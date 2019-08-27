Amgen Inc. (AMGN) CEO Bob Bradway on Amgen to Acquire Otezla Conference Call (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amgen to Acquire Otezla Conference Call August 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bob Bradway - Chief Executive Officer

David Meline - Chief Financial Officer

David Reese - Head of R&D

Murdo Gordon - Head of Global Commercial Operations

Conference Call Participants

Alethia Young - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Michael Yee - Jeffries

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Geoffrey Porges - SVB Leerink

Cory Kasimov - JPMorgan

Darlene Pasquill - Mizuho Securities

Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

My name is Laura and I will be your conference facilitator today for Amgen's Conference Call on the Acquisition of Otezla. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce Arvind Sood, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Sood, you may now begin.

Arvind Sood

Okay, Laura. Thank you. Good afternoon everybody, and thanks for joining us on short notice. Our announced acquisition of Otezla this morning is an important step in adding to our leadership in the inflammation space.

To address this in greater detail, I'm joined by several members of our leadership team this morning. And just a reminder that some of the statements we make today will be forward-looking statements and our SEC filings identified factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

So with that, I would like to turn the call over to Bob Bradway, our CEO. Bob?

Bob Bradway

Okay Arvind, and thank you. And let me reiterate what Arvind said, which is, thank you for joining us, particularly as such short notice. We're very excited about the opportunity to bring Otezla and the team that has done such a wonderful job with it to Amgen. As a long standing leader inflammation and having looked at a number of oral anti-inflammatories through time, we watched with great interest the success of Otezla. And have an opportunity to acquire a truly innovative and established success like this now, while it's still at an early stage in its global lifecycle, is really unique. And strategically, as I think many of you would agree this is a great fit for us. We've been clear that inflammatory disease is one of our focused areas of interest. And this molecule clearly offers what we're looking for which is first-in-class, best-in-class innovation to make a big difference for patients with serious disease.

For patients suffering from plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in a pre-biologic setting, Otezla offers a really attractive option. While we were already a leader in inflammatory disease, there's no question that this deal will strengthen our position in that important therapeutic category, and we expect to be a strong owner of Otezla, well positioned to capitalize on the full potential of this important medicine.

We've been clear that international expansion is an important strategic priority for us and Otezla with approvals around the world offers yet another attractive international growth opportunity, especially in a number of large European markets and Japan. And the timing of this deal is attractive for us, as Otezla will fit well alongside our ongoing investments in our biosimilar AMGEVITA business. And it will contribute as well to the growth of our recently established presence in Japan.

And one further comment on the strategic fit, we said that we will invest in medicines where we believe it would be a strong case for long term unit volume driven growth. And with IP exclusivity through 2028 in U.S. and label and geographic expansion opportunities, we think Otezla can deliver that.

Organizationally, we don't expect this transaction to be too disruptive. As transactions go, this has the potential to be more straightforward than most and that it doesn't entail any complex infrastructure integration or redundancy issues. The teams joining us from sales and marketing development, medical affairs and manufacturing, for example, will fit well with our existing infrastructure capabilities. And we look forward to welcoming our colleagues from Celgene and the Otezla team in particular to Amgen.

I would add that we're excited about our own pipeline of innovative molecules and we see this transaction is being compatible with our plans for increased R&D investment in that portfolio. Financially, we think this acquisition has a net price of $11.2 billion will proved attractive. We expect the returns from it to exceed our cost to capital and see a number of ways for us to add upside value for our shareholders. The P&L picture is very attractive and we expect the deal to be accretive to our revenue and earnings growth rates from the get go.

Our balance sheet will remain strong and our cash flows will remain attractive as well. All together even after the deal, we expect to remain in a strong position to invest in our business internally and through business development, while also maintaining our commitment to return capital to our shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

As this transaction shows, there are many ways to benefit from the ongoing consolidation in our industry. This opportunity was created for us by industry consolidation and we're happy to have been in a position to capitalize on it. We've been patient in deploying our capital. I think this deal rewards that patience. In this and any other deals we might consider, we will seek to strengthen our strategic position in the industry and with it our ability to deliver attractive, long-term growth for our investors.

