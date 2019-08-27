Xcel Energy: An Overvalued Dividend Contender

I would rate Xcel Energy a buy at a 3.4% yield. Between that, the 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.6% average annual expansion in the valuation multiple, the company would deliver 9.0-10.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

Between the 2.6% yield, likely 5-6% earnings growth, and 2.1% annual valuation multiple contraction, Xcel Energy is likely to perform in line with the market, delivering 5.5-6.5% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, the company is trading at a 23% premium to fair value and poses 19% downside from the current price.

Despite the risks, Xcel Energy is likely to continue to deliver satisfactory earnings growth for its shareholders because of its strong management team and growth plan.

In spite of the volatility that has returned to the market recently and the S&P 500 falling 4.5% for the month of August thus far, the S&P is still up over 13% YTD.

One sector that has held up well for a couple of reasons has been the utilities sector. The S&P 500 Utilities index is up over 17% YTD and this has led to overvaluation throughout most of the utility sector.

The 25 basis point rate cut a few weeks ago has contributed to both increased interest in the utility sector as an alternative to bonds and also will have a favorable impact on the earnings of utilities as most utilities tend to have higher debt loads compared to other sectors due to the capital intensive nature of the utility industry.

Image Source: Gurufocus

Unfortunately, I believe the utility sector as a whole is slightly overpriced to moderately overpriced, and there are very few utilities that I would rate as a buy at this time.

The Shiller PE ratio is close to a 5 year high for utilities at over 30, which means that now isn't an ideal time to buy most utilities.

One of the many utilities that I believe to be overvalued is Xcel Energy (XEL). Although the company's Shiller PE ratio of 29 is a bit below the utility sector's Shiller PE of 30.9, the company is still moderately overvalued in my opinion.

I'll be discussing Xcel Energy's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's fundamentals and key risks to consider, as well as the valuation perspective of an investment in Xcel Energy.

I'll then close with my estimated annual total returns over the next decade for Xcel Energy and by offering the price at which I would rate shares of Xcel Energy a buy.

A Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Dividend Growth Potential

Aside from the fundamentals of a company, two of the most important considerations for a dividend growth investor are the safety of a company's dividend and the growth of that dividend in the future.

In order to determine the safety of Xcel Energy's dividend, I'll be examining the company's EPS payout ratio. While I typically like to examine the FCF payout ratio as well, this isn't particularly useful to investors because utilities generally have negative FCF. And in the case of a utility, that isn't an issue because as long as earnings are growing in excess of share issuances, the utility will be able to continue to increase its dividend.

In its previous fiscal year, Xcel Energy generated EPS of $2.47 against a dividend obligation of $1.52 for dividends per share declared in 2018, for an EPS payout ratio of 61.5%.

Looking at this fiscal year, Xcel Energy recently reaffirmed its 2019 EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65. Against the $1.62 in dividends per share slated to be paid out in 2019, this equates to a 62.3% EPS payout ratio using the midpoint EPS figure of $2.60.

When we consider that Simply Safe Dividends considers an EPS payout ratio below 75% to be safe, Xcel Energy's dividend is clearly safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider what I alluded to above, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Xcel Energy's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, we'll now discuss the growth prospects for the company's dividend moving forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Xcel Energy's EPS payout ratio is in the low 60% range and that there is a bit of room for expansion in the payout ratio without sacrificing dividend safety, it seems likely that the payout ratio will expand into the mid to high 60% range over time. This means that the company's dividend growth could slightly exceed earnings growth over the long-term.

In support of my thesis of a continuation of Xcel Energy's mid-single digit dividend growth, Yahoo! Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 5.8% and 4.9% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively.

Next, we'll delve into the reasons why I believe Xcel Energy will be able to deliver the mid-single digit earnings growth necessary to support mid-single digit dividend growth over the long-term.

