Energy Transfer Partners: Dispelling The Myth Surrounding Its Record Debt

Once examining their ability to service their debt it's apparent that despite it reaching record levels, their financial position hasn't been stronger in at least a decade.

Introduction

There has often been a degree of controversy surrounding the way in which Master Limited Partnerships operate and thus I thought it would be interesting to evaluate the sustainability of Energy Transfer Partners' (ET) financial operating model. If their highly coveted distributions are to be maintained and hopefully grow further in the future, their operating model mustn't be causing their leverage to spiral out of control as ever rising leverage always foretells pain for unitholders.

Background

The main criticism centers on their practice of funding distributions through distributable cash flow instead of free cash flow. Whilst this may sound like mere semantics, the difference can be stark as distributable cash flow ignores the capital expenditure related to growth projects. Naturally this can cause their debt to climb quite fast and thus cause many investors to question the sustainability of their financial operating model.

I'm certainly not saying that this criticism is never warranted, however, it's important that investors don't simply paint all Master Limited Partnerships with the same proverbial color as it can cause them to miss desirable investments. Whilst climbing debt isn't particularly desirable, it's not necessarily a problem providing the capital was spent on value accretive projects that have a rate of return that at least exceeds their cost of debt.

There are already numerous articles analyzing their current financial position and thus this article adds historical context to the discussion to provide further insights into whether their financial operating model and ultimately distributions appear sustainable. Whilst it's well known their debt has climbed quite quickly, it's more important to assess their ability to service this debt based on their solvency and liquidity ratios. If their financial operating model is sustainable these ratios shouldn't be continuously deteriorating, especially since they are a mature organisation.

Results and Discussion

Whilst it's very evident their debt in absolute terms has expanded significantly during the last decade, this actually infers little regarding their sustainability of their financial operating model and thus this graph was primarily included for context.

After consistently producing negative free cash flow every year, last year marked an important turning point when this finally changed for the positive and has subsequently continued growing significantly higher this year. The forecast 2019 numbers were simply derived by annualizing their results from the first half of this year. Similar to their debt, assessing free cash flow in absolute terms only provides general context and doesn't necessarily infer their financial position is sustainable.

This is arguably the most important graph, which clearly shows that despite their net debt reaching records levels this year, when compared to both their EBITDA and operating cash flow, it's in fact the lowest since at least 2009. Their net debt to EBITDA ratio was 5.15 in 2009, before peaking at 7.21 in 2016, which is considerably higher than its current result of 4.10. Although their net debt to operating cash flow ratio peaked earlier in 2012 at 20.11, it has still broadly followed the same trend with its current result of 5.91 being significantly lower than the result of 10.68 in 2009. These two metrics indicates their financial operating model is sustainable as their financial position appears to be actually improving.

Whilst the previous graph was the most important, this one is certainly a very close second place, as if their interest expense were to continue consuming an ever greater portion of their operating cash flow it would ultimately end painfully. Thankfully it's very clear their ability to service their interest expense has improved during the past decade, with their operating cash flow to interest ratio increasing from 2.54 in 2009 to 4.33 for the current year. This further indicates their financial position has been improving rather than deteriorating despite their higher debt. Admittedly this is partly due to their cost of debt falling slightly, however, even after adjusting their current year cost of debt of 5.07% to their 2009 rate of 6.06%, their coverage ratio would still be an improvement with a result of 3.79. When calculating this particular ratio their interest expense was added to their operating cash flow to estimate their pre-interest operating cash flow.

Personally I don't place a particularly high weighting on their gearing and debt to equity ratios in these situations. Generally speaking, the sustainability of a given level of debt depends on their ability to service said debt, which is more dependent on their earnings rather than the accounting value of their assets. Given this I'm not concerned to see their gearing ratio climb quite significantly from 171% to 328%. Meanwhile their debt to equity ratio has remained broadly flat after an initial steep decline. I consider their current ratio significantly more important as it indicates the strength of their liquidity. Throughout the current year this has improved with a result of 1.12 indicating there are few reasons to be concerned despite it being technically lower than their result of 1.42 in 2009.

Conclusion

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves and paint a picture that clearly shows their financial operating model is sustainable despite their rising debt. Although their debt in absolute terms sits at a record high, when assessed relative to their financial performance it's actually broadly flat or even lower than ten years ago. Naturally this indicates that their distributions are sustainable and importantly, their business model is also being well executed.

Admittedly the future will ultimately determine the return investors receive, however, based on their historical performance they appear to be heading in the correct direction. Therefore, I have recently initiated a position at a 9% yield and would likely double down if the market pushes this yield towards 10%, barring a clear breakdown in fundamental performance.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners' Annual Reports and Q2 2019 10-Q report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.