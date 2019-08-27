iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (ITHUF) CEO Hadley Ford on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Hadley Ford - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Julius Kalcevich - Chief Financial Officer, Director

Pat Tiernan - Chief Operating Officer

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Brett Hundley - Seaport Global

Robert Fagan - GMP Securities

Matthew Pallotta - Echelon Wealth Partners

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Jason Zandberg - PI Financial Corp

Before beginning formal remarks, iAnthus would like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. iAnthus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded on August 27, 2019.

Hadley Ford

Thank you very much and with me today, I also have our CFO, Julius Kalcevich and our COO, Pat Tiernan. Bear markets are no fun. I hate them, you hate them, Republicans hate them, Democrats, progressive, technical traders. fundamental value investors, even my dog hates bear markets. We all hate them. In the strange world of quantum physics, a particle may be in two places at once and that's what's happening in the cannabis market today.

The business of cannabis is fine. We look at the business of cannabis and our revenues are up 35% from our last earnings call. We look at our stock and it's down 60%. Our peers have put up good numbers so far during the earnings season, but their stocks are off as well. This is where we are today. The business of cannabis is doing fine, the stocks not at all. Two separate realities existing at the same time. In my quantum physics, if I can read the words, I can see the facts, but I just don't understand it.

Every new industry goes through its ups and downs. Remember the cable industry with 57 channels and nothing on, mobile phones were the rich man's toy and as a young banker, we even pitched Apple to AT&T at an acquisition price of $10 billion. Investors in the young industries look out into the future and see the potential for billions of dollars of revenues and cash flow but they also see that it isn't here today and that there is great risk.

Will someone buy the widget? Who knows. So small movements in the perception of the future can cause huge swings in valuation today. That is why in new industries you have such volatility. That's how our stock like iAnthus can be up three times in one year and down 60% the next. But there is one key difference in this industry as we look out to the future revenue and cash flow potential versus other new industries.

We are selling marijuana. There is a proven demand curve. We know people pay for cannabis. There is an orderly transfer of wealth from bad guys to good guys. There is a reason El Chapo was one of the richest man in Mexico. You make money selling marijuana. You make money selling something people want. You make money selling into a proven demand curve.

New York State alone has been estimated to have as much as a $4 billion illegal market today and the existing customer base today only represents 11% or 12% penetration of that population across the U.S. In every market that has legalized the use of adult cannabis, the penetration rate ahs gone up dramatically 20%, 25%, even 30%. Year-over-year have heard me say in the past that the ultimate revenue opportunity in cannabis in the U.S. maybe north of $200 billion and that the market valuation of the sector maybe north of $1 trillion.

The opportunity to invest in cannabis is one of the great investment opportunities ever. And given that potential, it's clear today all the cannabis stocks are on sale right now. It's like a two-for-one sale. Investors should buy a share of everyone. Well, actually you should buy a share of everyone and buy two of iAnthus. But you get the idea. Buy a share every month, don't look at the stock price, average them into great basis and three years from now, you would be very glad that you did. Of course, with the proven demand curve, one of the things an investor needs to see is that a company is executing on its promise of delighting its customers.

Our second quarter was our first complete quarter with MPX and iAnthus as one company. Our business looked bright on our last earnings call and it looks even brighter today. Operations in the second quarter saw 35% sequential revenue growth, expanding gross margins and limited incremental G&A expenses. Since opening our first Florida dispensary last December, we just opened our eighth store, grown our market share to 3.5% and were the third highest in the state in terms of THC volume per store.

In Massachusetts, we have made significant progress toward opening our first adult use store in Worcester and our products are now carried in 27% of the retail stores in the state. And New York, this fall will mark the launch of our new Be. store brand with the opening of our flagship Brooklyn store across the street from the Barclays Center followed by a national rollout.

In Maryland, our products are now the shelves of 73% of the stores in that state, up from 53% in the first quarter. Revenue growth continues to be strong in Nevada driven by consumer demand for MPX products. And in fact, our MPX products are now carried across three states in over 110 stores and our CBD For Life brand is now carried in over 1,100 stores nationwide.

As always, reducing our cost of capital remains a focus of the company and we are very pleased to have recently announced $50 million Senior Secured Term Loan with Torian Capital. This will give us access to lower cost capital to continue to build out our footprint. And as we look out over the balance of 2019, we expect to see more store openings, strong revenue growth, prudent expense management and we will continue to prioritize our capital and operating investments to maximize returns for our shareholders. We are very excited about the remainder of 2019 and appreciate your continued support.

I will now turn it over to Julius for some more detail on the quarter.

Julius Kalcevich

Thanks Hadley. Good morning everyone. Before I walk through our results, I would like to reiterate that our transformational acquisition of MPX closed in February. This transaction was the first public-to-public deal in the U.S. cannabis space and the first and largest transaction in this sector that has successfully passed the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act for antitrust oversight.

