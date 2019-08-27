Market Volatility Bulletin: It's Getting Personal

Market Intro

CNBC: 2:21PM EST

S&P 500 futures (SPY) have swung both above and below Monday's closing mark. The same can more or less be said for the other major indexes (DIA, QQQ, IWM).

Spot VIX is up about 1 vol point to 20.31. Gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are enjoying an updraft, and US Treasuries (IEF, TLT) are rallying as risk-off takes to the fore in Tuesday afternoon trade.

Thoughts on Volatility

I will certainly have more to write on this topic. But frankly, this has the potential to create unwanted volatility of its own, and strikes me as far from the Fed maintaining its independence.

Read the Bloomberg Opinion piece here.

We do not need a weaponized Fed. That goes for the Trump Administration, and also for those who do not agree with the current set of policies. We could all learn from Chair Powell, who furthered the idea of true Fed independence, by stating that "there was no rulebook" on trade wars.

There is a potentially significant backstop for stocks. Namely, the fact that 30YR US Treasury yields are now trading below the S&P dividend yield. While no shield of invincibility against lower prices, it does arguably create a lower opportunity cost for owning stocks instead of government bonds.

I don't see this as weighing in one way or the other for volatility, except insomuch as if the indexes do in fact fall precipitously, there's a built-in backdrop for some pretty substantial rallies ("Why are we selling this stuff when bonds yield almost nothing?")

This is good to keep in mind for those licking their wounds after this August's almost non-stop routine of news-dominated market movement.

Without at least a capacity for self-pity, there is no room for pity or compassion for others. Concern for self ("Love your neighbor as yourself") is bedrock toward better individual and even societal outcomes. But there's little room for it when trying to move forward an investment or trading agenda.

Term Structure

As Eli Mintz puts it, "Happy Zero Contango Day!"

The bigger point here, is that roll yield - not contango or backwardation - is what historically given the large tailwind to the short-vol position. I think there are many traders who would say that they trade vol from the short side (SVXY, ZIV).

In reality, however, what they may really be doing is staying on roll yield's good side. Which is completely okay as a strategy when subject to risk constraints. But the key is that, for now, there is very little in the way of roll yield to either side of the trade. For those who only trade vol in one direction, it could be an interesting time for you to consider the other side of the tape.

That's the story of the term structure going back - all the way - to August 12th (snapshot taken for the close of every other day, plus today in gold)!

For all the craziness of Friday, VX futures remained in their range for most of August. Because the markets seem to be attempting to calm down some (for now), vol could end up taking on the lower end of that range.

Trouble is, risk can erupt these days with precious little warning. This being the case, I don't see much room for futures to fall through the floor, as the 'gotcha!' risk is just too high at present.

YCharts: SPX Put-Call Ratio

In the SPX, we're seeing substantively more put volume than call volume. The well-known Put-Call ratio above shows relative interest among SPX options traders in transacting in downside vs. upside optionality. Due to put-call parity, puts and calls are actually interchangeable, but many would rather just trade a certain kind of spread or product.

There's no question traders are on edge in comparison to much of the rest of the year. The metric bottomed around mid-June, and has since been making a choppy but steady ascent.

VIX indexes and tradable products are ultimately tied in with various baskets of SPX options.

Wrap Up

Well Tom, who did make those calls? I don't think the market necessarily believes the President as it relates to this statement, and that's perhaps why stocks are topsy turvy today.

I do think this is basically the closest you're going to see to a walk back, and traders are reading it as constructive.

