Don't Wait To Invest In Real Assets: 3 Anchor Investments To Hold In 2019

The massive shift of capital will lead to some winners and losers. Now is time to adjust your portfolio.

This is causing a rush to real asset investments with nearly $50 trillion expected during the decade ahead.

Interest rates are hitting new lows, and the stock market valuations are historically high.

Investors are literally rushing into real asset investments right now. More than the past 10 years, institutional capital in this space has almost tripled, and another ~$50 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

Yes, that’s with a “T.” Up to $50 trillion is expected to shift into all kinds of real asset investments including commercial properties, pipelines, energy, mines, farmland, and other.

Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it's closer to 25%. And in 10 years, this figure could reach up to 40%:

As the saying goes...

"Follow the money."

With more money chasing real assets than ever before, we expect a bidding up of prices, compressing yields, higher valuations, and strong total returns to investors who position themselves early enough.

Investing today – before the expected $50 trillion – is an opportunistic timing to still enjoy superior returns and outperformance as compared to traditional stocks and bonds. We do not know how real assets will perform in any given month, quarter or even year - but over the long run, we are convinced that these assets are better positioned than traditional financial assets.

This is because in a world of low interest rates and high stock market valuations, real assets are particularly appealing. They offer:

(1) Higher income yield: The 10-year Treasury may yield only 1.5%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6%-10% range - and can be leveraged to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns.

(2) Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns.

(3) Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. When you invest in low-yielding bonds, you are at big risk. Real assets, on the other hand, are well-protected, as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation.

(4) Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets (stocks and bonds) are highly volatile, and adding real assets to a portfolio has proven to lower volatility. As such, investors can profit from diversification benefits, while boosting income at the same time.

Unfortunately, while professionals are quickly moving to real assets to earn higher returns, individual investors are missing out to the party so far. With poorer access to research, less resources, and no expertise in real asset investing, individual investors continue to overexpose themselves to the risks of owning traditional stocks and bonds.

At High Yield Landlord, we are ahead of the crowd and specialize in publicly-traded real asset investments, such as REITs, MLPs, utilities, and infrastructure companies. They provide us diversified exposure to real asset investments with liquidity, professional management and, most importantly to us, high passive income. My personal net worth is allocated at more than 50% into such real asset investments.

Below we discuss three anchor asset classes that we hold in our Core Portfolio, and discuss why you should too.

Net Lease Properties for bond-like income with Equity Booster.

Energy pipelines for double-digit yield and upside.

Timberland and farmland for inflation protection.

These real assets will not only boost your income, but also diversify your portfolio and mitigate risks.

#1 - Net Lease Properties: Bond-like Income With Equity Booster

"Net lease" are freestanding retail property investments such as Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, CVS (CVS) pharmacies, or even Chevron (CVX) gas stations. They are some of our favorite properties because they have historically generated some of the highest returns, and yet they have done so while being less risky and paying higher income.

Most property investments are rented with a "gross lease," which generally comes with greater cash flow volatility. The "net lease" mitigates the risks by modifying the lease terms more in favor of the landlord:

Very Long Lease Terms: Tenants will commonly sign an extraordinarily long lease of 10-20 years with multiple five-year extension possibilities.

No Landlord Responsibilities: During the lease term, the tenant takes care of all property expenses and must maintain the building.

Defensive Sectors: The businesses that occupy net lease buildings commonly operate in defensive sectors such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations and quick service restaurants.

Strong Profitability: The rent coverage ratios are generally in the 2-4x range - making it very unlikely that tenants default on their leases. In most cases, tenants would need to see 50%-plus drops in unit profits before they would struggle to cover their rent payments.

Seniority of Rent: Even in a case of financial distress, the rent payment is senior to most other expenses, even interest expense. There's no easy way out of a lease and often tenants will continue to pay rent even through a bankruptcy proceeding.

Protection against inflation: Net leases are generally tied to an inflation index or include fixed and automatic rent increases of 2% per year or 10% every five years. Since property expenses are borne by the tenant, but the rent keeps on rising, the landlord is protected against inflation.

Therefore, the cash flow is "bond-like" and net leases are often referred to as the safest income properties for real estate investors. You have probably already heard about the two largest and most popular net lease REITs: Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

They are both famous for having been exceptionally strong performers with market-beating total returns of up to 15% per year on average and consistently growing dividend payments over many decades. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down as both REITs increased their dividends in 2008 and 2009:

#2 - Energy Pipeline: Double Digit Yield and Upside

Energy pipelines via Master Limited Partnerships (commonly referred to as MLPs) allow you to earn high income from essential infrastructure. The yield spread over other asset classes is at a historically high level – making MLPs some of the most opportunistic income investments today.