The transaction was approved and closed in less than four months from the announcement date. Our results for Q2 have both MPX and iAnthus results consolidated for the entire period. Due to timing of our CBD For Life transaction closing, our reported results do not materially reflect the results of CBD For Life operations but we have included them in a pro forma adjustment as detailed in Table 2 of the press release,

For the second quarter of 2019, our reported revenue was $19.2 million, up 100% from our first second quarter of 2019 and up more than 7,400% from Q2 2018. Our pro forma revenue, which is a more accurate reflection of the quarter, was over $25 million for the quarter, up 35% from the previous quarter. This pro forma number, which is detailed in Table 2 of the press release, includes the full impact of our CBD For Life transaction as if it was consolidated as of the beginning of the quarter as well as managed revenues in the states of Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Managed revenues include operations where we have management contracts and/or licensed operations which we are unable to consolidate under IFRS.

Moving to gross profit, our unadjusted gross profit for the quarter was $9.2 million with a gross profit margin of 48%. Our adjusted gross profit was $10.1 million with a margin of over 52%, which reflects an $864,000 fair value adjustment of inventory acquired as part of the MPX transaction that is being released into COGS for revenue recognized during the period. These figures are reflective of the scale we have achieved to-date and represent a significant increase from the results achieved in Q1 where our adjusted gross profit was $2.3 million or a margin of 23%. Investors can continue to see our gross margins of this caliber as we continue to expand our market share in key states and scale our existing operations.

Within our operating expenses, the company recorded expenses of $33.2 million for the quarter of which $1.1 million related to nonrecurring acquisition costs and $13.1 million of non-cash expenses. This brings us to a normalized figure of $19 million of cash expenses for the quarter.

I want to quickly walk you through our expense lines and comment how we continue to be focused on synergies and efficiencies that we more than doubled the size of our business over the last few months. Quarter-over-quarter, our G&A increased by 39% to $5.7 million due to the continued integration of MPX, onboarding of CBD For Life and expansion of our team. In Q1, we were only able to consolidate two months of MPX results, which is one of the drivers of this quarter weak Q2 increase. Additionally, approximately $1 million of tax payments for various entities were paid during the April tax season which obviously fall during Q2.

Our salaries and employee benefits increased by 33% to $8.1 million as we continue to expand our workforce and management. The increase in Q1 is mainly driven by the fact that once again Q1 only had two consolidation months of MPX. We are now at approximately 700 people across iAnthus. Our professional fees increased by 39% quarter-over-quarter to $4.9 million as a result of the continued legal work associated with the former MPX entities, marketing expenses involved in the launch of our unified dispensary brand Be. and continued pursuit of M&A. Given the timing of year-end reporting at the end of April, the second quarter of the year tends to be the most significant for audit, accounting and legal fees as well. These three expense lines, which I mentioned, which were up respectively 39%, 33% and 39% should be compared across our reported revenues, which grew over that same Q1 to Q2 period by 100% which demonstrates our operating leverage as we scale our business and maintain strong expense controls.

Our EBITDA loss for the quarter was $4.7 million, reflecting an 8% improvement from Q1. The details are outlined in Table 3 of our press release. And lastly, for our income statement, our net loss for the quarter was $6.9 million which equates to a net loss of $0.04 a share. While our net loss position is by no means ideal, the loss incurred during the quarter represents a 72% improvement from Q1 further demonstrating the scale we have achieved thus far.

During the quarter, we deployed approximately $24.6 million of capital in support of continued buildout of operations in key markets, especially in Florida. As of June 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $810 million. The company's cash balance was $30.5 million at the end of the quarter. The company also has the potential to receive over $120 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants and options of which approximately $10 million is expected to be received by the end of the year based on strike prices and expiry dates. Our fixed asset in real estate base also is at approximately $106 million which we believe is beneficial as we continue to seek out and explore non-dilutive financing sources to fund our expansion plans and preserve shareholder value.

As announced last week, we announced our intent to secure a $50 million term loan with Torian Capital Partners in two tranches of $25 million. The loan will bear interest rate of 9% per year with interest payable quarterly, have a duration of three years and option to prepay the loan after 12 months and 20% warrant coverage. The warrants will be struck at a price equal to 25% premium to the closing price on the date of the closing and can be called by the company if the VWAP exceeds 2X the strike price for 20 days within a 30-day period and the daily average trading volume exceeds 25% of the warrants issued as part of the financing. And finally our capital structure. Our current fully diluted share count is 249.7 million shares which includes 156 million common shares, 15.5 million Class A shares and 78.1 million diluted securities.

I would like to now hand it over to our COO, Pat Tiernan.

Pat Tiernan

Thanks Julius. Good morning or good day to everybody out there. Before I start, I would just like to give you a refresh around my mandate as COO of the company. My job is pretty simple, develop a best-in-class scalable operations with a key focus on quality and consistency through innovation and profitable growth. In my prior role as COO at Stone Brewing, which was one the largest craft breweries in the U.S., I had the same mandate, scan the company's operations, its processes and really ramping up its innovation engine so that no matter where you got the beer from, it was the same high quality, bold and aggressive beer that their fans desire.

