -0.26% per annum.

But if one recalls, in the Japanese case, there has been an increase in the savings rate and a shift from private sector investment to public sector expenditure, financed by government bonds. This implies that the yield on bonds should decrease through time, thereby raising bond prices (TLT). Based on this data, this hypothesis holds true.

The similarities between Japan's asset bubble and the subprime asset bubble are striking. As such, Japan's history can be used as a microcosm of asset returns in the future. The most similar trend is the increase in government debt caused by a decrease in population growth, an aging population, and an increase in the savings rate. In the case of Japan, this environment has led to long-term stagnation of asset prices. However, as the driver of economic growth shifts from private sector investment to public sector expenditure, the pent-up savings manifest in a decrease in the bond yield, meaning that investment in long-term government yields leads to strong investment returns… no matter how negative yields go apparently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.