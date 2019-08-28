Time To Get Back Into Macy's

A little over two years ago, we recommended buying Macy’s (M) common stock at a price of roughly $21 per share. The investment worked out very well for us, as we were able to lock-in profits in the high $20’s and low $30’s, while the stock ultimately surpassed $40. We thought that maybe that was the end of the Macy’s story for us, but recent events have gotten us interested again, and we’ve been accumulating a position once more, as the stock has dropped by approximately 50% YTD.

There is no secret that mall-based retail is under tremendous pressure. Malls have been forced to invest heavily into more entertainment and become less reliant on retailers. Retail is an omni-channel business, so a physical footprint is still very important. Even online experts like Amazon have invested into real estate to enable fulfillment and to confront the logistical challenges of shipping and returns. The reality is that retailers that don’t master omni-channel, and/or that have too much debt, are likely going to struggle mightily. Not every cheap retailer is a buy, nor is every one of them a sell.

On August 14th, Macy’s released 2nd quarter earnings that were very disappointing to Wall Street. Same-store sales were up .3% and earnings per share were $.28, which was significantly below expectations. Macy’s came into the quarter with too much inventory, then missed on some key fashion trends with women’s sportswear. International tourism was down approximately 9% and weak sales of warm weather apparel also hurt. Macy’s had to take markdowns to clear the inventory, which resulted in gross margin declining by nearly 160 basis points YoY. Moving forward, inventory should be in a better spot, up .1% YoY, instead of the 2.4% YoY in the first quarter. Management guided for annual comparable sales to be flat to up 1%, but due to the 2nd quarter, earnings guidance was reduced to $2.85-$3.05 per share including asset sales gains, or $2.60-$2.80 minus asset sale gains.

Despite the inventory headwind, Macy’s has been doing some pretty good things in a tough environment. The Growth50 stores and Backstage expansion are bearing fruit and are revitalizing the department stores. The digital business experienced its 40th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Macy’s is investing heavily into another 100 of its stores as it did with the Growth50, and the rollout should be done before the holiday season. The Growth150 stores will make up approximately 50% of Macy’s brick-and-mortar sales. The company is expanding its off-price concept Backstage, into another 50 stores with 47 of them already complete. The company now has more than 200 Backstage locations across the country, and the ones open for more than 13 months are comping up mid-single digits. The company is continuing to grow its Vendor Direct program, where it sells 3rd party merchandise. This is a highly attractive model where it doesn’t have to invest capital on inventory, but still generates a high return.

Macy’s has 6 Destination Businesses: Dresses, Fine Jewelry, Big Ticket, Men’s Tailored, Women’s Shoes, and Beauty. The six combined had sales up 5% for the quarter, with the strongest performance in fine jewelry, men’s tailored and women’s shoes. The six combined account for nearly 40% of total sales. The company sees these businesses as the primary entry-points to get people to go to the stores, so their performance certainly bears monitoring given the disturbing trends in retail, particularly in the mall space. The Home and Ready-to-Wear categories had a challenging quarter.

Bluemercury continues to grow and opened another 3 stores during the quarter, for a total of 167 stores across 26 states. Both the free-standing stores and shops within Macy’s stores grew sales in the quarter. The website was up double-digits. This is a huge opportunity, when you look at what Ulta (ULTA) is doing with a similar concept. A potential spinoff would be a substantial option to create shareholder value, as the store fleet grows. Credit revenue in the quarter was $176MM, down 5.4%, which was in line with expectations. Macy’s has a lucrative credit card business that generates stable profits for the company. While this would be a valuable asset in a liquidation, I believe the company should hold on to it as it is a key component of its long-term business success.

Source: M 2nd Quarter Earnings Release

Based on roughly 309MM shares outstanding and a recent price of $14.38, M has a market capitalization of $4.443 billion. The enterprise value is around $9 billion, excluding long-term leases, which many of the screeners haven’t adjusted for after the recent accounting change. EBITDA over the last 12 months has been around $2 billion, so one is getting Macy’s at roughly 4.5 on an EV/EBITDA basis, as well as around 4.5 times TTM earnings. Macy’s trades at just .4 times sales, which seems incredibly cheap for a company that generates reasonable profits, with a balance sheet that has been improving. The dividend yield is over 10% and the company should be able to continue paying it barring a recession, or a substantial decrease in the company’s business prospects.

Macy’s still has some very valuable real estate, despite selling more than $1.5 billion of it already. While I don’t believe one should only own a retail operation because of its real estate, prime properties such as Herald Square do enhance the margin of safety when you look at what is implied at the current share price. Tariffs and the trade war will pressure profits in the short-term, but the company has made real progress in improving its balance sheet and upgrading its stores. We believe the share price should be well over $20, offering a greater than 50% return from current prices, and a double would not be surprising, as earnings numbers are met and the outlook for trade improves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.