And that company has scaled it from just under $100 million to about two-and-a-half times that and from several hundred people to over 1,000. We drove a fourfold increase in the company's hospitality and retail footprint. And to serve the new channels we created and meet that demand, we added in parallel production facilities on the East Coast, in Europe while reengineering the established West Coast operations to more than triple its collective output and we expanded distribution nationally into over 34 international countries.

Our priority internally was pretty simple, it was data transparency that kept us focused. On the outside, it was new innovation, it was product and brand that kept our customers engaged in support of that tremendous growth while keeping this company's edge in the market. I see an incredible analogy in cannabis to craft beer space. It's a great parallel from my past role to my current. Only, this is a more exciting industry and I look forward to taking our operations to the next level.

So let's get to the execution against the company's planned roadmap and second quarter milestones. First I will say, I am really pleased with the momentum, especially in and around the MPX integration and strengthening our infrastructure across really all of our markets. I am going to hit this in two regions. I will first hit the East region and then the West region.

So starting with Florida. On the retail side, just a brief refresher that of the 22 licensed Florida operators, only 12 have operational dispensaries. We finished the quarter with five operational dispensaries and since then we have added three, as you heard Hadley say, bringing us to a total of eight. Late in the second quarter, we released Daytona and Orlando and have had very good success there. And most recently, since July and August, have opened up Miami, Gainesville and Lakeland. By January 2020, we expect to have 17 dispensaries open, pending of course, the local permitting and OMMU regulatory approvals.

Based on the last OMMU report, as Harvey hinted on, our Florida subsidiary GrowHealthy is ranked third in terms of THC milligrams sold per dispensary which is amazing since for most of quarter, we only had three open, Fifth in terms of flower sold per dispensary. Sixth in terms of overall flower sales. Seventh in terms of open dispensaries. And eighth in terms of total THC milligrams sold. And to me, it really feels that we are just barely hitting our stride. In fact, I am with the Florida team, Mike and company, down in Florida today doing reviews over the next couple of days and it's just really amazing to see the transformation we have driven here in the state.

On the production side, our 33-acre Lake Wales cultivation campus achieved numerous planned milestones that will allow us to basically increase our output by four times in the November period. It's been the target of our CapEx spend. All the numbers Julius noted there was really spent in Florida during the quarter and we will see that pay off for us when our November harvest and production is complete. Numerous milestones we have hit on time and in budget in our shade house or greenhouse, the core of the buildings five, seven and eight. Mike, Ray and the team have just been heads down focused in the market here and it's just real pleasure to see all the progress in the state.

Moving to Massachusetts on the retail side. We received approval for the adult use dispensary in the city of Worcester, the second largest city in the state. It's got a metropolitan area of just under a million. Building the Worcester is expected in the fourth quarter, pending approval from MCCC which is the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. Our three locations in Mass are amongst the strongest in the state and we are excited to have them all up and running as full rec dispensaries in the fourth quarter and early first quarter of next year.

On the wholesale side, a big focus of ours. That strategy continues to pay off. We have seen a 40% quarter-over-quarter increase in our penetration of the market there. And on the production side, we have nailed the milestones that are going to allow us to increase our process capacity nearly seven-fold. So that's been really good to see. The opening of Fall River cultivation facility is planned for the fourth quarter and that will allow us to more than double our production capacity in the state. With our growing wholesale customer base, that capacity is going to be timely and position us to win in the state.

Moving to Maryland. We have seen continuous month-over-month growth from all three dispensaries, particularly strong results coming from Baltimore and White Marsh. The team there is just doing a fantastic job. We have seen a 77% increase in retail revenue over Q1. On the wholesale side, that penetration rate has increased 17% quarter-over-quarter. We are now sort of 73% of the licensed dispensaries in the state, up from about 56% in the first quarter. On the production side, again, we hit our planned milestones during the quarter that will allow us to essentially double our production capacity by the end of the year. And on the product side, we have successfully held milestone throughout the quarter that allowed us to launch our MPX branded cartridges and we have got a unique partnership with Blissiva. This is a joint venture we established and hit the milestones that allowed us to release our first set of products in April and the second set product extensions in July. The Balance Pen, for example, is product formulated by and for women and is another exciting collaboration of ours. We believe that that notion of innovation, relevance in the market and collaboration is key in the markets that we play and that has been a fun project that we are seeing great success from at the moment.

In New York on the retail side, in Staten Island we signed a lease and began the buildout of our dispensary there which will be the only one serving its roughly half million residents. And that opening is expected during the fourth quarter. In Brooklyn, the construction and milestones that we planned for the quarter have been achieved that will allow us to open our flagship Be. retail outlet and that's located directly across the street from the Barclays Center. That opening is expected this fall. We have also successfully transferred the fourth dispensary license that we have from Chemung County to Tompkins County which has a population of around 100,000. It, of course, hosts a couple of well-known schools like Cornell.

