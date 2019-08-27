Nope To ZIRP And NIRP

Central bankers have given no indication of any exit strategy from the rabbit hole they are going down while the Fed has turned dovish.

The theoretical reason for introducing negative interest rates on the part of central banks is that extremely low interest rates will contribute to economic growth by pushing commercial banks to extend lending activities so as to avoid paying interest on excess reserves. This trend has now extended to government paper that helps to minimize the cost of the financing of government spending. The Fed is under pressure to support the economy and keep the recovery going. It might follow the examples of the EU and Japan. There is no clear exit strategy on how to put an end to negative rates while the Fed's effort to normalize the situation in the US has come to an end. Negative rates have unintended consequences.

NIRP Stimulation Follows ZIRP

Central banks are understood to promote economic growth by lowering interest rates in order to encourage companies to invest in capital expenditure, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions. What has happened in the US is that companies have borrowed very large sums in order to finance share buyback programs that benefit shareholders and company executives. If low cost credit is readily available at practically no expense, financial engineering has free rein for creativity. Corporate debt is now about 75% of GDP.

The increase in corporate debt has greatly increased in the last two years despite the Fed raising rates.

Considered historically, fed fund rates are extremely low at the present time.

Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart

Even so, the current fed funds rate is still higher than what one finds in the EU

ECB Interest Rate Fundamental Charts: Graph Gallery - Kshitij.com

Negative Yielding Bonds Globally

The sum of negative yielding bonds globally is increasing rapidly. The chart below is dated 2nd August 2019.

Negative-yielding debt volume surges, entire German curve below zero - Investors' Corner

Very recent figures have $19 trillion in sovereign bonds yielding an average of -0.03%. IG corporate bonds yield only 0.73% on a market value of $3.9 trillion. This clearly indicates that investors fear a global decline in equity markets. Albert Edwards has been a keen observer of the bond markets.

The Man Who Predicted The Collapse In Bond Yields Reveals What Happens Next: "There Is A Lot More To Come"

The Fed Is Under Pressure To Lower Rates

President Trump wants the Fed to lower rates to ensure that the economy continues to stay on course as he is facing an election campaign in 2020. In comparison with Japan and many other countries, the Fed is still in positive territory.

Negative Interest Rates Are The New Subprime - See It Market

The UK and Canada are the only other DM countries with positive sovereign bond yields. One should not include Turkey in this group. It seems as if there is a trend among central banks to promote negative yields.

Exit Strategy

Apart from the aborted attempt on the part of the Fed to normalize rates starting in 2015, there does not seem to be any coherent exit strategy prepared to put an end to negative rates. Bernanke started to reduce the Fed's balance but was faced with a tapering tantrum in 2013. The latest attempt at reducing the Fed balance has come to an end with the balance now at about $3.5 trillion.

Negative Consequences of Negative Yields

Evidently, central bankers think that they are doing a good thing by indulging in negative rates. Mark Grant, in a good Seeking Alpha article, Paving, With Good Intentions, quotes Saint Barnard of Clairvaux (1090-1153), attributing to him the proverb, “The road to Hell is paved with good intentions”. Apparently, what Bernard said was “Hell is full of good intentions and desires”. It was John Ray in A Collection of English Proverbs, 1670, who recorded the proverb “Hell is paved with good intentions”, which was taken up by Dr. Johnson in Boswell's Life but without the prefatory “The road to…” The first full version of the proverb appears in Henry G. Bohn's A Handbook of Proverbs, published in 1855, without indicating any specific sources as he was only putting together a collection of proverbs.

We do not doubt the good intentions of central bankers, but an examination of the probable consequences of negative yielding sovereign and corporate bonds should be undertaken. One could then judge whether what central bankers are doing is a good idea or a bad one.

One obvious result of low interest rates is the survival of zombie companies that under a “normal” interest rate environment would have ceased to exist. This means that the global economy and not only the US is encumbered by inefficient companies that hamper growth and have no promising future.

Pension funds and insurance companies are under tremendous pressure to find adequate sources of revenue in a low, zero or negative interest rate environment. In the US, most pension funds are already underfunded (pun intended) and based their pension “promises” on a calculation of ROI of 7%-8%. This means that hard times are ahead for Americans when they retire as their pension funds will not be able to honor the liabilities incurred previously by their fund. Insurance companies are going to have to revise the benefits provided by future policies and increase their risk tolerance for investments that are not guaranteed by the government. Swiss pension funds like income-producing residential real estate that can provide an ROI of 4%. This has pushed up prices in the market with the result that Swiss insurance companies are happy to acquire properties with only a 3.5% ROI.

The gold price has entered a bull market thanks to extremely low global interest rates. It would require a separate article to discuss what might happen to the gold price going forward. It could reach record highs in 2H19.

As noted above, the great demand for sovereign paper that has pushed the yields of more and more bonds into negative territory is symptomatic of investors' fears of a global decline in the prices of equities. In other words, investors fear a stock market crash and seek safe havens for their capital.

The US is one of the few DM countries left that still has positive interest rates. The Fed is presently at 2%-2.25% with the fed funds rate. This has resulted in the inflow of large amounts of capital into the US and helps to account for the low yield on Treasuries. The inverted yield curves in the US, seen in this light, are more of an indication of the tendency of global central banks to resort to low, zero or negative interest rates in an effort to stimulate their own economies rather than as an indicator of an oncoming recession in the US. There are many other signs of an approaching recession.

In fact, a recession in the US has become more likely recently. Several indicators show that the US economy has many areas that are slowing down. In this case, a separate article would be required to examine the health of the US economy.

With the influx of notable amounts of capital into the US because US interest rates are higher, the US dollar has kept its value on Forex markets despite a total trade deficit of over $600 billion on an annual basis with $315 billion in the first six months of 2019. The trade deficit in goods is over $800 billion annually.

Infographic: US Trade Deficit in Goods Reaches Record High

The reason why the US dollar can maintain its value in the face of such a large trade deficit is that the US dollar is the dominant global reserve currency. The US exports dollars to pay for imports. As such, in addition to higher US interest rates, the US dollar is still an attractive currency.

Should the Fed cut interest rates to zero with the result that US bond yields fell below zero and entered negative territory, the US dollar might no longer inspire trust in the global financial community. This could lead to the dollar losing its dominant position. It would be even worse if the Fed lowered the fed funds rate below zero. The results for the US economy would be disastrous because the US dollar would no longer have any advantage over other currencies.

The Bottom Line

The conclusion to be drawn from this discussion of negative yields is that the Fed must be very careful not to lower the fed funds rate excessively. A cut down to 1% would still leave the US in an advantageous position vis-à-vis other currencies. Going any lower could be catastrophic. Negative yielding bonds are not the answer to solving the problems of the economy. Negative yielding bonds cause more problems than they solve. Therefore, a resounding “NOPE” is the reply to the prospect of lowering the fed funds rate any lower than 1%. Ground zero is not a viable option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.