Now, let me turn over to David who will go through some more details.

David Meline

Okay, thanks, Bob. As Bob mentioned, we've reached an agreement with Celgene Corporation to acquire Otezla for $13.4 billion or approximately $11.2 billion, net of the present value of anticipated cash tax benefits, which we expect to approximate $2.2 billion.

Based on the established and differentiated position of the product in a growing segment, we expect Otezla to contribute to Amgen's revenue and earnings per share growth immediately from close with acceleration thereafter.

Otezla is already a blockbuster product. With IP exclusivity through at least 2028 in the U.S., this is expected to deliver long term revenue, including at least a low-double digit Otezla sales growth on average over the next five years.

Based on the strength of Otezla, coupled with Amgen's well established strength in inflammation, we expect immediate non-GAAP EPS accretion. This accretion incorporates growing Otezla revenue as well as the operating cost associated with the commercialization and R&D investments to support Otezla growth, cost to ensure an effective transition and a half percentage point tax increase on Amgen's overall non-GAAP corporate tax rate.

As is customary, we will provide complete 2020 guidance in our January conference call. However, as you consider the impact of this acquisition on 2020 financials, it is important to consider several factors.

First, non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses on the first full year basis will increase $600 million to $700 million driven by costs associated with ongoing support of Otezla, and to a lesser extent, the cost to ensure an effective transition from 2020.

Second, in addition to R&D investments and new indications associated with Otezla, we also currently expect our overall R&D investments to continue to increase in support of a rapidly advancing innovative molecule pipeline in 2020.

The combination of these Otezla and internal R&D investments will preliminarily increase year-over-year non-GAAP R&D operating expenses by about 500 million. I note that somewhat less than half of the incremental non-GAAP R&D expenses associated with this transaction.

We will finance the acquisition with current balance sheet cash, and we expect to retain our investment grade credit rating. Additionally, Amgen's capital allocation priorities will remain unchanged.

First, to grow our business through internal investment and business development; second, to maintain an optimal capital structure to minimize or weighted average cost of capital; third, we will continue to provide capital returns to shareholders through a growing dividend and continued share repurchases.

Based on the strength of our balance sheet and continuing strong cash flow generation from our base business as well as this acquisition, we will continue to pursue all of our priorities without interruption. We anticipate share repurchases in 2020 to be in a range consistent with the share repurchase range between 2015 and 2018 on an annual basis, excluding the tender in 2018. Lastly, the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Bob Bradway

Okay, David Reese is going to share a few thoughts as well. Dave?

David Reese

Thanks Bob. I'm very excited about the unique opportunity that Otezla represents. Otezla is a strong strategic fit for Amgen and complements our capabilities in serving patients with chronic inflammatory conditions.

I'm also looking forward to welcoming the many professionals from Celgene around the world that are working for it on Otezla and who have through dedicated patient focused, established Otezla as the leading pre-biologic treatment across its approved indications. With their help, we are looking forward to continuing to drive strong growth performance and explore potential new indications for Otezla.

Otezla occupies a unique position in treating moderate to severe psoriasis patients. Otezla is the first choice therapy for patients not satisfied with topical therapies, given its differentiated mechanism of action, and established efficacy and safety profile. In psoriatic arthritis, Otezla is positioned for use in patients early in disease and/or with moderate joint involvement who are unsatisfied with DMARDs.

Importantly, since Otezla is administered orally as a pill, it provides a patient friendly alternative to injections or creams. We also plan to continue to provide a comprehensive suite of patient support services to ensure a patient who receives a prescription for Otezla can access Otezla.

Otezla also complements our biosimilar portfolio and represents an exciting growth opportunity that will strengthen our presence around the world given the Amgen's expanded geographic footprint. Otezla is approved in over 50 countries including major European markets; however, it is launched in only 32 countries to-date.