On the production side, we eagerly await further clarity as to the development of both the medical and the recreational programs within the state in order to refine our capital expenditure programs. As Hadley mentioned at the beginning of the call, the black market in New York is significant, $4 billion. And while the medical program has been slow within the state, I am on excited by the huge potential that the market has on the horizon pending those regulatory changes.

In New Jersey, production of Phase I of our Pleasantville, New Jersey cultivation and processing facility is underway. Once completed, it gives us about 33,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space. The Phase 2 expansion, which will add another 47,000 square feet will follow after that. On the retail side, our Atlantic City dispensary is being developed and we hope to open in early first quarter 2020, pending regulatory approval. And on the CBD For Life side, we have opened Red Bank offices there in order to support not only the integration but a very significant training and customer engagement program for our customer base there as well. So that's been an exciting development for us in the quarter.

Our Western region, moving on now out West. The Southwest region is where the most mature MPX businesses were located, so you can imagine lots of time and effort is spent there. Again, our wholesale strategy, the focus we have had has really paid off for us, showing a 30% the growth over last quarter. In Arizona, which is the crown jewel in the portfolio, we have four open dispensaries in the state, a market share that hovers in the high single digits and we relaunched completely our wholesale program and are starting to see some significant benefits. On the product side, we have hit milestones for releasing three new product categories including gummies, live resin and sauce cartridges as well as new value segment offerings in the cartridge space,

Those milestones allow us to release products in July as we had planned and thus far we have seen a really positive response from the products and our finance. We also established a collaboration with Grow Sciences for the expansion of our product offering and retail sales, highlighting again our focus on innovation, unique sought-after strains and our ability to partner with reputable brands that are local, have a high affinity and broaden our own customer base as well as their own. On the production side, we achieved planned yield gains in cultivation, actually slightly over-performed, hitting about 13% improvement during the quarter while also producing about 30% more cured resin for MPX products.

In Nevada week, we achieved 50% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter and 40% increase in customer growth, demonstrating focus on deeper channel penetration in the state. We have also signed new toll processing partnership with a very key player in the state in the concentrate market which is a key aspect of our strategy in wholesale to drive value out of our asserts and become the most respected wholesaler and toll manufacture their in the market, I think operationally, we have never been stronger. I continue to feel the momentum. The team is coming together. The initiatives we have put in place. The plans we put in place are paying off. And I am super excited for the rest the year and well beyond.

I think that's a wrap for operations. And at this point, we can open up for questions and I will turn it back to Hadley.

Hadley Ford

Thanks Pat. We are now open for Q&A.

Graeme Kreindler

Graeme Kreindler

Yes. Hi. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions here. I just wanted to ask in terms of the segmented reporting on the gross profit side of the things. Very strong gross profit out of the East region compared to the West region. I was just wondering, one, if there is any sort of seasonality that might come into play that affects the gross profit on West region? And as well, given that there is a lot of production ramp happening on the East region, probably would have expected the gross profit profiles to sort of be flipped across the regions. So I just want to get a bit of color there in terms of what to expect moving forward. Thanks.

Julius Kalcevich

No problem. Hi Graeme, it's Julius. Yes, so let me give you a little bit of color. So some of those observations, especially, first off, I will take that one around the Eastern region. So in some cases or very generally across the Eastern region, especially in the case of Massachusetts, even though we continue to be ramping up across that state from a cultivation perspective that facility has been open and operational for cultivation since the beginning of 2018. So in a lot of cases, it's already been operating for 18-plus months. So there already has been a tremendous amount of runway.

Your observation around sort of facilities is they are getting going. You kind of see that inverted gross profit. But I just want to kind of remind you that that's been open sort of 18 months. And also in the case of Florida where there is a tremendous ramp-up, that facility has been producing product for similarly probably around 14 or 15 months. So they already are quite a bit into their cycle. In the case of what has been happening in the Western region, there is a couple of factors there at play.

First off, obviously some of the circumstances, especially in Arizona, where you are allowed to buy either third-party product unlike the Eastern region where you basically have to be vertically integrated in a lot of cases. In the Western region, especially in the case of Arizona, where you are buying third-party profit, you don't obviously have that same ability to drive those sort of margins or those higher gross margins, especially on the cultivating everything on your own.

Also in the Western region, as we continue to sort of clean up some of the historic inventory in some of the other historic products that we have in the Western region, especially Arizona, there were some one-time charges that would have hit gross margin this quarter that also slightly depressed the gross margin in the Western region.

