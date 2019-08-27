Indigo Books & Music: 1-Year Investment Thesis Revision

Company Thesis

Indigo Books & Music (OTC:IDGBF) [TMX:IDG] is an iconic Canadian retailer with its business model rendered archaic by the recent rise of e-commerce giants such as Amazon (AMZN). The company's sudden halt of planned U.S. expansion illustrates significant headwinds affecting the Indigo's financial health and bottom line. Both the company's same store comparable sales and digital segment sale have encountered high single digit to double digit percentage declines over the past year. While the company does have a $90 million cash balance, this has been reduced by over 50% since the same period last year. Moreover, an estimated annual loss of -$50 million to -$70 million certainly puts financing looming on the horizon. After adjustments, Indigo's net leverage stands at over 3.5 times adj. Net Debt to EBITDAR with no end in sight for its declining profits. Overall, the company just doesn't have the competitive advantage for a brick and mortar turnaround, and will likely be knocked off its monopoly status in the Canadian book market by 2025. Although the author was bullish on the stock last year, the company's operations took a disastrous turn as to now warrant a sell rating.

Note: All $ symbols denoted in this article represent Canadian Dollars (CAD)

Table of Contents:

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors:

Comparable Sales Decline (-)

Indigo's comparable store sales have inexplicably fallen by 1% in FY2019 after 2-3 years of momentum. As the company reported high single digit to low double digit percentage decline in its retail segments, this implies the only variable causing sales to only fall by -1% is the company hiking prices on its products. This is rather troubling as it illustrates Indigo is running out of ideas to keep customers coming to its stores. Perhaps more troublesome is the complete downfall of Indigo's digital segments, which account for over 25% of its revenues. If the company is unable to diversify into e-commerce, then it is likely to become yet another casualty of the "retail apocalypse".

Store Closures

In the past 3 years, Indigo has had 8 net store closures with 204 stores still in business. Perhaps more worrying is the company's announcement of a sudden halt on its U.S. expansion after just one store opening in New Jersey this year. This international expansion was the author's main investment thesis last year, as the U.S. book market is 10x larger than that of Canada by population alone. With little color on when this expansion will continue (if at all) and nearly 50% of Indigo's cash and short-term investments burned away, there is really little reason to hold onto what was a good growth stock.

Key Research:

Company Value Proposition

The overwhelming majority of Indigo's merchandise consists of books; toys, lifestyle accessories, fashion items, and board games. As one may know, the current environment in retail is hypercompetitive. While Indigo does have a large collection, there just isn't anything the company is able to deliver better that an online shopping experience can't. Retail revenues in Canada have more and less fluctuated between -1% to 1% in FY2019, and Indigo is too struggling to move out of the lower bound. The company's store format would have been interesting, say, 20 years ago. As of now, however, customer trends have shifted to e-books and e-merchandise as to render the company's value proposition redundant.

Catalog Pricing

In terms of loyalty programs, Indigo's traditional brick and mortar style rewards are really not competitive in the SaaS era. The company's linear model of 350 points to 500 points per $1 reward is straight up unimpressive comparing to what an Amazon Prime membership is able to offer.

Unlike Prime, Indigo neither offers free shipping nor video on demand for its customers, while these are both perks of using Amazon's platform to purchase books. This problem is further compounded by Indigo's almost archaic shipping system.

Comparing apples to apples, Indigo's shipping can cost 70% more than that of Amazon's and take up to one week longer. Without a good value position and falling behind on both shipping and loyalty programs, readers should not be surprised that avid book readers are switching en mass to e-commerce. This is more than evident with the company suffering over -10% Y/Y declines in its digital segments in the recent quarter.

Financing Leverage

Converting the operating leases into financial leases at CAD prime rate + 200 bps (5.95%) yields roughly $320 million in long-term obligations for Indigo with roughly $84 million in implied interest and rent added back to EBITDA. In all, this pits an EBITDAR of $64 million against $230 million in net financial leases for a leverage ratio of 3.6. Unfortunately, the company is operating at a net loss of $37 million and spending over $67 million in capital expenditures. While this year's guidance places CapEx at $20 million, the sheer amount of leverage combined with an estimated net loss of $50 million for FY2020 is a major red flag. Worse, store closures have remained persistent as to restrain the amount of cash devoted to expansionary efforts, resulting in a catch-22 scenario.

Summary

With both its value proposition and pricing below that of Amazon's, Indigo has little competitive advantage to maintain its market share in a changing environment. The recent -14.8% decline in online sales and -6.5% decline in same store sales are red flags for this struggling retailer. This is compounded by Indigo having 8 net store closures in its past 3 years, and a sudden halt on its U.S. expansion efforts after just 1 store was opened. Revenues have been on constant decline for 8 consecutive quarters as to warrant further closures in the future. Despite the company having no long-term debt, it is currently not profitable in terms of EBITDA and hence will struggle to maintain an estimated $324 million in financial leases. In terms of leverage, Indigo is not at a good position either with its adj. Net Debt being 3.62 times larger than its adj. EBITDAR. Overall, Indigo now fails to meet basic investment thresholds on both growth and value and will likely see a slow and painful decline to irrelevance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.