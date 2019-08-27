Pan American Silver: Profit-Taking Makes Sense At These Prices

Pan American Silver's (PAAS) Q2 report showed certain strong tailwinds for the company. The GAAP EPS beat guidance by $0.05. Even though Q2 revenues were $38M short of expectations, the production numbers soared on a q/q basis. Due to healthy operational performance and strength in metal prices, PAAS is set to witness further upside. However, investors should consider that the stock is exploring its 52-week highs and it makes sense to take some profits while we are at these levels.

In a previous article, I had discussed that the acquisition of Tahoe Resources (TAHO) was expected to bring production upside for PAAS and that the stock would perform well if we could see support from PM (read: precious metal) prices. PAAS has gained by >57% since then. The stock was trading at 52-week low prices at that time (Figure-2), and currently, it is on the higher side (Figure-3). While the current price momentum could fix the next price target at or above $18, it's the company's fundamental strength that we should be interested in.

In terms of q/q performance, Q2 was a strong quarter on all key metrics, including revenues, operating earnings, realized prices, production, and costs. Let's have a quick review of the numbers for Q2, compared with Q1 (Table-1).

The above table shows that except for a slight decline in average realized silver prices, Q2 fared much better than Q1. The good thing is, both silver and gold have been on a bullish run since mid of May 2019 which implies that we should expect stronger revenues during Q3 based on higher metal prices. Despite adding a couple of gold mines in its portfolio following the TAHO acquisition, PAAS is still a major silver miner. The recent price action of silver (Figure-4) has exceeded my expected resistance levels of $17.50/oz. If silver maintains its upward trajectory, PAAS would cross $18/share soon.

The strength in metal prices is also supported by upside in production. FY 2019 production guidance is set between 25.3-26.3 Moz of silver and ~550-600 Koz of gold. By H1, PAAS has produced ~12.6 Moz and ~235 Koz of silver and gold, respectively, which means that during H2 we are likely to see another ~13.2 Moz (or 6.6 Moz/quarter) of silver production and ~340 Koz (or 170 Koz/quarter) of gold production.

Apart from the above, there are 3 key growth catalysts that would support price appreciation in the long term. I would briefly discuss each one of these.

1. Escobal restart - For a quick brief, PAAS acquired the Escobal project as part of the TAHO package. The mine has not operated since January 2017 but promises a strong resource (~121 Moz of silver) and reserves base (~264 Moz of silver) compared with peer silver miners (Figure-5). Average project AISC is marginally above $10/oz but still provides room for adequate operating margins based on current silver prices >$17/oz.

However, the restart of Escobal mine is subject to a formal review by the Guatemalan authorities and the subsequent consultation with the native Xinca tribes, which would then be approved by the SC if consultations are successful (Figure-6). That said, I don't think that Escobal would become operational in the near term because the consultation/approval process could take significant time. Nevertheless, if the process is successful, PAAS will certainly witness a notable upside.

2. La Colorada exploration - The company's exploration program at its La Colorada mine revealed impressive potential grades at the LC skarn mineralization deposits (Figure-7). An updated resource estimate is expected in Q4 and will further enhance the mine's resource potential.

3. Navidad project - This is another 100%-owned, high resource project located in Argentina. Navidad is believed to be one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits and is expected to contain ~750 Moz of silver, ~80 kT of copper, and ~1,588 kT of lead in 'Measured, Indicated, and Inferred' resources. The issue with Navidad is the 'Law 5001'. While cyanide is commonly used in mining, this law prohibits open-pit mining through the use of cyanide. As such, PAAS is proceeding with the development of an investment plan that is in line with the regulatory requirements and has provided no specific time frame for putting the project on track of development. This means that we could be years away from seeing Navidad go live. Moreover, with the recent Argentinian primary elections that showed the victory of the leftist political leader Alberto Fernandez (47% votes), the geopolitical risks are more pronounced in the country.

Investor Takeaway

The strong price action from PM prices together with production upside (expected during H2) implies that PAAS's stock would remain strong. A bullish investment case is strengthened by resource-rich future projects. The company has ~$375M in debt, but this is well covered by its cash and liquidity position.

However, we cannot ignore the risk that PM prices may witness a correction from these record highs, and in that case, PAAS would follow suit. In my view, while being bullish on its long-term growth, investors may consider taking some profits at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.