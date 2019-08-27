25 Energy 10-Year Dividend Growers Chase September Yield

Analyst one-year targets alleged ten highest-yield Energy 10yr DiviGrowers stocks could accumulate 3.94% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little, low-priced stocks led the Energy 10yr DiviGrower pack.

Top ten Energy 10yr DiviGrowers price target upside estimates as of 8/23/19 ranged 51.54-87.9% from VET, ET, CPG, NGL, VNOM, NBLX, BHGE, MPC, SHI, and top dog NBR.

Oil & Gas Energy is the down dog sector. Lithium allegedly powers the future. Here we review 27 10yr dividend growing energy firms and their gushing expectations.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 45.89% To 82.93% Net Gains From Energy 10yr DiviGrower Top Ten

Four of ten top yield Energy 10yr DiviGrower stocks were identified as being among the top ten net-gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for Energy 10yr DiviGrower dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 23, 2020, were:

Halliburton Company (HAL) netted $829.29 based on the median target price estimates from thirty-three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% greater than the market as a whole.

SM Energy Company (SM) was projected to net $730.51 based on the median target estimates from twenty-five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 196% above the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $696.27 based on dividends plus median target estimates from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% more than the market as a whole.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) was projected to net $612.74 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 91% more than the market as a whole.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) was projected to net $531.63 based on target price estimates from thirty-four analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% more than the market as a whole.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) was projected to net 524.89 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) was projected to net $508.20 based on the median target price estimates from thirty-six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% more than the market as a whole.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was projected to net $304.75 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from thirty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was expected to net $497.51 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Apache Corp. (APA) was projected to net $458.94 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 80% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 9.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 30% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

27 Energy 10yr DiviGrowers By Price Target Upsides

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

27 Energy 10yr DiviGrowers By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Energy 10yr DiviGrower Dogs Ranked By Yield

Top ten Energy 10yr DiviGrowers stocks selected as of 8/23/19 by yield represented five of six industries in the Morningstar technology sector.

Top yielding stock was, one of six oil & gas midstream representatives, EnLink Midstream, LLC [1]. The other five placed second through fourth, eighth, and tenth: DCP Midstream LP (DCP) [2]; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) [3]; Energy Transfer LP [4]; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) [8]; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) [10].

Four single industry representatives slotted themselves in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth slots. They were one drilling firm, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [5]; the exploration and production company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) [6]; one integrated firm, Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) [7]; and the equipment and services outfit, Schlumberger Ltd [9] to complete the Energy 10yr DiviGrowers top ten yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Energy 10yr DiviGrower Dogs Showed 39.19% To 80.87% Upsides To September 2020, With (31) No Negatives At The Bottom

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 3.94% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Energy 10yr DiviGrower Stocks To August 2020

Ten top Broker Favorite dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten semiconductor dividend stocks represented one industry in one of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Energy 10yr DiviGrower Stocks (32) To Fetch 6.15% Vs. (33) 15.30% Net Gains from All Ten by September 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten broker favorite dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 3.94% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced energy dog, Energy Transfer LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 69.63%.

The five lowest-price Energy 10yr DiviGrower top ten dividend stocks August 23 were: EnLink Midstream LLC; Energy Transfer LP; DCP Midstream LP; Holly Energy Partners LP; and Enterprise Products Partners LP, with prices ranging from $7.40 to $28.16.

Five higher-priced Energy 10yr DiviGrower dividend stocks for August 23 were: Schlumberger Ltd.; Helmerich & Payne Inc.; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM); Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Magellan Midstream Partners LP, with prices ranging from $32.03 to $65.84.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.