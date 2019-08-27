Why I Would Sell Netflix

Introduction

It has been no secret that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been one of the top performing stocks of the last decade and has disrupted the media landscape forever. For years, Netflix controlled the business of streaming television over the internet, leading it to significant market share gains, massive subscriber growth and soaring revenues. But now the industry dynamics are quickly changing, which could result in adverse performance for Netflix.

The Content Game is changing

One of the factors that made Netflix so appealing was its ability to aggregate TV shows and movies into one place for a low monthly price (much lower than cable). However, the business model is changing as a result of new entrants which will hamper Netflix's subscriber growth and its ability to raise prices.

1) The content creators that once helped build Netflix's business are now removing their programming which makes Netflix more dependent on original programming.

In a move that made headlines, NBC Universal announced in June that it will remove The Office from Netflix by 2021, and move it exclusively to the company’s own streaming service. WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) also announced that Friends will be moving to its new streaming platform, called HBO Max, which launches in spring 2020. The Office and Friends represent the first and second most viewed shows on Netflix, respectively. In addition, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is removing all of its content from Netflix gradually over the next year.

As you can see, a large number of views are currently being allocated towards content creators that are now launching competing products (in the red). This means that Netflix's content library is shrinking, especially shows that are very popular on the platform.

To combat this, Netflix makes its own original content which it can use to replace the content leaving its platform. Let's dive into how this changes the business.

Firstly, original content accounted for 37% of Netflix’s U.S. streams in October 2018, which means that 63% of Netflix’s viewing is still from licensed content. Although original content is growing as a percentage of the mix, it still has major distance to cover. Source

Secondly, Netflix relying on original content to promote its platform adds additional risk. Instead of aggregating shows that people already love, Netflix has to produce shows that it thinks its audience will love. Original programming has done well and many shows have become very popular, but the question still remains about whether original programming is enough to persuade subscribers to stay with the platform while some of their other favorite shows are removed. Furthermore, Netflix has to consistently produce better content than the best production studios in the world such as Disney, HBO, Warner Bros., NBC, etc. to stay relevant and keep users on its platform. No small feat.

2) Competing streaming services could offer better value to consumers

As mentioned, many of the content producers have decided to launch their own streaming platforms which will rival Netflix.

Disney +

Late last year Disney announced that it is launching Disney+, an online streaming service. Here is what we know so far:

On August 6, 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that it will offer a streaming bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 per month available at launch.

Alternatively, users could just get Disney+ for a cost of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

The service is expected to launch on November 12th in Canada, the Netherlands and the US, and on November 19th in Australia and New Zealand.

At launch, it is expected that Disney+ will have approximately 7,000 television episodes and 500 films, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Fox, and National Geographic.

Not all Disney shows and movies will be available on launch but Disney+ will eventually contain all of Disney's content.

Disney represents the largest threat to Netflix for a couple of reasons.

Disney+ offers a compelling substitute to Netflix because it has some of the best content in the world. Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Fox are some of the most watched and loved production studios in the world. For instance, of the top 10 grossing movies in 2018, Disney produced 5 (1,2,3,9,10) of them. At the end of the day, content is king and consumers will move to services where they can get their desired content. ESPN+ is a streaming service that gives subscribers the ability to stream live sports offered through ESPN. The ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu bundle creates a combination of live sports, and very high quality content for a price that matches Netflix's standard offering ($12.99).

Netflix is simply not able to compete with Disney's ability to offer live sports and best in class content at a comparable price.

Apple TV +

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is planning to launch Apple TV + in November at a rumored price point of $9.99/month. Apple has secured big name actors such as Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and is also rumored to have allocated around $6 billion to content creation for the first year. Similar to Netflix, Apple must create original content for its subscribers. It is hard to know how well Apple is able to produce content, but Apple is already planning on spending around 1/3 of Netflix's 2019 production budget. Coupled with Apple's ability to migrate users to its own subscriptions service, this could also spell trouble for Netflix. Apple also has mountains of cash ($245 billion) to fund its own production unlike Netflix which currently depends on the high yield markets.