Hopefully that helps.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Yes, thanks. I appreciate that. And just a follow-up question. With respect to Florida, we hear that they are going to be adding around 285,000 square feet of additional cultivation space and they plan to open up number dispensaries by January 2020. Just on the backdrop of couple of your competitors mentioning some capacity constraints within the state and affecting license rollout, I am just wondering what the timeline is like on that expected additional capacity? When is it expected to come on? And what that could do for future store growth? Thanks.

Pat Tiernan

You want me to take that?

Hadley Ford

Yes. Go ahead, Pat.

Pat Tiernan

Sure. Yes. So we have been in earnest developing out the core of the infrastructure that we have in Florida which has had to be rehabilitated. So all aspects of the facility from our availability to just rightsizing the shelves of the existing footprint that were there, in addition to coming up with some very unique low-cost ways to create high quality biomass has been our challenge. But we are bringing it online throughout the summer and we believe that by the November timeframe we re going to be in a great state to supply all of those 17 dispensaries that I mentioned would be opening in that timeframe. So it's a month-by-month grind that we are in and we are bringing on more and more grow. So for example, we opened up building five. And I guess it was July, started planning that building five. It got us significant increase of plant growth on the way to about a 4X increase in plant growth by November. So we have got notches up the tiers from now until then, but basically we believe we will not have constraints and we have been hitting the market pretty well regardless by being a full unconstrained mode by November.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. I appreciate the color. I will jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Brett Hundley

Brett Hundley

Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Julius, just two for you first and then one for maybe Pat or Hadley. So Julius, first, if we look at MPX revenue contribution in Q2, was performance up or down sequentially from Q1? And I am talking apples-to-apples as if you want to put all of MPX in Q1, can you just give us directionally how that business performed in Q2?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. It was up in Q2. Most of the growth in Q2 was coming from growth in the Nevada assets, but it was largely across the former MPX entity. There was growth in Q2 mostly driven by Nevada. But as you can see that we are not necessarily segmenting segments into business based on sort of the former MPX assets versus iAnthus. But yes, some color is that there was growth between Q1 and Q2 mostly driven by Nevada.

Brett Hundley

Okay. Yes. I appreciate that comment. And then on CapEx, would you be okay giving us some guidance from an absolute dollar standpoint or whatever you are comfortable with in terms of what CapEx could look like in quarters ahead and maybe the next year or so?

Julius Kalcevich

So generally and obviously and Pat made some of these comments specifically whether it's around New York or whether it's around New Jersey, those are states that obviously are dramatically large end-markets but continuing to wait on sort of more disclosure and more detail around what the programs are actually going to ultimately look like there. And in some cases, that's going to help determine what sort of the sequential sort of quarter-over-quarter CapEx will look quite. But just some directional guidance, there is going to be continued dollar expense through the remainder of the year obviously in Florida.

Some of that's obviously dispensary build that has moved from eight to the 17. Obviously that's one component, a continued buildout on the cultivation side. And then in terms of the two last big sort of slugs of CapEx that we need across the company will be New York and New Jersey and those will continue to be expensed a little bit over the remainder of the year. But I think then sort of starting much more in the Q4, Q1, that's when we will see some of those step ups. But we are waiting on a little bit more regulatory guidance of what those programs will actually look like before and I think that that as more guidance is out there, then we will release more detailed plans about what our buildout and the associated cost with them.

Brett Hundley

That's really helpful. I guess I will bypass New York and New Jersey for now and ask a question on Massachusetts for Hadley or Pat. So we have all seen the lines outside the adult use stores in Massachusetts. Do you think that the local government there is more understanding that it needs to move at a quicker pace on store conversion or store opening there? That's kind of the first part of my question. And then as it relates to your Worcester store directly, can you give us a sense of whether you think that might be early Q4, late Q4? Any read on that? And I will yield the floor. Thank you.

Hadley Ford

Sure. Thanks. I will take the first piece and then I will let Pat talk specifically about the timing of the Worcester store. As it relates to the local government aspect of Massachusetts, I guess a little historical context. The voters in Nevada and the voters of Massachusetts passed a referendum on the same day allowing for full adult use, actually for I guess a couple of years ago and we still have limited stores open and very lengthy processes. So I think the local governments have good intention. But the way that the process is set up between the state and local authorities, essentially giving them taxing authority just makes the process very long and arduous.

For instance, in the city of Boston we are still going through our process. We have had our medical store open for quite some time. And we have been talking with the city about getting full rec approval for better part of a year. We are 100% confident that will occur. It's just a matter of the timing. It's the internal politics of the city we are under. Worcester has moved a little more expeditiously. So we have gotten full approval there and we have begun construction. We have a great location.

And I will ask Pat to comment on whether we can have that open in the fourth quarter. Pat?

Pat Tiernan

Yes. I am planning on having it open late in the fourth quarter. So I would target December.

Brett Hundley

All right.

