iQIYI: After Q2 Earnings, Still A Strong Investment

iQIYI (IQ) has tremendous strength in its main business but is also expanding multiple other segments to make up for its weak ad revenues. Even though it had a meaningful jump in expenses, these won't likely continue into the future. My take is that iQIYI is still an undervalued stock after Q2 earnings but proceed knowing that there are some risks involved that I will highlight later. iQIYI came out with their Q2 2019 earnings on August 19, 2019. The stock price dropped to as low as -10% in after-hours trading on Monday to $15.90 but rallied back to parry all of its losses and some on Tuesday and Wednesday that can be attributed to narrower than expected losses and a sizable short covering.

Some notable highlights that are taken directly from their investor relations site are as follows:

Total revenues were RMB7.1 billion (US$1.0 billion 1 ), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018.

), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018. Operating loss was RMB1.9 billion (US$272.6 million) and operating loss margin was 26%, compared to operating loss of RMB1.3 billion and operating loss margin of 22% in the same period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.3 billion (US$339.0 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB2.1 billion in the same period in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.22(US$0.49)."

Back when I published my article a couple of weeks before Q2 earnings, I mentioned a lot of the issues that the company was facing that I thought would end up recovering. I'm glad to say a lot of those mentioned panned out or were brought up by management. These include but aren't limited to ad revenue worries, government regulation issues, and the growth of iQIYI into a more diversified company.

Q1 issues that were brought up during the Q2 call

Ad revenue slowdown

Ad revenues decreased 16% QoQ but action has been taken to mitigate the effects going forward. I mentioned in my previous article that with Baidu Inc.'s (BIDU) 58% stake in the company and their dominant market share in the online advertisement industry, iQIYI would reap the benefits of new advertisement methodology to supplement its strategy to fix slowing ad revenue. Baidu Inc. reported earnings on the same day as iQIYI and announced that its core advertising and marketing services business grew 12% compared to last quarter of last year and fended off rivals like TikTok. And we can clearly see the results of this in iQIYI's earnings. With ad revenue slowdown being the most notable across its revenue segments from Q218 (-16%), iQIYI took action and introduced innovative advertising solutions including ads that companies can target through not just one drama but a various collection of drama. It's filtered by types, viewer traffic level, or certain AI algorithm and increases the attractiveness of advertising, all of which have already been a fan by brand advertisers. The bottom line is, all of this results in increased efficiency in ad placement through iQIYI's strong IP and thus incentivizes high switching costs and corporate loyalty when deploying ad spending.

Delayed content launch due to regulation

Many key line items were impacted by government regulation in Q2, but management is confident about managing this. Time and time again, strict government regulation in the release of content produced has been the cause of the slowdown in ad and content revenue and slightly weaker than expected subscriber addition. It's the main root of concern besides macroeconomic weakness that contributes to the words of caution that I touch upon later. However, there is light to be seen at the end of this tunnel. As stated in the Q2 earnings call, management sees short-term effects of new regulations until mid of October after the national holidays. However, after that period, given their strong IP and history of successful content launch, it's tremendously illogical to think that iQIYI won't start production on new content that adheres to regulation. Management has stated a similar view that they will be able to foresee and adjust accordingly to regulations in the future. And with government regulation effects being mostly priced in at this point, I don't see this dragging down revenues any longer, if anymore.

Notable expense increases

The profitability problem presented itself once again and many were caught by the rise in expenses. Q2 SG&A and R&D expenses were up 42% and 48% respectively which raised some eyebrows. R&D expense increase (US$95.4 million) was mainly the result of increased personnel-related compensation expenses or actor and actress salaries for original films. However, as noted in the call, due to the influx of a lot of talent supply, including producers, screen copywriters, and directors, their pay has been brought down from between RMB80 million and RMB120 million to a range of RMB40-50 million. This continued trend improves iQIYI's bottom line in the foreseeable future and attracts continuous talent for film production. SG&A expenses (US$196.1 million) were mainly attributed to marketing costs for their games segment and additional share-based compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of Skymoons. It was noted in press release of the initial acquisition that additional payment of RMB730 million above the RMB1.27 Billion would be given if performance benchmarks are met in the next two years. It's not clear whether there is an association between the two but in any of the two events, it's positive and can be attributed to the drastic revenue boost from its gaming segment. iQIYI is increasingly growing towards a more diversified company that gives users an incentive to spend much more time on. And as a result, ad revenue segments can be relied on less, making the company less vulnerable to volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Word of Caution

Given all the things, I was excited to see and my confidence in this investment, I want to mention some things to keep on the radar for the company going forward in regards to profitability and revenue growth.

Conservative revenue guidance and potential for future offerings

iQIYI isn't earning a comfortable enough net income yet to be able to sit back on its revenue growth yet. Management answered it was due to, again, ad revenue and content delays that mostly affects the rest of the fiscal year before the company can fully adjust. If content expenses cannot be kept down or if revenue growth can't offset its expenses, iQIYI can only fuel its cash burn by raising more debt or equity, and/or selling assets. Nonetheless, with expenses managed downward and more willingness to pay by Chinese viewers which could incentivize higher prices, the risk-reward trade off sets the stock up nicely for gains. Like I said earlier, the company is becoming increasingly diverse and investing in other segments besides solely ads or subscribers to promote their top line.

Earnings Model Update

(iQIYI revenue projections breakdown YOY)

(iQIYI Discounted Cash Flow)

After updating my model to include an even more pessimistic growth in ad revenue segments and an increase in "Other revenue" as investments in games and literature come to fruition in the company's top line, we get a target price of $22.28. This represents roughly a 4.6% increase from my previous target before earnings and a 22.75% from its last closing price on August 23, 2019, when taking into account a boost from other revenue streams and continuing strong subscriber growth.

Conclusion

My message stands the same as last article but with a side of more caution. I don't want to dive under the political umbrella but President Trump's erratic diction isn't helping Chinese stocks in the short run. However, with stimulus from the Federal Reserve as needed and the incentive for Trump to tone down the rhetoric and strike a deal before the 2020 election, I see reasons for more positive macro and geopolitical environment. Therefore, I still recommend a buy amidst the current uncertainty and to focus on iQIYI's potential as a company.