Overall, we are taking Amgen's capabilities in the area of autoimmune disease and making them even stronger by adding a great product in Otezla, along with a great team of people that will further enhance our ability to serve many more patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.

Bob Bradway

Great, thanks Dave. Laura let's go ahead and open it up for Q&A. Maybe you can just quickly review the procedure for asking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Alethia Young of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alethia Young

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a very interesting deal this morning. I guess I wanted to just talk a little bit more about the ex-U.S. opportunities you see for expansion. And then maybe for Dave Reese a little bit more around the expansion by indication as well. Thanks.

Bob Bradway

Why don't we start with Dave on the expansion by indication and then we can talk about the geographic. Go ahead.

David Reese

Yes, thanks, Alethia. It's great question. There are a number of ongoing programs that we think can lead to expanded indications and label enhancement. These would include importantly mild to moderate psoriasis in area currently we believe underserved. Scalp and genital psoriasis, as well as various pediatric indications such as moderate to severe psoriasis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis JIA, and Behcet's. So, we think more to come on the development front and feel very good in terms of the clinical profile in the likelihood of success in those indications.

Bob Bradway

And Alethia, as I said or as Dave said in his remarks, we have an opportunity to continue to invest in this product and expand internationally. We think it fits particularly well in some of the large European markets, both with our ongoing investments in AMGEVITA, but also with our strong existing sales and marketing capabilities. So, we look forward to being able to add this to the Amgen in Europe, in particular.

In Japan, I would also flag that we're excited about the opportunity to add this to what is a new and rapidly growing opportunity for us internationally. So we look at the business, it grew double digits through the first half of the year in international markets. And we expected, again, international volume growth will continue to be an attractive option for us.

Arvind Sood

Okay, Laura, let's take the next question.

Operator

Our next question comes from Yaron Werber of Cowen.

Yaron Werber

Good morning and congrats on the deal. So I got a couple of questions. The first one on IP, can you give us any sense what's the IP ex-U.S.? I mean, you mentioned 2028 in the U.S. And then David, I mean this to be obviously highly accretive business units for you coming in. So, it seems to us that the new guidance takes into account your stability in Enbrel, your view of the future. And it's just not -- we shouldn't think that 600 or 700 in SG&A and less of let's say 250 of the R&D is just Otezla related, is that right? And I'm trying to think how much of dry powder are you also using because of your confidence in next year? Thank you.

Bob Bradway

Two parts, David, you take the second half. I'll talk about the IP.

David Meline

Yes. So, in terms of the financial guidance that I offer there, as I said, obviously in January we'll give the full view of 2020 for the Company. So what I decided to do today is offer you some understanding of what we expect the 2020 costs to be associated with this transaction. And then as you picked up on -- what we're seeing is that with the acceleration that is developing of our new pipeline, in particular, in the oncology area we're seeing some incremental push for R&D investments for next year.

And so, given that, that continues to develop very nicely, I thought that it would be helpful to also provide that incremental information on our spend for next year and I think you’ve interpreted correctly, which is little more than half of the R&D spend number that I gave is associated with our own efforts that are already underway internally and again in the spirit of always updating you guys, as we see trends in the business, that’s why I decided to offer that information this morning.

So I think the point is we think of Otezla will be very attractive financially and provide nice returns and cash flows for the Company.

Bob Bradway

And with respect to IP Yaron, as you know we are confident about IP through 2028 U.S., and internationally it’s different from one jurisdiction to the next. So, I don’t want to get into the details, so it's not as long in all the international jurisdictions as we think it would be in U.S.

Arvind Sood

Okay, Laura, let’s take the next question please.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Yee of Jeffries.

Michael Yee

Thanks and congrats on a very nice deal as well. I guess following along on the prior questions, maybe you could talk about Otezla leverage? In other words, where you think the corporate margins on Otezla are versus your corporate margins? And how much synergy you can derive? And then, if you could talk about the tax benefit that you’re referencing from 13 down to 11, what you've implied based on that? Thanks.

Bob Bradway

All right, we have David tackle those and Dave if you want, Murdo to jump in on some of the leverage related issues for the product commercial franchise as well?