HBO Max

WarnerMedia has also announced the launch of a new streaming service called HBO Max. The service is different from HBO Now (which costs $15/month) because it will offer additional content beyond just HBO. The service is expected to launch in the spring of 2020 and contain content from HBO, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (TNT, TBS, truTV), CNN, Cartoon Network, DC Entertainment, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. The company has also not ruled out the possibility of adding live content from Turner Sports in the future (NBA on TNT, Major League Baseball on TBS, and NCAA March Madness). Source

This product is less competitive than Disney+ because it will most likely be at a higher price point than Netflix or Disney+. Nonetheless, more competition is coming for Netflix.

Who wins?

Streaming is not winner take all, but the magnitude and strength of the competition will surely create attrition and slow future subscription growth at Netflix.

Netflix's High Operating leverage

Netflix has very high operating leverage because the fixed amortization of content makes up a majority (65%) of its expenses. In other words, any changes to revenue go straight to the bottom line. Therefore, incremental subscriber/revenue growth is very accretive to operating margins. On the flip side, if revenue growth begins to slow while amortization expense continues to grow, this will create significant EPS and margin pressure.

To illustrate this, the above shows the outcome on operating margins by growing 2018 revenue 20% while growing the cost of revenue 25%. As you can see, the margin contraction is quite severe. The company is projecting margin expansion for 2019 (+300 bps), but this example shows how the operating leverage can lead to significant margin declines if revenue growth falls below the cost of revenue growth.

This has not been an issue for Netflix because it has not yet faced any significant competition from rivals in the space and industry tailwinds have been significant. However, now that Netflix is facing competition for subscribers, it will need to increase content spending to retain them and face significant margin pressure.

Debt funded content

Since Netflix must produce original content in order to remain competitive, it will also require significant amounts of cash in the near term. Netflix must spend billions today to create content for tomorrow which it will then amortize over the useful life of the content.

In order to fund this production output, Netflix has tapped the high yield markets in a significant way. The company issued $2.43 billion of debt in 2019, bringing the total to roughly $12.6 billion. Based on the trailing twelve-month EBITDA, the company has leverage of about 5.4x and net leverage of about 3.3x.

The reason this should be concerning is that the company is far exceeding the cash it generates from the cash it is spending on content (~$3 billion). Netflix expects to spend around $15 billion (up from $13 billion in 2018) on creating content in 2019 which will create another year of negative free cash flow (~$3 billion) but expects neutral cash by 2020.

It is very unlikely that Netflix is able to close this gap unless it substantially grows its revenue. Analysts expect content spending to grow to roughly $17.8 billion in 2020 (source), meaning Netflix must grow its revenues significantly. Cash expenses (including interest and taxes) represent about 45% of revenue, meaning Netflix must bring in roughly $32.6 billion to meet this cash outflow. However, even if revenue grows 30% in both 2019 and 2020, revenue will only hit about $26.7 billion by the end of 2020.

The valuation remains at very high

When looking at any metric, Netflix is very expensive relative to the broader market.

It is worth noting that valuation has remained elevated for many years and Netflix has still been able to vastly outperform the market. Most people who have chosen not to buy Netflix because of valuation have been kicking themselves for many years. Nonetheless, the valuation increases the risk of a substantial sell-off to the stock and provides little upside to investors at this point.

Conclusion

Netflix has enjoyed a near monopoly on the streaming market for well over a decade. The stock has performed exceptionally well and enjoyed premium valuations for many years.

However, given the fact that content creators are pulling some of their most popular content from Netflix, they are taking that content and creating competing (and very competitive) products, slight declines in subscribers can massively deteriorate margins, Netflix must rely on the debt markets to fund original programming and Netflix trades at a significant premium to its broader peer group, investors should strongly consider selling the stock. At this point, there are too many risks for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.