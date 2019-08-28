The Pot Stock Bubble: Is This The End?

In recent years, a rising tide of increased media coverage, revenue growth due to legalization and billion dollar deals, has lifted just about every boat in the Canadian cannabis stock space. It hasn't been the best few months for many of the big names however, with many continuing a slide that started in March or April of 2019. This article has a look at some of the factors surrounding that slide to try and judge if the space can rebound any time soon.

The most ridiculous bubbles will probably not re-inflate

Heading into the legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada on October 17, 2018, multiple SA contributors warned that a post-legalization sell-off might occur (Julian Lin, Ryan Reiber and Biotech Beast). The sell-off did come, and some names, such as Tilray (TLRY) have never quite recovered.

I believe TLRY's story will likely provide an example of what usually happens to names with the most ridiculous trading. TLRY potentially represents the Cisco Systems (CSCO) of the Canadian pot stock bubble. Those who traded through the dot-com bubble will recall CSCO surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) to become the most valuable company by market cap in the world.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Both TLRY and CSCO ended up over 75% off their highs within about a year of the bubble popping. Note, CSCO began paying dividends in 2011, so thinking about if one would have ever made their money back is more complex than looking at the lower panel.

There are differences in the timeline and scale in this comparison, CSCO's market cap reached over $550B and the share price grew throughout the 90's, whereas TLRY's reached about $20B and entered a bubble shortly after IPO. In both cases however, those who bought near the top have to wait a long time to get their money back, if ever.

Inconsistent financial performance is being punished

Outside of the most obvious bubbles that popped like TLRY, well followed names worth considering include the likes of Aphria (APHA), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and Cronos Group (CRON).

Data by YCharts

Figure 2: Past 18 months of trading for a selection of highly followed names. TLRY was removed as it never recovered from its September/October swoon and the size of the swoon distorts the y-axis making the other names look much flatter despite their own volatile trading.

Since the post-October 17 sell-off, CRON actually made new highs thanks to an investment from Altria Group (MO), but CGC, ACB and APHA could not. The first lesson from this price action is obvious, a sizable investment from another company can cause excitement to return to a stock. The less obvious lessons come from examining why CGC, ACB and APHA have not made new highs.

APHA was rocked by a scandal in late 2018 but the company went on to report strong earnings in January. With that earnings report came with news that then-CEO Vic Neufeld and co-founder Cole Cacciavillani would step down as executives but remain board members. Such moves may have served to re-establish trust with investors and April was a first opportunity for the company to take advantage of that, but instead APHA produced weak earnings.

The fact that APHA and many other names in the space began selling off following APHA's weak April earnings represents a return of the sector to normalcy. APHA has since reported strong earnings in August, which were met with a pop in the share price, and the scandal that rocked the company is now over six months in the past. If I had been told that APHA would run once the scandal was in the past and the company produced strong earnings, I would have believed it. Instead the initial pop in the stock was not followed by a sustained rally with the name now down over 10% from post earnings highs.

A similar combination of scandal and mixed financial performance exists with CGC. The exit of former co-CEO Bruce Linton has provided the scandal and a recent weak earnings report, which Stone Fox Capital suggests was the reason for the CEO's firing, has taken the stock down further.

The international expansion: Not exactly easy money

One of the arguments used to justify the valuations of Canadian pot stocks was based on the idea that these companies were well positioned to expand globally, generating revenues ex-Canada. Indeed, ex-Canada revenues have become material for a number of the big names. Unfortunately, a closer examination of the cost of generating those revenues or the sustainability of those revenues often creates doubts.

For example, in July, ACB announced it had secured a tender to supply medical cannabis to Italy, but to outbid competitors, ACB offered an average price of €1.73. While costs at scale and once ACB is done expanding might be at or below $1, ACB's current cash cost per gram was C$1.42 according to earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. As such, the Italian contract doesn't seem like the best deal.

Table 1: Select results from ACB for Fiscal Q3'19 (Calendar Q1'19). Note the cash cost to produce and average net selling price. The Italian contract doesn't look favorable compared to ACB's regular business. Source: ACB earnings presentation.

Elsewhere in Europe, ACB was a winner in a "tender to cultivate and distribute medical cannabis in Germany." The German contract involves a minimum supply of 4000 kg over four years, with the potential to increase production by 10% during that period. Unfortunately the contract requires ACB to construct indoor production facilities in Germany, which will apparently need to have bunker-like security measures.

The Company's concept focused on the construction of a highly secure, state-of-the-art, EU GMP compliant indoor cultivation facility with flexibility for future growth. The new facility will be located at the industrial park in Leuna, Saxony Anhalt, near Leipzig. The Leuna industrial park provides all required industrial and logistical infrastructure required for the operation of the facility, with a considerable labour market to draw from. The facility is designed to have capacity in excess of the tendered amounts to provide flexibility in meeting future growth. - April 5, 2019, press release from ACB, emphasis by Biotech Beast.

Further, the German facility will have the flexibility to meet future growth, something ACB liked so much, they told us about it twice in the same paragraph. The reality? Flexibility for future growth again means building something bigger than is initially required. In my opinion, that means it could be a while before ACB breaks even on that part of its international expansion. ACB also noted in the April 5 press release, that 79 companies had participated in bidding for the tender. This shows how fierce competition is for European contracts, meaning companies are forced to offer lower prices just to secure a deal. ACB then provides us with an example of how an international expansion might not be all it was made out to be. Indeed ACB is down over 35% since the April 5 press release, despite its success in Germany and Italy.

Conclusions

It doesn't appear that the Canadian pot stock space has the ability to inflate to previous highs again. Genuinely positive developments such as positive earnings reports simply aren't producing a sustained reaction in the stock. The CRON example tells us that a substantial investment from a partner is the likely exception, whereas ACB's trading teaches us an international expansion would probably have to come on more favorable terms to be received well. With companies bidding aggressively for tenders in Europe, it is the countries that win, not the companies. When it comes to CGC, anyone holding the name and wondering if it will return to $50 should take a look at APHA. Scandals have a prolonged negative impact on the stock and valuations seem to be correcting even when good news is reported. Overall it seems unlikely most the names in the Canadian pot stock space will be returning to previous highs any time soon. Unlike what was seen in early 2019, investors should not expect a rapid recovery from this sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.