David Meline

Yes, that sounds good. Yes, so with regard to the tax benefit, as this is an asset acquisition we’ll have the opportunity then to amortize the intangible over a period of years which we estimate the present value of that amortization to be some $2.2 billion.

Of course, as we’re excluding the intangible amortization from our non-GAAP results, likewise, this tax benefit will accrue on a GAAP basis only, and hence why I mentioned that based on the estimate for the tax ability of the ongoing income from the product, we expect to see a modest uptick in the Company’s overall non-GAAP tax rate.

So, it’s simply the math here of being able to get a benefit from the intangible amortization that results in that $2.2 billion, which we can offset against our very expansive, of course, other taxable income. In terms of leverage, we think of this first and foremost -- as there's some very important strategic leverage for the Company. And so maybe we'd start there Murdo with some comments on that.

Murdo Gordon

Sure thanks David. We’re obviously really excited about the fit of Otezla in our current inline portfolio. In the U.S. we were able to more significantly represent our portfolio with the dermatology audience and we think that that has real complementarity with existing portfolio inclusive of Enbrel. And as you go ex-U.S. our biosimilars portfolio namely AMGEVITA is a very nice fit and in the big five markets in Europe, we have a good strong presence and good share performance with that.

So the additional portfolio of Otezla will be really-really helpful as we expand and continue to strengthen our international footprint. And lastly, as Dave Reese mentioned, we’re pleased with what Otezla can do in our Japanese portfolio given that we'll become an independent company next year.

Bob Bradway

Yes, so I guess I would just conclude, Michael. We talked actually I think we were together last week about, how we focus in our business development activities and having a view that there's always a best buyer with the best business case. As we said, we focus our efforts in these in-market and late stage opportunities, in areas where we have a commitment and expertise. And this fits very nicely there where we have the ability then to really leverage our own capabilities to drive performance for the business. So we think this fits exactly within that framework.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mohit Bansal of Citigroup.

Mohit Bansal

Maybe one question regarding the cost of capital. So you mentioned that the returns could exceed your cost of capital. Could you please give us a sense of where do you see internally your current cost of capital? Thank you.

Bob Bradway

Yes, so we look at the cost of capital, I think as others do. I don't know that we've talked specifically about the number that we use. But I think when we look at the modeling that others use I think it's very consistent with how we look at it internally. Probably one would argue we're a bit conservative because despite an argument that with record low interest rates one could argue the cost of capital is going down, but we tend to look at this over a longer term period because the assets that we're investing in are long term assets.

So if we look at a longer term cost of capital, right which I think would be consistent with a market view. That's how we value it. And I think more importantly as we see an asset of this sort, we can see unlike others that are not yet in the market but visibility here on our ability to generate returns against our capital investment we think is quite good. And therefore, with the expected low double digit growth rate over the period, over the next five years, we think we will get a good return above our own cost.

Operator

Our next question is from Evan Seigerman of Credit Suisse.

Evan Seigerman

So just one on the bidding process. Was this a competitive bidding process? And can you walk us through the rationale for spending $11.2 billion net of tax benefit on the asset?

Bob Bradway

Sure. I think with respect to the process, you should talk to Celgene and Bristol about that but I don't think there's anything particularly unusual about this -- the process that is Evan -- this is obviously a very attractive product. Innovative unique, PD-4 inhibitor, as demonstrated great efficacy already in the marketplace, strong safety profile, yet still in the early stage in its life cycle.

So while it's a blockbuster already, it still has a great room to grow. So this is attractive in every regard as molecules go in our industry and as I said earlier, it fits very clearly and very squarely in our area strategic focus. And with respect to our thinking on valuation, I think David has summarized it pretty well.

But, just to reiterate that, when we look at transactions like this, we start with wanting to have an understanding of what the net present value is. So we do focus carefully on cash flows and we try to make sure that we do transactions and values where we believe our shareholders will benefit, which means that the IRR of our investment needs to exceed our cost of capital.