A Growth Plan And Experienced Management Team Capable Of Executing

Image Source: Xcel Energy Canada Investor Meetings Presentation

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. regulated electric and natural gas delivery company which serves customers in eight mid-western and western states, including parts of Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Xcel Energy serves 3.6 million electric customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers on a rate base of $27 billion.

Xcel Energy is divided into the following four operating companies:

NSP-Minnesota: According to page 6 of Xcel Energy's most recent 10-K, NSP-Minnesota conducts business in Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota. The company has electric operations in all three states, including the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution and sale of electricity. NSP-Minnesota also purchases, transports, distributes and sells natural gas to retail customers and transports customer-owned natural gas in Minnesota and North Dakota. The company accounted for 35-45% of consolidated earnings in 2018.

NSP-Wisconsin: NSP-Wisconsin conducts business in Wisconsin and Michigan, and generates, transmits, distributes and sells electricity. The company also purchases, transports, distributes and sells natural gas to retail customers and transports customer-owned natural gas. The company accounted for 5-10% of consolidated earnings in 2018.

PSCo: According to page 7 of Xcel Energy's most recent 10-K, PSCo conducts business in Colorado and generates, purchases, transmits, distributes and sells electricity in addition to purchasing, transporting, distributing and selling natural gas to retail customers and transporting customer-owned natural gas. The company accounted for 35-45% of consolidated earnings in 2018.

SPS: SPS conducts business in Texas and New Mexico and generates, purchases, transmits, distributes and sells electricity. The segment accounted for 15-20% of consolidated earnings in 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of Xcel Energy and how the company generates its revenue and earnings, we'll delve into the growth story for the company in the years ahead.

Image Source: Xcel Energy Canada Investor Meetings Presentation

The bulk of the company's growth will be derived from its capital investment plan that involves investing over $20 billion to expand its base rate. This rate base growth is expected to contribute to 6.5% average annual rate base growth through 2023.

Xcel Energy is also forecasting an additional $1 billion of capital spending in 2022 and 2023 for unidentified capital projects that could come to fruition during the forecast period via incremental projects.

As part of its commitment to serve all customers with 100% zero-carbon emissions by 2050, Renewables will comprise 18% of Xcel Energy's capital spending.

Image Source: Xcel Energy Canada Investor Meetings Presentation

The above illustration shows Xcel Energy's commitment to expanding upon its renewable energy infrastructure in the years ahead to meet its goal of zero-carbon emissions by 2050. The 2,950 MW in construction that will be completed by 2021 moves the company closer to its zero-carbon emissions goal.

Fortunately for Xcel Energy, the company also operates in states that are highly advantageous for above-average electricity generation. For instance, New Mexico ranks as second in the nation for potential solar-generated electric power production and tenth in wind potential.

Image Source: Xcel Energy June 2019 Investor Presentation

As far as the logistics of the company's 5 year capital spending plan is concerned, Xcel Energy expects to fund its 5 year growth plan primarily with over $13 billion in operating cash flow, with the remainder of funding for its capital projects coming from the refinancing of long-term debt, incremental debt, and the issuance of equity.

Image Source: Xcel Energy Canada Investor Meetings Presentation

Xcel Energy has show itself to be reliable in meeting or exceeding its initial guidance, which demonstrates an ability of management to deliver on their promises. This has allowed the company to consistently deliver mid-single digit EPS growth and dividend growth.

It's for that reason I fully believe the company will be able to deliver upon its 5-7% EPS growth target over the long-term. It doesn't deviate from what management has proven it is capable of delivering in the past. I also don't believe Xcel Energy's fundamentals have detrimentally changed to alter the growth story, and I have utmost confidence in the management team to continue with the status quo in terms of EPS growth.

Speaking of the management team, I believe it would be worthwhile to outline the experience of Xcel Energy's key members in its solid management team.

Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Ben Fowke has served in his current positions since his appointment in August 2011. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Fowke served as President and COO from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Fowke served as CFO and Vice President with the company before he was appointed President and COO. Prior to the 2000 merger of Northern States Power Co. and New Century Energies to form what is now Xcel Energy, Mr. Fowke was a VP in the NCE Retail business unit. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Fowke also held management positions with FPL Group (now a part of NextEra Energy).

Simply put, Mr. Fowke boasts over 3 decades of experience in the utility industry.

CFO Bob Frenzel joined Xcel Energy in 2016 from Energy Future Holdings, where he served as Senior VP and CFO for Luminant, its competitive power generating subsidiary, and prior to that position, Mr. Frenzel served as Senior VP of Strategy and Corporate Development. Prior to his experience in the utility industry, Mr. Frenzel worked as a VP in the Investment Banking division of Goldman Sachs. Following college, Mr. Frenzel worked as a nuclear engineering officer and weapons officer in the United States Navy.

It's clear that two of the key executives at Xcel Energy both possess the necessary industry experience to continue to guide Xcel Energy into the future as an environmental leader.

Image Source: Xcel Energy Canada Investor Meetings Presentation

Adding to the case for an investment in Xcel Energy is the fact that the company also possesses investment grade credit ratings of Baa1, BBB+, and BBB+ from the three major credit rating agencies.

This is because of Xcel Energy's fairly conservative balance sheet for a utility. The company's expected debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.7 is well below what Simply Safe Dividends considers to be a desirable debt/EBITDA ratio for a utility. For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers a debt/EBITDA ratio of below 5.5 to be a preferential ratio.

There is quite a bit to like about Xcel Energy from a growth perspective due to its ambitious but reasonable growth plan, the company's capable management team, and its reasonably strong balance sheet. It is for the foregoing reasons I believe Xcel Energy has the potential to be a great long-term investment at the right price, which we'll analyze after covering the key risks to Xcel Energy.

Risks To Consider:

While Xcel Energy is a high-quality utility, that doesn't mean the company doesn't come without risks, and below are what I believe to be a few of the key risks associated with an investment in Xcel Energy.

The first risk to a natural gas utility is the possibility of a leak, explosion, or outage, which could all result in material losses for Xcel Energy (page 18 of Xcel Energy's most recent 10-K ). These losses could be immediate in the sense that outages lead to lost revenue for utilities and events such as the first two referenced above could result in significant legal settlements or fines against the company, not to mention the negative impact on Xcel Energy's reputation as a company.

Another operating risk is from a planning perspective. Because the electric utility industry is undergoing significant changes currently, there is the possibility that adoption of increased energy efficiency technologies could result in excess transmission for Xcel Energy, which would weigh on the company's financial results if it isn't able to fully recover its costs and investment (page 18 of Xcel Energy's most recent 10-K).

The final notable operating risk to Xcel Energy that is arguably the most remote possibility is an accident at either of its two nuclear stations in Minnesota (page 19 of Xcel Energy's most recent 10-K).

Although nuclear power plant accidents are quite rare, they can be absolutely devastating to an entire geographic area and a severe enough event at one of Xcel Energy's power plants or any nuclear power plant for that matter could result in additional compliance costs for the entire industry.

While Xcel Energy's dividend appears to be quite safe, a major nuclear power plant accident would have a materially negative impact on the company's future dividend growth, and the company would likely be required to cut its dividend from both a financial and PR standpoint.

Even if the nuclear disaster was a complete accident or fluke and the company played no part in it, maintaining/raising dividends or paying bonuses to executives in the midst of significant human suffering and the upending of many lives would be the worst thing a company could do to its reputation, and would certainly attractive negative attention from the media and regulatory authorities (and deservedly so, if I may add).

A nuclear power plant accident would likely not only increase compliance costs across the entire industry, but it would also result in a more negative perception toward Xcel Energy and potentially massive legal settlements or fines against the company.

A financial risk to the utility industry as a whole that I've alluded to in previous utility articles is the fact that while utilities have typically been very steady through recessions in terms of generating earnings, Yale economist and law professor Yair Listokin argues that lowering utility rates on the verge of a recession or in the midst of one could be an effective method of combating a recession, along with other measures.

