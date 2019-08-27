It's Time To Take Twitter Profits

The problem is Twitter is betting that this faster growth is sustainable. If the company is wrong, this hurts income and cash flow.

During 2019, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been a great recovery story. After fits and starts last year, investors seem to believe the company has found a way to revive its growth story. While the company has improved its favored metric, average “Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAU),” there are headwinds investors can’t ignore. With shares up significantly, it’s time for shareholders to consider taking profits.

The good

Twitter’s user growth is probably the most consistent headline following the company. In the last quarter, the company reported 14% annual growth in mDAU, which was a step up from the 11% growth rate last year. However, what investors likely focused on, is this rate of growth was the fastest since Q3 of 2017.

(Source: Twitter Q2 2019 Earnings)

What many investors forget is the vast majority of Twitter’s users are international. In the quarter, International average mDAU grew by 15%, while domestic users grew by 10%. These numbers seem like a big positive for the company. Shareholders liked the news, as the stock rose roughly 8% after the earnings report. Even though this news is good for Twitter, the comparison to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) when it comes to user growth is less impressive.

In Facebook’s last earnings, both Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users grew by 8% annually. What bears mentioning is this 8% growth in daily users was to a level of 1.59 billion. To put this a different way, Facebook grew its daily active users by about 110 million. By point of comparison, Twitter’s entire international mDAU is 110 million. Investors who are excited about Twitter’s faster mDAU, should realize this doesn’t necessarily mean better profits or cash flow at this point. In fact, it could cause Twitter to believe it needs to spend a lot of money to keep up with faster growth.

The costly

One of the concerns facing Twitter is the company’s wiliness to spend money in anticipation of better growth in the future. It’s one thing when a company’s expenses rise significantly in light of consistent top-line growth. However, I would argue that Twitter’s growth has been uneven and ramping up spending threatens the company’s earnings and cash flow.

The reality for Twitter investors is this isn’t a start-up or an unknown quantity. Twitter for good or for bad already has a brand identity. The company itself said it knows there are many users who have tried Twitter and haven’t made it a part of their daily life. This isn’t something that will change quickly. If anything, Twitter may have to convince potential users that the service provides a benefit that they can’t get elsewhere. One of the challenges is the impersonal feel of the Twitter feed. If the average user wants to comment on a post from a famous celebrity, the chance of their comment actually being read by the celebrity is very low.

(Source: Apple iOS Twitter App)

In addition, Twitter is working to make it easier to find and follow topics users are interested in, as the service has become almost a pseudo-news service for many. Twitter is useful, but management seems convinced that even faster growth is coming. Both Facebook and Twitter seem to believe that investors will allow plenty of wiggle room to spend freely while short-term results are harmed.

Twitter’s expense growth in the last quarter should worry investors. It makes sense to spend money on Sales and Marketing, yet Twitter spent nearly 28% more on this line item year-over-year. When your top line grows by 20% annually in constant currency, outpacing this growth in expenses, negatively affects income and cash flow. In a similar manner, Facebook grew its marketing and sales expenses by 30%, while sales increased by 28%.

Unfortunately, for Twitter, the company’s Sales and Marketing expense is a much larger part of the company’s revenue. The company spent $240 million on this line item, which represented more than 28% of Twitter’s current quarter revenue. Facebook on the other hand, spent about 14% of its revenue on Sales and Marketing last quarter. When one of your largest expenses outpaces revenue, the bottom line is going to have a problem.

In the last three months, Twitter’s core free cash flow was about $67 million. This level of cash flow translates to $0.08 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. By point of comparison, Facebook produced $0.21 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. Given that both companies generate revenue primarily from advertising, this is a worry.

In addition, Twitter was excited about the idea of hiring more people. Partially due to this increase in hiring, the company told investors the next quarter will be a challenge. For quarter three, Twitter said it is targeting operating income of $45 million to $80 million, on revenue between $815 million and $875 million. This means Twitter will generate an operating margin of as little as 5.1%, to as high as 9.8%.

Looking at a year ago in Q2, the company’s operating margin was 11%, this quarter was 9%, and next quarter looks like the number moves even lower. The company seemed excited about the idea of hiring more people, which is great if they contribute to revenue growth. However, for full-year 2019, the company sees operating expenses increasing 20% year over year. Analysts believe Twitter’s revenue will increase by about 17% this year. In short, it sounds like net income could be under pressure for the rest of the year.

The overvalued

With Twitter stock up significantly this year, it wouldn’t be surprising for investors to have high expectations for the future. However, if we look at the stock’s present value, it’s challenging to recommend the shares. With a significant benefit to net income this year, from the company’s “establishment of a deferred tax asset,” estimates for 2019 are somewhat skewed. If we look at 2020 estimates, I believe investors get a better sense of the value of Twitter.

Sticking with our comparison to Facebook, the P/E race isn’t even close. Twitter’s 2020 estimated P/E would be nearly 36, whereas Facebook’s similar P/E would be under 19. For Twitter effectively to be worth almost double Facebook, investors would normally expect a much faster growth rate in earnings. Unfortunately, what they get is another negative comparison to its larger peer.

Looking at the 5-year EPS growth estimates for each company, the comparison does not favor Twitter. In fact, Twitter’s 5-year expected EPS growth comes in at just over 11%, whereas Facebook’s growth rate is expected to be 22%. If we tie the two numbers together, the statement against Twitter is very straightforward. Investors in Twitter are paying almost twice the forward P/E, for roughly half the expected growth.

The top line estimates don’t work for Twitter either. Analysts expect 17% annual revenue growth for 2019 and just under 16% for 2020. By point of comparison, Facebook is expected to grow 2019 revenue by nearly 26% and 2020 annual revenue growth is pegged at about 22%. Now, it wouldn’t be fair to talk about Facebook’s estimates, without mentioning that the company has missed estimates by a significant margin in each of the last two quarters.

Analysts are calling for Facebook to hit a home run in 2020, growing annual EPS by nearly 50%. It’s certainly possible that Facebook could miss these estimates significantly. However, even if Facebook posted 30% EPS growth, this would imply full-year 2020 EPS of $8.26. This is significantly worse than analysts expect, yet Facebook would still carry a forward P/E of less than 22.

(Source: Yahoo Finance TWTR year-to-date)

The bottom line for Twitter is the stock is up, and the fundamentals are mostly down. It’s true that mDAU is up, but that isn’t going to help the company if its spending outpaces revenue growth. Given that the shares look significantly overvalued relative to its expected growth rate, it’s hard to see this run up continuing. Investors who are sitting on gains should take profits now.

