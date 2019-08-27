Pershing Square Holdings: An Unsustainable Discount

It’s activist versus activist as Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) is getting a taste of its own medicine. Asset Value Investors (AVI) and Metage Capital spoke out against PSH’s proposed issuance of a $400 million 20 year bond. As a result, several olive branches have been offered by PSH to shareholders post-bond issuance - this could be the catalyst to finally reduce the share price’s discount to NAV.

Mind the gap

Despite a 45.1% share price return year-to-date, PSH is still trading well below the fund’s NAV. As at 20 August 2019, this discount was 28.5%. In fact, the discount has widened in recent months, despite the Board’s recent initiation of a $100 million buyback program. Whichever way I look at it, this discount is much too large. In July 2019, the median discount of all closed-ended funds was 5.65%, and the 12-month moving average median discount was 8.41%. The discount looks even more stark, considering PSH invests in large-cap, liquid, listed securities.

Source: Asset Value Investors

Admittedly, the fund’s performance since inception has not been great. Well-documented failed bets on Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), and Valeant (VRX) caused a huge dent to performance and with it, investors’ confidence. However, credit has to be given to Ackman and his team for the turnaround in recent months. 2018 was, in PSH’s own words, a year of organizational transition.

Ackman has taken a step back from investor relations; his appearance on CNBC (or other media) has dwindled significantly and the focus is back on investing, backed by a highly qualified team (see below). The excesses were cut, from 74 at the peak to 38 as at the February 2019 Investor Meeting. Most importantly, PSH has returned to investing primarily in business services, consumer staples, restaurants, retail, and real estate – all sectors that have brought it success in the past.

Source: Company Data

Of course, Ackman has the incentive to perform. Although not quite the traditional “2 and 20” hedge fund fee structure, there is a 1.5% annual management fee and a 16% performance fee above a high watermark. That high water mark currently stands at $26.15. Without a doubt, Ackman would love to start collecting those performance fees. I am sure shareholders, having long suffered from underperformance, would welcome the fund reaching its high watermark. After all, some funds have performed so well they are considering raising performance fees above the traditional 20%.

Historically, performance improvement would be the obvious catalyst to reduce the NAV discount. While it has yet to materialize for PSH, if Ackman and his team continue to deliver strong NAV performance, I feel the discount will eventually narrow. It also helps that the Board is actively seeking ways to address the discount, approving corporate actions such as share buybacks and dividend payment.

AVI and Metage: Taking a play out of PSH’s playbook

If all else fails, why not copy one of PSH’s famed strategies – shareholder activism. That was exactly what Asset Value Investors (AVI) and Metage Capital did when they publicly wrote against PSH’s planned $400 million 20-year bond issuance. Their main contention against the bond was clear and direct – the long-dated debt constrains the ability of the Board to manage the discount to NAV.

Perhaps slightly taken aback by the public rebuke, PSH took steps to assuage parts of the shareholder base when the bond issue was finalized. The intended use of the proceeds has been expanded to now also include share repurchases, and the issuance of new debt is not expected to impact the current share buyback program or future programs. Furthermore, PSH indicated the issue is part of a wider strategy of spreading debt maturities to manage the bullet redemption of the $1bn falling due in 2022.

While ultimately failing to stop the bond issuance, AVI and Metage did somewhat succeed in changing the Board’s narrative, especially with respect to share buybacks. While I do believe the debt issue is a negative from an investment and a governance perspective, I am positive on the Board’s response. Hopefully this is a change in tact, and the Board will continue to engage with shareholders in the future.

Conclusion

The crux of the PSH bull case is simple - shares are trading at far too wide a discount to NAV at 28.5%. It seems that investors are still unfairly punishing Bill Ackman and his team for public failures such as Herbalife and Valeant despite the successful turnaround in recent months. The fact that Ackman is returning to his roots, by investing in sectors that have given him much success in the past, is a key positive.

The Board of PSH also seems to be taking the issue of the NAV discount seriously, launching shareholder-friendly initiatives such as share buybacks in an effort to close the gap. Furthermore, with vocal shareholders like AVI and Metage in investors' corner, the prospect of the NAV discount finally narrowing could be closer to fruition.