Listokin argues that while this could have a detrimental impact on the steadiness of utilities, there could be measures put in place to ensure that during expansionary economic periods, utilities are able to achieve their expected rates of return on their rate base.

The end result would be the same, but it would come at the cost of slightly less steady utility performance around recessionary periods.

Along the lines of less steady utility performance due to varying allowed rates of return, another risk is that Xcel Energy's allowed returns on equity are subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities in the states they operate. If these states aren't as favorable with their allowed rates of return in the future, this could be detrimental to Xcel Energy's financial results going forward.

While the above risks are what I believe to be the most notable associated with an investment in Xcel Energy, I should note that these risks are certainly not the only risks. I would refer interested readers to pages 18-23 of the company's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Xcel Energy.

The Valuation Is Moderately Stretched At This Price

Now that we've established Xcel Energy is an excellent utility with decent growth prospects, we'll delve into the one aspect that is preventing me from rating Xcel Energy a buy, which is valuation.

The first valuation metric we'll use to determine the extent to which Xcel Energy is overvalued is the 5 year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Xcel Energy's current yield of 2.59% is well below its 5 year average of 3.28%.

Assuming a reversion to a 3% fair value yield and a stock price of $54.00 a share (to compensate for the very low interest rates, but the added risk of investing in an equity compared to bonds), shares of Xcel Energy are trading at a 15.5% premium to fair value and pose 13.4% downside from the current price of $62.35 a share (as of August 25, 2019).

The next valuation method we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Xcel Energy is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Xcel Energy's forward PE ratio of 23.1 is elevated compared to its 5 year average forward PE ratio of 18.7.

Even assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 19 and a fair value of $51.28, shares of Xcel Energy are trading at a 21.6% premium to fair value and pose 17.7% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Xcel Energy is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Xcel Energy, that amount is currently $1.62.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires from an investment. I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort I spend on both researching and occasionally monitoring investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate. Unsurprisingly, readers that have been following me for any length of time would know that this is the most difficult input to consider because of the numerous factors that determine an investment's dividend growth rate.

When we look at Xcel Energy's EPS dividend payout ratio in the low 60% range, it's a reasonable conclusion to assume that dividend growth could slightly exceed earnings growth in the years ahead and the payout ratio could potentially expand to the high 60% range. Given the 5-6% earnings growth expected over the next 5 years, I believe it's fair to conclude that Xcel Energy will deliver a 6.5% long-term dividend growth rate for investors.

This gives us a fair value of $46.29 a share, which means that shares of Xcel Energy are trading at a 34.7% premium to fair value and pose 25.8% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $50.52 a share. This indicates that shares of Xcel Energy are trading at a 23.4% premium to fair value and pose 19.0% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Great Company, But The Current Price Makes It A Hold

Xcel Energy operates in an industry that is necessary to our daily lives and that's one of the main reasons the company has been able to increase its dividend each year for the past 16 years, making it a Dividend Contender.

Xcel Energy will be investing over $20 billion in projects over the next 5 years, which, along with occasional rate increases, will allow the company to continue with its mid-single digit dividend growth rate for many years to come. In addition, the company boasts an investment grade credit rating and an experienced management team to help the company navigate any obstacles on the way to implementing its vision for the future.

At its current price, Xcel Energy offers a 2.6% yield, along with 5-6% earnings growth, and 2.1% annual valuation multiple contraction over the next decade based upon my fair value estimate. While Xcel Energy is quite likely to perform in line with the broader market over the next decade, I don't believe this is an adequate entry point from both a dividend yield standpoint and a total return standpoint.

I would rate Xcel Energy a buy below $48 a share or at a 3.4%+ yield. Between a 3.4% yield, 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.6% average annual expansion in the valuation multiple, the company would deliver 9.0-10.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.