Robert Fagan

Robert Fagan

Thanks for taking my question guys. Sorry about the technical difficulty before. So I just wanted to ask again a little bit on the follow-up of gross margin question that Graeme asked and wondering about kind of like, in part the explanation for the improvement quarter-over-quarter and how we should see that evolution going forward? How much more improvement we may be able to see?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. Hi Robert, it's Julius. So obviously there is, whether it's ourselves or any other MSO, as you bring any new facility online, there is going to be a little bit of that sort of ramp-up for a quarter or two. So as you bring plants in and there is going to be some movement, obviously, quarter-to-quarter. And as I look over the next couple of quarters, we are bringing on the MPX facility in Massachusetts, that's going to provide long term benefits but obviously there is going to sometimes be little blips as some of these facilities come on. Similar what's going to be happening in Florida, in some cases. Those are going to be the two next sort of big amounts of cultivation that are going to be coming on.

Our view is and very strongly our view is, the MPX Mass facility or the other additions that we are putting in Florida are going to have low cost cultivation footprint over the long term where we see our gross margin, now we are going to be able to continue to drive efficiencies into that over the next couple of quarters. Again there may be some movements and blips as we bring on some of the capacity at any one point and we will always make note of that on any of the specific calls where our gross margin may been moving around because of some of these new capacity adjustments, we will try to point those out and isolate them and provide that sort of guidance.

But our view is that the facilities that we have online, which are demonstrating these gross margins, this is going to be the caliber of cultivation that we are going to have across the network. So I think we feel reasonably confident, gross margins directionally in these ranges other than some general movements as we are bringing on new facilities.

Robert Fagan

Great. Thanks for that color, Julius. And I apologize if someone asked this next question already while I was re-logging in. But I noticed you highlighted, Julius, in the comments around the OpEx that you had some additional legal work for MPX. You had the marketing expenses for the Be. launch and perhaps a little bit more legal fee than you might have otherwise had. just wondering how we can think about the SG&A base going forward if you guys have achieved kind the scale at which you need to then further gain operating leverage? Or if we should expect some continuing increases in SG&A as a percent of sales?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. It's a great question. And I would say that directionally, on the corporate side and sort of management side, what you see is a team that is robust at this point. Obviously there is always some additions around the margins. One area that we continue to add people to is to the marketing side of the business. So there is going to be a little bit of movement probably on that component on the sales side, sales and marketing which will get bundled into SG&A. And then there is always some seasonal blips around some of this as I made the point, right now under G&A that's where our taxes are incorporated and obviously that sort of hits in this quarter. But I would say, a directionally that line item sort of feels like it has been scaled for a company that sort of has 700 people as we quickly scale up 1,000. Some sort of seasonal movements here and there, a little bit more sort of on the sales side but directionally where we are at these levels, this feels like it's well scaled for a business our size.

Robert Fagan

Great. That's very helpful. I guess the last one before I get back in the queue is, I had noticed that you guys' press release mentioned entry into California for MPX. Just wondering maybe Hadley can give some more color on that?

Hadley Ford

Yes. Sure. Our strategy is pretty straightforward. We want to have a footprint in meaningful cities across the United States. We want to drive traffic and delight customers and then have them by products over time then can't live without those products and they become household names and brands. That means you need to be in cities like New York and Miami and Vegas but it also means you need to be in California.

And California is probably a big key market for that strategy to have fruition. It's the largest legal market on the planet. And we have a small toll hold there. We have got a little co-pack arrangement, but we do need to be in the state in a more meaningful manner. And we will do some things in the back half of this year that will help us launch both the MPX products and have more of a meaningful presence in the state.

Robert Fagan

Great. Okay. Looking forward to that. Thanks for having us.

Matthew Pallotta

Matthew Pallotta

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the call. Just a question on the wholesale distribution. You commented that there is MPX products in 100 dispensaries across the country. I believe last quarter you also commented that your products were in 110 dispensaries. But I am not sure if that was only MPX or that included other states where MPX has not yet been rolled out, but your other products are there. So I was just wondering if you could comment on the wholesale front outside of just MPX, all of your brands, how many dispensaries were those products be nationally at this point?

Hadley Ford

Pat, would you like to comment on the wholesale strategy and how we are rolling that out into various states?

Pat Tiernan

Yes, sure. So big part of the strategy here is to only think about how we treat our retail customers, it's all about filling and consistency of product. Well, we need to be able to do the same thing on the wholesale side and becoming known and sort of dependable player out there in the markets. So it's been a bit part of our strategy. As to the 110 number last time, to be totally frank, we don't know about where that number came from. So I can't comment there. However, if that was the baseline looking at the penetration gains we have had across Maryland, across Arizona, across Nevada, in particular I would say it's probably broader than that. So I would have to come back to you on what the overall count is.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay.