Fundamentals are improving, growth is on its way, and balance sheets have been recently reinforced:

Growth Runway: The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2018 posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies based on announced energy policy plans and targets. Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth. While renewable energy and energy efficiency certainly pose a long-term threat, these estimates already have been accounted in the sector's impact quite conservatively by cutting the projected demand in half.

US Taking Market Share: In 2018, the US became the world's largest oil producer, adding to its decade-long reign as the world's largest natural gas producer. Additionally, for about a week last year - for the first time in over 70 years - the US became a net exporter of crude and refined products. This shows just how far the US energy production industry has come over the past couple of decades, given that at the turn of the millennium the country was “being bled dry” by its thirst for foreign oil. With its strong growth momentum and record level of proven reserves, the US is expected to retain its leadership in global oil and natural gas production growth for the next several decades, with some forecasts projecting that the US will account for almost three quarters of the total increase in global oil output and 40% of the global increase in natural gas production over the next 5-6 years. As a result, demand for new and sustained energy infrastructure (i.e., pipelines, storage, export terminals, and processing capacity) will be strong. Connecting supply with demand is going to require significant additional investments in energy infrastructure and this is where MLPs come in the picture.

Strong Balance Sheets: Not only have these businesses been steadily growing their EBITDA over the past few years, but it's now just beginning to translate into strong distribution growth. Over the past two years, MLPs have used these growing earnings to fix their balance sheets and reduce dependence on unforgiving equity markets to fund growth projects. Last year, the MLP sector grew EBITDA by a mid-teens rate. Meanwhile, infrastructure MLPs grew their distributions by double digits.

Predictable and Consistent Income: Most midstream MLPs own a significant number of regulated, demand-pull assets with long-term contracts. Additionally, commodity risk is minimized by the fixed fee volume-dependent nature of these contracts. Most of the counterparties involved in these contracts are creditworthy and the contracts also often contain inflation escalators, making them a good hedge against inflation.

Dirt Cheap Valuations and Historically High Yield: Not only do MLPs have the strongest near to medium term growth outlook of all high yield asset classes, but they also boast by far the highest current yields:

Pipelines offer much greater income than any other asset class today and we use them to boost the average income of our diversified real asset portfolio. Popular examples include Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

#3 - Timberland and Farmland: Inflation Protection

The demand for timberland and farmland investments has been steadily rising over the past decades. Both provide valuable inflation protection, diversification and a low-risk approach to generate high income and appreciation in the long run.

The beauty of timberland and farmland is that it's simple, necessity-based and technology-resilient. As long as trees / crops keep growing, there's a possibility to profit. We identify five key reasons to invest in Timberland and Farmland as part of an overall portfolio strategy:

Strong Risk-to-Reward Profile: Historically timberland and farmland has achieved returns often surpassing the broad equity markets despite showing lesser price volatility. After all, the supply of land is limited, demand is growing, and the product derived from timberland and farmland are vital commodities. According to the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) direct investing in US timberland and farmland has averaged annual returns of ~10% between 1990 and 2011.

High income: Timberland generates a large portion of its returns from cutting down grown trees and selling the commodity. Farmland, on the other hand, is generally leased to a farmer who then pays a rent in exchange of the crops. Both throw off a lot of income while you wait for the underlying land to appreciate in the long run. Yields range from 4-6%. Several timberland REITs pay 5%-6% today.

Long-term appreciation: Well-located parcels of land have a solid case for long term appreciation due to the decreasing supply (land converted to better-use) – and increasing demand (population growth).

Inflation protection: Real estate and especially land can serve as valuable hedge against the risk of accelerating inflation. For the last 20 years, the NCREIF annual timberland and farmland indexes have shown strong positive correlation with inflation.

Diversification Benefits: Land values do not fluctuate with the stock market, the bond market or even the commercial real estate market. The diversification benefits are stronger than average and very appreciated during the occasional bear market.

Today, you can invest in timberland and farmland from the comfort of your own home in just a few clicks of mouse. There exists several publicly traded REITs such as Farmland Partners (FPI) and Weyerhaeuser (WY) among many others.

Building a Diversified "Real Asset" Portfolio

Net lease properties, energy pipelines, timberland and farmland - along with many other real asset backed financial asset investments - allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at:

9.5x cash flow on average

18% discount to estimated NAV

7.2% dividend yield (with safe 68% payout ratio)

We expect this approach to strongly outperform traditional stocks which are today priced at more than 23x earnings and a ridiculously low 1.8% dividend yield on average.

Brookfield (BAM) is the pioneer in real asset investing and here is its track record:

By positioning ourselves ahead of the expected rush to real assets, we believe that we can enjoy superior appreciation along with high income - the best of both worlds.

We are not the only one to think so. Consider that by 2030, the capital chasing real assets is expected to increase by nearly $50 trillion. The time to act is now:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; WY;. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.