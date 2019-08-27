Jumia: Take Off

Jumia (JMIA) has become an easy target for short-sellers since its recent IPO. There has been a widely circulating report about discrepancies in some of its success metrics. I believe those metrics are overbaked as Jumia remains the best way to bet on the e-commerce sector in Africa. However, I'm not sure lifting the veil of negativity necessarily translates into a better valuation. Like Bitcoin, Jumia has laid the foundation for the future of trading in Africa and it will take a few more years before e-commerce gains the level of traction required for Jumia to be a stable and profitable company.

Souq, the largest e-commerce platform in the Middle East, was recently acquired by Amazon (AMZN) for less than a billion. Jumia currently trades at a market cap of $1.1 billion. The Middle East has a GDP of $3.6 trillion according to the World Bank. Africa's 1 billion-plus population generates a combined GDP of 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion dollars). Given the synergies from the acquisition of Souq as Amazon expands into the Middle East, it's clear Jumia's valuation is fairly marked to market, though the future of e-commerce in Africa suggests we've barely scratched the surface.

Jumia is the Alibaba (BABA) of Africa, and no competitor currently comes close. I bought my first smartphone on the platform, and I've watched it grow in popularity and capability since it rebranded from Kasuwa. The depth and breadth of its technological capabilities have grown immensely, and it has also been a top destination for some of the best tech talents on the continent.

It has the largest market share of the e-commerce space in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa. Though, competitors such as Konga and Payporte have posed a serious threat over the years; nevertheless, Jumia has been able to retain its king spot as the biggest and largest e-commerce platform on the continent.

Unlike other flourishing e-commerce businesses outside of Africa, Jumia has not enjoyed the macroeconomic tailwinds that are needed to launch it to the next level.

It has managed to navigate the not so favorable geopolitical tension and country-specific economic crisis that many African businesses face. From poor transportation infrastructure to less than perfect telecommunications facilities, Jumia's purported one billion Africans have been unable to raise their earning and purchasing power to match the level of growth that the company is targeting.

The average African consumer has low productivity, low currency purchasing power, and little discretionary income compared to his European and American counterparts. For instance, tech giants like Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP), and Twitter (TWTR) record the lowest ARPU in their quarterly earnings report from the rest of the world segment, which is mostly Africa. Jumia is like the rest of the world portion of Amazon in terms of ARPU. While the total addressable market is huge, the low purchasing power of the consumer will make it difficult for management to beat its growth forecasts.

Jumia's growth is weak because its pricing power depends on the purchasing power of its customers. Since it manufactures no product in its retail business, it has to rely on perfect economic stability in its operating countries to drive online shopping. In the absence of significant purchasing power, gross and operating margin will continue to stagnate.

Don't get me wrong; every other metric looks good. The number of internet users in Africa now stands at 453 million, the middle-class population is rapidly expanding, and the cost of a smartphone has dropped significantly. The cost of internet access has also reduced.

There are thousands of sellers on Jumia's marketplace, it runs one of the most efficient targeted advertising in Africa and it has recorded over 4 million active consumers who have placed an order on its marketplace. It has grown its brand as one of the most endearing internet business in Africa. However, all these won't pass the stress-test of the average retail or institutional investor if profitability is heavily reliant on good economic conditions. It's like buying emerging market bonds. You only buy when the seller is desperate to sell at a dirt-cheap price. Also, diversifying into other businesses such as travel, logistics, and FinTech is like playing on the same faulty rink, with a different hockey stick. The fundamental macro-headwinds loom large.

A lot of research has been published about the growing middle-class population and improving economic condition in Africa. It is true that more families are breaking out of poverty and moving into cities where they can earn a better income. However, if Jumia's financials are any indicator of the veracity of these reports, the logical conclusion is that we are far from the level of economic improvement we need for e-commerce to go mainstream. 1% of retail transactions in Africa happen online. In the Middle East, it's 2%, in America it's 10% while China has the highest rate at 20%. For this, I won't fault Amazon for valuing Souq at less than a billion. At a market cap of roughly $1 billion, Jumia is fairly valued, and risk-reward is titled towards more upside as economic conditions will only improve from here.

Valuation

Jumia reports its numbers in GMV and % of GMV. I'll be using revenue and % of revenue for consistency.

Jumia's valuation isn't the most attractive from a profitability perspective. While gross profit margin has improved to 41% of revenue (y/y), operating margin has worsened to -138.5% of revenue. A huge portion of operating expense goes to SG&A spend.

On its balance sheet, while cash and equivalents have improved, investors should watch out for the growing accounts payables which stands at $71 million versus $11 million in 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Its statement of cashflow has recorded growing share-based compensation, while cash flow from operation and free cash flow don't portray signs of improvement.

While all these read like a loss-making venture, in reality, it's the sunk cost of making and establishing a strong foothold in a chain of countries with poor social-economic infrastructure. On the surface, it appears like it's too much to digest, however, like a real estate business, you don't want to scare yourself with the initial investment capital. Instead, you a better off thinking long term.

In terms of growth, website engagement will continue to drive marketing and advertising revenue (10% of revenue) and that's a revenue line that still has a lot of potential just like Amazon's advertising business is fast becoming a significant revenue source. Amazon's ad business is now the third-largest digital ad business in the United States.

I forecast fulfillment revenue to keep improving due to improved market knowledge, growing partnerships, and economies of scale with its logistics partners.

Commissions will continue to benefit from Jumia's targeted advertising strategies, the introduction of a payment technology (still in beta) on Instagram might lead to loss of sellers to the social media platform. A lot of young business owners tend to prefer Instagram as their primary brand e-store. Also, the proposed introduction of a 5% VAT charge on all online transactions in Nigeria starting from January 2020 might affect a lot of online business owners in Nigeria.

Jumia's other bets (value-added services) will continue to grow due to improved monetization and market penetration. JumiaPay now accounts for over 50% of transactions on its website. Its logistics, hotel, flight, and loan business are also improving. Like I highlighted earlier, kicking the latest Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) soccer ball using the latest Adidas soccer boots on a terrible soccer pitch will wear any professional youngster down and delay his/her road to global domination. That's akin to what Jumia is trying to achieve.

Overall, growth will improve, though the near-term headwinds might persist.

Conclusion

We are getting close to parity in Africa, but it will take a few more years of massive economic improvement before Jumia enjoys the fruits of its hard work. The big question is: will investors wait for the right time to cash out?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.