Terms Of CenterPoint Energy Convertible Preferred Look Attractive

For common stock prices between $27.25 and $32.70, the value of the preferred is locked to the liquidation price.

Investors in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) should consider the convertible preferred under CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP-PB). The conversion feature is set around the $50 liquidation preference of the preferred and a target conversion range between $27.25 and $32.70 on the common stock. The current yield on these preferred is 7.04%. The yield on the common stock is a respectable 4.19%.

Given the conversion feature, it is no surprise that these shares trade in tandem.

Per the terms found in the prospectus, the conversion ratios are outlined below. The maturity date of these preferred is September 1, 2021.

According to the prospectus, the threshold appreciation price is $32.70 and the initial price is $27.25. The following chart outlines the converted value of the preferred at some common stock prices. Given the current price of the common at $27.42, the converted value of the preferred should be $50 per share. Thus, the preferred are trading at a $0.99 discount to their fair value.

Risks ahead?

The company engages in natural gas, oil, and other energy services. Given Friday's announcement that China may ramp up tariffs on U.S. energy exports, there is a chance that this could impact energy prices.

China's threat on Friday to slap a 5% tariff on U.S. oil imports could further soften demand for physical crude at hubs along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where exporters already have taken to shipping crude overseas without firm buyers, traders said. -Reuters

According to a recent investor presentation, this impact could be limited. 75% of the company's earnings should be coming from regulated utility business, which adds to predictability.

And according to the company, the non-utility businesses are adding cash flows. The stable cash flows support the dividend.

Back in 2015 and 2016, the energy sector hit a rough patch with lower prices. In fact, bankruptcies across this industry spiked. During 2015, CNP reported a loss, but maintained their dividend from their stable cash flows. For CNP, 2015 was the only year in the past decade that they reported a net loss.

The chance of a second round of bankruptcies in this sector is smaller given the shakeout we saw in 2015/2016.

Conclusion

Centerpoint Preferred B (CNP-PB) shares are convertible to common and present an attractive dividend yield and current discount to fair value. Consider buying the preferred over the common due to the higher dividend and discounted price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.