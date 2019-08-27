WPT Industrial: We See Multiple Expansions For This 5.5%-Yielding REIT

Therefore, we think investors can take advantage of its low valuation right now.

Investment Thesis

WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF) (TSX:WIR.U) owns a portfolio of industrial properties in the United States. The REIT should continue to benefit from strong demand for industrial properties in 2019 thanks to the rise of e-commerce. Therefore, the company should continue to enjoy favorable leasing spreads in the next few years. The temporary decline in AFFO in H1 2019 due to equity issuance and free rent associated with lease extensions has created good opportunity for investors as its share price remains relatively weak compared to its peers. We think investors can take advantage of this temporary decline in AFFO to invest in this quality REIT.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

WPT Industrial delivered good Q2 2019 results with solid revenue and net operating income growth. As can be seen from the table below, its investment properties revenue increased to US$28.7 million in Q2 2019 from US$22.3 million in Q2 2018. Similarly, its NOI increased to US$21.2 million in Q2 2019 from US$16.6 million in Q2 2018. Its adjusted funds from operations of US$0.161 per share in Q2 2019 was much lower than Q2 2018’s US$0.191 per share. This decline was primarily due to temporary equity issuance.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong market fundamentals

WPT Industrial should continue to benefit from strong demand due to strong growth momentum in e-commerce sales. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years have grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually (12.4% expected in 2019). The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping their products to customers.

Source: Duke Realty Presentation

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

This should provide some tailwind for WPT Industrial as 5 out of its 10 largest tenants are operating e-commerce related businesses. We also believe this strong demand will provide a long runway of growth for WPT Industrial to raise its rental rates every year (see chart below).

Source: Plymouth REIT Investor Presentation

Favorable leasing spread should continue

Thanks to strong demand for industrial properties, WPT Industrial has consistently maintained a very high occupancy rate in the past few years (its occupancy rate was 99.4% in Q2 2019). Management was able to take advantage of this strong demand to renew its leases at much higher rental rates. For the leases commencing in Q2, WPT Industrial achieved a weighted average cash re-leasing spread of 5.1% and a straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 10.4%. The company was also able to increase its portfolio weighted average remaining lease term to 4.9 years. This should translate into solid SPNOI growth for the rest of 2019. In fact, management in the conference call expects its 2019 SPNOI growth rate to beat the 2.4% growth rate in 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Third-party management fee: Another source of income

WPT Industrial has an asset management platform that manages 3rd-party assets. This platform generated about US$358 thousand and US$849 thousand of fee revenue in Q2 2019 and H2 2019 respectively. The REIT expects to earn promote fee in Q3 related to the acquisition of the 4 private capital assets the company announced in Q2 2019. This platform is still in the early stages and should allow the company to earn a steady stream of fee revenue in the future years.

Healthy balance sheet

WPT Industrial has a healthy balance sheet. Its debt to gross book value improved to 45% in Q2 2019. This was better than Q4 2018’s 46.5%. The company’s debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio remained flat at 7.6x in Q2 2019 while its interest coverage ratio declined slightly to 3.0x.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Risks and Challenges

WPT Industrial faces several risks:

Risk of an economic recession

A slowdown in the overall economy (such as caused by global trade tensions) can adversely impact the demand for industrial properties. This may result in lower occupancy ratio and constrain WPT Industrial’s ability to raise rental rates upon lease expiries.

Elevated supply in the United States

Demand and supply is one of the factors that investors need to consider when investing in industrial REITs. While demand continues to outpace supply in the market today, investors should keep in mind that it is not difficult to construct light industrial buildings from scratch. A lengthy period of short supply can trigger developers to construct lots of industrial buildings. This may result in oversupply, especially in an economic downturn.

Competitive acquisition environment

In the United States, prices of industrial properties have increased significantly. As a result, capitalization rate continues to compress. WPT Industrial’s capitalization rate has been compressed to 6.27% at the end of Q2 2019 from 6.62% at the end of 2017. We believe it will continue to be a challenge to acquire properties with above average capitalization rate. Therefore, future growth through acquisitions will not be as advantageous as in the past few years.

A 5.5%-yielding dividend

WPT Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of US$0.0633 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.5%. Its dividend yield is higher than Granite REIT’s 4.4% but slightly below Dream Industrial’s 5.6%. The company’s payout ratio is 115%. While this is a warning sign, we think this has to do temporary equity dilution as well as temporary free rent caused by a lease extension in Q1 2019.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Analysis

Share price of WPT Industrial has only increased by 7.8% year-to-date. This is behind Granite REIT’s performance of 21.6%, Dream Industrial’s (OTC:DREUF) 30.9%, and Summit Industrial REIT’s (OTC:SMMCF) 35.0%. We think investors may be concerned about the decline in AFFO in Q1 2019. In our opinion, this may be overdone as the decline in AFFO was due to temporary equity dilution and free rent associated with a lease extension that happened to occur in Q1 2019.

Because of this temporary decline in AFFO in Q1 2019, we expect its 2019 AFFO to be about US$0.66 per share. This is lower than 2018’s US$0.76 per share. We expect its 2020 AFFO to return to US$0.76. Therefore, its price to 2019 AFFO and 2020 AFFO is 21.0x and 18.2x. This is significantly below many of its U.S. peers that trades above 24x.

Investor Takeaway

WPT Industrial is a fine small-cap industrial REIT for investors with favorable outlook. It continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers and pays an attractive 5.5%-yielding dividend. We think market sentiment will gradually improve towards the second half of 2020 and its valuation multiple may expand gradually. Therefore, we believe the stock is a fine choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.