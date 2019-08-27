Continental Resources: Delivering Profits And Free Cash Flows In A Tough Market

Continental Resources (CLR) has recently reported a dip in earnings in its latest quarterly results and further weakness in prices will put additional pressure on the Oklahoma-based company’s income in the future. However, Continental Resources is a low-cost operator which will likely remain profitable and continue generating decent levels of cash flows.

Earnings Recap

Continental Resources has recently reported its quarterly results in which its adjusted profits dropped by 19.7% from a year earlier to $219.14 million, or $0.59 per share, as the weakness in oil and gas prices more than offset an increase in production. The company realized oil and gas prices of $54.66 a barrel and $1.66 per thousand cf in the second quarter, which were 13.7% and 37.4% lower from Q2-2018, respectively. Continental Resources’ total production increased by 16.7% in this period to 331,414 boe per day. This growth was led by a 23.2% increase in oil production to 193,586 bpd. The company’s output from the Bakken oil field of North Dakota and Montana climbed by 22.7% to 194,014 boe per day (59% of the total) which further solidified Continental Resources’ position as the leading oil producer from this shale play. The output from Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays increased by 10.3% and 10.6% to 71,471 boepd and 57,209 boepd, respectively.

However, Continental Resources continued to generate robust levels of cash flows. The company’s cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) clocked in at $788.67 million in the second quarter. This exceeded capital expenditures (ex. acquisitions) of $688.8 million. As a result, Continental Resources ended the second quarter with free cash flows of a little less than $100 million ($788.67 million-$688.8 million).

Looking Ahead

The oil prices, however, have fallen since the second quarter and the commodity’s future outlook is looking uncertain. The spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged a little less than $60 a barrel in Q2-2019 but has averaged less than $57 a barrel in the ongoing quarter, currently hovering below $55 at the time of this writing. An increase in the US crude oil stockpiles combined with the fears related to weakening global demand has pushed prices lower. The ongoing trade war between the US and China, weak economic numbers from China and Germany, and mounting fears of a looming recession in the US have stoked negative sentiment. In the near-term, however, prices can still rise if the Sino-US trade conflict starts to ease and geopolitical risks decline. But for now, however, the oil market’s focus remains squarely on the demand outlook which isn’t looking great. I think this could continue to weigh on prices.

The oil price weakness can push Continental Resources’ earnings and cash flows lower. Remember, Continental Resources is highly susceptible to fluctuations in oil prices. That’s because firstly, the company’s production profile is heavily tilted towards crude oil. Its production mix was almost 60% crude oil and 40% natural gas in the first half of this year. Secondly, Continental Resources doesn’t hedge its oil production which means that its output is fully exposed to oil price movements. That’s in contrast to some of the other major oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which usually lock a large chunk of future volumes at various oil prices using derivative contracts.

If WTI ends up averaging in the mid-$50s a barrel range in the third quarter, down from almost $60 in the previous quarter, then that will likely push Continental Resources’ earnings and cash flows lower. Also, note that WTI averaged almost $70 a barrel in Q3-2019 and the company posted robust growth in profits to $0.90 per share in that period. But oil is considerably lower now which means the company will report not only a sequential but also a year-over-year decline in earnings and cash flows in Q3-2019.

The good thing, however, is that Continental Resources is a low-cost operator that will likely continue reporting profits and free cash flows in a low oil price environment. The company has remained profitable throughout some of the most challenging periods of the downturn, including Q3-2017 when WTI averaged just $48.16 a barrel. Continental Resources also has a low cash flow breakeven level of $45 a barrel. The company’s low-cost advantage has been driven in large part by a high-quality asset base as well as operational and capital efficiencies. Therefore, in the current oil price environment of around $55 a barrel, Continental Resources will likely continue reporting profits and free cash flows.

What I also like about Continental Resources is that it continues to find ways to further drive down costs. For instance, the company witnessed meaningful efficiency gains at the SCOOP and STACK regions in the current year which enabled it to reduce rigs from 19 to 12 units, without compromising its production plans. As a result, the company will continue rapidly growing oil production from this region while working with fewer rigs. This could reduce the capital expenditure requirements and further bolster the company’s ability to generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

Additionally, Continental Resources will continue growing oil production at a double-digit rate. It posted a 22% increase in oil production from the Bakken in the second quarter, aided by the start-up of 35 wells (gross). The output will likely continue climbing as the company drills more wells. Additionally, the company has received the green signal from regulators to develop the 10-square mile Long Creek region in North Dakota. Continental Resources will drill up to 56 new wells in this area which will start coming online from the third quarter of next year. This is a high-quality oil-rich project which will increase the company’s Bakken oil production by up to 20,000 bpd by mid-2021.

Continental Resources is mainly a Bakken-focused oil producer, but what I also like about the company is that it has been diversifying by rapidly growing oil volumes from SCOOP and STACK. In mid-2018, the company increased its focus on pumping oil from SCOOP and STACK, and in Q3-2019, it posted 35% increase in production to 36,300 bpd. The output from SCOOP and STACK is growing at a much faster pace than Bakken. The company has gotten to a point that the Oklahoma oil plays are now making a meaningful impact on its production. The SCOOP and STACK production will likely continue growing at a robust pace, led by higher volumes from SCOOP’s SpringBoard project where output seems to be on track to increase to 22,000 bpd in Q4-2019.

The strong growth in oil production will have a positive impact on Continental Resources’ earnings and cash flows. It will likely partially offset the impact of the dip in oil prices. The company will continue delivering free cash flows which it will use to reward investors with buybacks and dividends. As a reminder, Continental Resources has repurchased around 2.4 million shares this year by spending $92 million from the free cash flows. It will also pay its first dividend in November, though buybacks will likely remain the primary method of returning cash to shareholders. Continental Resources is currently working through a $1 billion buyback program which is less than 10% complete. This means the company will continue repurchasing tons of shares in the near-term.

If oil prices improve, then Continental Resources will generate even higher levels of free cash flows, some of which will then be used for debt reduction proposes. Continental Resources currently carries $5.76 billion of debt and it aims to bring it down to $4.2 billion in the long term. The company carries high levels of debt, which is evident from its debt/equity ratio of 91% - that’s higher than the large-cap peer average of around 65%. But the debt is manageable, considering the company generates free cash flows and has $1.7 billion of liquidity (incl. $1.5 billion available under revolver).

I believe Continental Resources should hold up well in this difficult period. The company’s shares have fallen by almost 31% in the last six months to $30.26, close to 52-week lows of $28.50. The stock is priced 12.7x forward earnings (adjusted), which is in line with the sector median, and 4.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the sector median of 5.5x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Continental Resources is a relatively higher beta play than other oil producers which have a stronger balance sheet, but I think those investors who can stomach some risks should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.