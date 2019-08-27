Shanta Gold: Too Many Chinks In The Armor

However, I think it’s better to pass on this company due to several issues like the jurisdiction, large VAT receivables and low stock liquidity.

The company operates the New Luika gold mine and is the third largest gold producer in Tanzania.

Introduction

Shanta Gold (OTC:SAAGF) is a gold miner focused on Tanzania which looks very undervalued with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just below three. The reason for this is that the company is facing several challenges, some of which it might not be able to overcome anytime soon.

Operations

Shanta Gold owns the New Luika gold mine and the Singida gold project in Tanzania and is the third-largest gold producer in the country with an annual output of over 80,000 ounces.

(Source: Shanta Gold)

New Luika has been in operation since 2013 and it has so far generated revenues of more than $600 million. According to the 2017 mine plan, it’s expected to produce around half a million ounces of gold between 2017 and 2023 at AISC of just $736 per ounce, which puts it among the lowest-cost gold mines in the world.

Exploration at New Luika has been going really well with just $164,000 spent of drilling invested at Bauhinia Creek in 2019 expected to replace all ounce depletion from this year. Also, some new high-grade intersections from H1 2019 are expected to be incorporated into the mine plan, which should boost the mine life to at least 2025.

Regarding Singida, it’s a small project with high return. It’s expected to generate an average of 26,000 ounces of gold over six years at cash costs of $794 per ounce. With an expected initial capital expenditure of $19 million, the project has a net present value of $31 million. Shanta plans to list a company holding this project in a $20 million IPO on the Dar es Salaam exchange and keep a 51% stake. At today’s high gold price, the IPO of Singida looks compelling and the management said it has received encouraging feedback from investor roadshows in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The management of Shanta seems to be acting in the best interest of shareholders, which is rare in the junior mining space. The company has been cutting costs (including administration expenses) and has staged a spectacular turnaround in its finances, comparable to Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), a company which I’ve covered here.

As of the end of June 2019, Shanta had reduced its net debt below $27 million:

(Source: Shanta Gold)

Major risks and issues

1) Jurisdiction

The government of Tanzania alarmed investors over claims of unpaid taxes regarding Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) and this morphed into a new targeting of the mining sector in general. Shanta is no exception, with $25.3 million of VAT receivables on its books as of June 2019. This amount is growing by a few million every quarter and I have serious doubts the company will be able to recover a large part of it.

2) Gold hedging

To say the rise of the price of gold over the past few months has been spectacular would be an understatement. However, Shanta is not benefiting as much from this as other gold miners and in fact posted a loss in Q2 2019. The reason for this is that in late 2018 the company sold forward to May 2020 a total of 45,000 ounces at an average price of $1,241 per ounce and it can no longer kick the can down the road. It looked like a prudent move aimed at protecting cash flow in advance of contractual debt repayments, but today's gold prices are around $300 per ounce higher which could potentially translate into a $13.5 million missed opportunity.

3) Stock liquidity

Shanta’s main listing is in London, but even here liquidity is very low. Usually, there are less than 30 trades per day. Also, as a micro-cap company, Shanta is unlikely to be included in major indices anytime soon, so it should benefit less from any renewed attention from investors to the gold mining sector compared to larger mid-tier producers.

4) Other

Other risks I see for the company include declining gold prices as well as operational issues. New Luika is moving underground and everything seems to be going well, but you never know with mining.

Conclusion

Shanta Gold has an enterprise value of less than $120 million against an LTM EBITDA of over $45 million. However, you have to keep in mind that VAT receivable is growing by around $7 million per year and that the company needs to invest in exploration to boost its reserves.

The management seems competent and it has been reducing administration costs dramatically, but the move to lock in gold prices in 2018 doesn’t look good today.

Overall, Shanta looks very undervalued but I think that it’s best to avoid investing in this company due to the erratic moves of the Tanzanian government and the low liquidity of the shares. If the government decides to make another move against the mining sector or the price of gold plummets, low liquidity would only makes things worse for investors.