Julius Kalcevich

And this is Julius. And Pat, I will just add a little a little bit of commentary to that as well, Matt, for your benefit. So the way that we calculated that number, whether it was 110 or 110 now, that is to unique dispensaries that we are shipping across in some of those states. If I look at sort of the numbers of dispensaries that we have sold to or touched over a 12-month period, right, that number would be higher. In some cases, it's not every sort of dispensary that we are selling to on the wholesale side made by within that quarter. So it's unique dispensary within that quarter. Hopefully that sheds some light on it, but the ones that we have either touched across any of these states that number tends to obviously be higher, right, as some people are buying in and out on the wholesale side for whatever reason to their purchasing patterns.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay. And then just on -- yes?

Hadley Ford

Yes. Just one more comment around the 110 number. It is just sort of a random occurrence. The last quarter is 110 dispensaries that we were distributing products into which included Mayflower. The 110 dispensaries now just MPX. So there is an additional layer on a wholesale distribution with the Mayflower brand as well.

Matthew Pallotta

Yes. That's what I figured. You are able to get the number for all brand across all states? That's kind of what I was looking for to compare apples-to-apples there. But yes, we can pick that up offline. The other question just quickly in terms of, you spoke to Florida and the ramp-up in production there, expecting to be 4X in November. Are there any other states right now where you guys are seeing cultivation capacity as one of sort of the bottlenecks in serving the demand with the existing dispensaries you have open? I mean in some states I am sure part of it is just opening more dispensary, but are there any other states where you see cultivation and capacity to produce the dry flowers a bottleneck for serving the demand that you guys are seeing in your existing dispensaries?

Hadley Ford

Pat, would you like to talk about our cultivation across the various states?

Pat Tiernan

Yes. The primary area is in the Southwest and it's indicative of the nature of the footprint that was acquired through MPX. The grows that we have are on the smaller side in Arizona and in Nevada. So we are actively looking for both partners and new cultivation space for ourselves to open up. Anybody can deliver biomass, but the right biomass to get the right terp extractions to get the right products that we want, high quality flower is a challenge and the dynamics in each of those markets has been rapidly changing. Some of the biggest providers on the wholesale side of flower and biomass have now their own branded products. They didn't a couple of quarters ago. So there is lots of changing dynamics in the market. But for ourselves, it's larger in the Southwest and we have got ongoing programs to both partner with locally relevant brands, there is Grow Sciences relationship that I mentioned. These are guys who are very, very well-known in the market. And we have a very of synergistic relationships. There is personal relationships. There is professional sort of synergies between us that allow our collective go-to-market to benefit both of us and gain sort of a shared customer base. So we are finding different ways to address that challenge, one through cultivation arrangements that we are structuring at the moment and two, through partnerships to get that high quality source of supply.

Matthew Pallotta

Okay. Great. Thanks Pat. I appreciate that. That's all for me.

Matt Bottomley

Matt Bottomley

Yes. Good morning everyone. Just kind of a couple of questions on the revenue line. I think you had mentioned, Julius or Hadley, last quarter that the April months started off at about $8.5 million of revenues. So just wondering how that lines up to the pro forma number and if there was any seasonality or ups and downs within the three months getting you to your final $25 million number?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. Hi Matt. So yes, in terms of April, obviously with 4/20 being as close to a holiday for this sector, April in every year that we have had in every state, that tends to be that top tick sort of the year in terms of monthly sales. So April was definitely was higher relative to whether that was March or May or June. That's been the best month for us this calendar year. So that is that little bit of seasonality there, but obviously directionally as we continue to expand in sort of what we are seeing now as we are moving through Q3, that is sort of the level that we are continuing to build off of. But yes, April was sort of a top tick just given sort of the 4/20, some of that 4/20 specials and otherwise.

Matt Bottomley

Makes sense. Thanks for that. And then just on the pro forma IFRS delta, there is a couple of states, the three states maybe that are in there. Is Colorado the most significant? And then given some of the regulatory changes there, when do you expect that gap to tighten up a little bit as you are allowed to consolidate more?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. So in terms of the delta which is roughly around $6 million for the quarter, so there is a couple of components that are actually in there, right. So there is pro forma the adjustment of a full quarter of CBD For Life. So that would be one component of it. There is going to be Colorado which is, Colorado tends to be a little bit seasonal, right. It's busiest during key months, the summer, perhaps not as busy but that's roughly typically around a seven features that gets lumped into that managed revenue. So it's CBD For Life Colorado. The largest component actually is some managed revenue in Arizona. This relates to some former MPX businesses where there are various operators and brand developers who work within our facility, rely on our license that we have management contracts with. We are just not able to consolidate them. That's sort of the largest component in managed revenue. And then there is also a small pickup of a couple hundred thousand dollars that is from our New Mexico asset which we own 25% of and we obviously just picked up a smaller component from the management company there.

Matt Bottomley

And are you expecting that, obviously normalizing for the CBD For Life, but the actual managed revenues, are you expecting that to sort of stay consistent at $4 million or $5 million? Or is it going to be more of a proportion of your overall growth?

Julius Kalcevich

Yes. So what we are going to definitely see is Colorado at the beginning of next year, if not sooner. But I would sort of safely say at the beginning of next year for Q1 of next year. That will all shift from managed revenues over into our reported revenue. Obviously made the points around CBD For Life. That's going to be one component that's 100% going to switch into our reported revenue. And some of the components in Arizona that relate to the former MPX business. We continue to grow our Arizona platform.

Pat just made the points about continuing to grow our cultivation there. I think there is a proportion that managed revenue in Arizona, I think is going to kind of either slightly move over to our reported revenue or we are going to robustly be growing our reported revenues in Arizona and that managed revenue will just be a smaller component. But I see that managed revenue as a percentage of our total revenue over time over the next six or nine months, that's going to shrink as a percentage to a point where it's I think very quickly going to be sort of a less than 10%, in the 5%, 10% range.

Matt Bottomley

Thank you. And just last one for me. Can you just give an update what your total and apologies if it's in any of the filings I have looked, but your pro forma dispensary count as of today? I don't know if it's broken 30, it might have. And then also if you are comfortable giving a goal post of where you think you might be leaving December this year?

Julius Kalcevich

So as of right now as of right now, it's 18. In terms of where we are going to be at year-end, we have provided obviously some guidance around where we are going to be in sort of the December, January timeframe. In Florida, there is obviously some moving components as it relates to Massachusetts, the upgrades between recreational and medical and obviously around law. But I think that's going to be a number, Matt, that we are going to get more confirmatory over the next sort of month or two as there is a little bit more regulatory guidance.

Matt Bottomley

We are here in that, you are in the tail end of earnings here. So if I confused with other MSOs there, my apologies. But I got the number. Thank you.

Russell Stanley

Russell Stanley

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. First on Nevada. Just wondering your latest view, I guess, given the of the recent ruling that partial injunction would impact you see on the ability to develop those retail licenses and how you envision this playing out and what your game plan is there?

Hadley Ford

Sure, Russ. It's Hadley. And just a little context for everyone. There was a process that was run in Nevada to award new dispensary licenses. The people who lost in that process, it being cannabis, sued. A judge came out yesterday, a day before with a ruling that put a lot of these things on pause. That typically means more lawsuits, more appeals. My guess is, at the end of the day, the licenses will be imperiled. But we are going to have to work through a legal process to ensure we have access to open and whatnot. So it's unfortunate, but not unexpected given the industry that we are in. I can't think of a state that hasn't had a variety of lawsuits over the value of the assets that get divvied out by the state.

Russell Stanley

Great. And just moving on, I guess, to Arizona. Given your comments there, we have seen I think some of the other MSOs be active on the acquisition front in Arizona. Is that a route you might look at taking as well? Or have they kind of bid up that market, especially given the potential for adult use to be on the ballot November 2020?

Hadley Ford

Yes. Our strategy is typically incorporated M&A, so a big component of finding additional footprint and locations. So we are active in most of the states that you might imagine. We are looking at opportunities. Your observation of Arizona that prices are higher is true. But I don't think that they have progressed to the point where you couldn't do something that was accretive. But you want to make sure you get the right opportunity and the right location. So we always take a look and we look in any number of states.

Russell Stanley

Great. That's it for me for now. Thank you.

Jason Zandberg

Jason Zandberg

Okay. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to touch on CapEx. You spent just under $25 million in the second quarter. Just wondering if you could give any sort of outlook for the second half of this year and possibly early 2020, if it's possible?

Julius Kalcevich

Hi Jason, it's Julius. So as I mentioned on one of the earlier questions, there is a couple moving components obviously sort of New York and New Jersey with some of the regulatory programs there. We are going to be sort of scaling out based on their regulatory guidance that we receive from the state around what those programs will continue to look like. We are going to be providing a little bit more guidance as that outlook actually comes out. So we will refresh sort of what the view will be. There is obviously going to be a continued spend in Florida. We have got eight dispensaries open and we will continue. There is at least another nine. There is another nine that Pat has mentioned. So there is obviously going to be CapEx deployment there. And just with some of those other dispensaries that he had mentioned, there is obviously a ramp-up of openings kind of across the network. That's going to be one large component. And then there is going to continued buildout in Florida. But we will be refreshing some of those numbers. But we continue to see whether it's for the next couple quarters, there is going to be sort of CapEx in the range of probably $15 million to $20 million per quarter as we continue to buildout some of those states. But again, for the larger ones that are out there, we will provide a little bit more guidance as those programs are made a little bit more clear.

Jason Zandberg

Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

Hadley Ford

All right. And this is Hadley. We have got one minute left. So I want to thank everyone for dialing in. We thank you for your time. We thank you for your trust. We thank you for your support and we thank you for the opportunity to run your company. We wake up every day and we work very hard on your behalf. We look forward to creating shareholder wealth in the balance of this year and on into 2020. And thank you very much.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.