So, we think we will achieve that with this deal. And in addition, this is a deal that will be attractive from a pro forma financial perspective and leaves us with a strong balance sheet still in strong position to look to continue to invest in the business. And, again, I think this is consistent with our strong track record and plays well to the execution strengths that we've demonstrated here at Amgen.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley.

Matthew Harrison

I guess one, can you just broadly comment around your confidence around being able to close this transaction, given what we've seen coming out of the FTC recently? And then, separately, David, I just want to be clear on what you said. I mean, it sounds like you're talking about this product has about a 50% operating margin, given the numbers that you talked about. How do you think about your ability to increase that over time? Thanks

Bob Bradway

Okay, just start with you David. And then I will…

David Meline

Yes. So, I think it's fair to say that we'll have some initial costs associated with bringing the product into the portfolio in 2020. So if I start there, one can imagine that there's opportunities from a cost perspective to efficiently manage this through time. As I also mentioned, this is certainly within our areas of expertise.

And therefore, gives us the chance to efficiently run this product within the context of our overall business portfolio. And then on a revenue basis, as I mentioned, we think that the opportunities for continued growth is very strong over the coming years. So I wouldn't dispute your analysis of the profitability. And certainly, we think that it will positively contribute to performance and potentially overtime to the overall margin performance of the Company.

Bob Bradway

And Matthew, with respect to FTC, obviously we have a high degree of confidence, but we want to respect the FTC's process, and they will review it, I'm sure on the merits. But you should assume that we feel very confident. And I think you can probably also conclude that the sellers feel confident that we're a strong buyer, and appropriate buyer of Otezla.

Operator

And our next question comes from Terence Flynn of Goldman Sachs.

Terence Flynn

I was just wondering if you can give us any more detail behind your double-digit growth assumptions in particular. How much is from new versus existing indications? Did you assume any contribution from price or is this mainly all volume driven? Thanks a lot.

David Meline

Yes, thanks. Thanks, Terence. The double-digit growth assumption is really predicated on maintaining and slightly accelerating share in the market, but having a very strong market growth overall. We're also looking at expanding indications over time, hopefully with the addition of mild to moderate psoriasis which we think fits squarely in the target zone for the types of patients that Otezla can benefit.

And I think one of the things I'll add is, the team that's currently working on Otezla has done a very, very nice job of establishing Otezla as a very good fit for the moderate to severe psoriasis patients and psoriatic arthritis indication. And I have every confidence that as we welcome those new colleagues to Amgen, they would be a strong foundation for our future growth, and we have every intent of welcoming them in, and hopefully, they’re looking forward to that as well.

And of course, job one, is really about making sure patients who're currently on Otezla continue to receive Otezla, and we’ll be exerting every effort there to make sure that that happens without any hitch or any problems.

Bob Bradway

So, Terence, if your underlying question is, do we think we have to rely on price increases, the answer is, no. As I said in my opening remarks, we’re investing here in innovative product that we think is capable of growing volumes forward. So, we look forward in that.

Operator

Our next question is from Jay Olson of Oppenheimer.

Jay Olson

Hey thanks for taking the question and congrats on what looks like a highly complementary deal. I wanted to just follow up on the comments around capital allocation and continued share repurchases. I think you mentioned, they would continue at the same rate as previous years, excluding the tender in 2018. And in 2019, you’ve already repurchased shares in excess of what you had done in previous years. So I'm curious about the remaining $4.7 billion under the current stock repurchase authorization. At what pace should we expect that to occur, that’s something that will happen this year and maybe get pushed into next year? Thank you.

David Meline

Yes, I’ll take that. Thanks. So I wanted to be quite clear as to how we’re thinking about this transaction in the context of the overall allocation approach at Amgen. And the point being; one, is our priorities to first and foremost invest in our own business via our internal development as well as business development continues. And so, we don’t see given the strength of the ongoing cash flow of the Company and the strength of our balance sheet, notwithstanding the capital being deployed for this acquisition.

It’s quite clear to us that we still have plenty of financial flexibility to pursue all of our priorities actively. We’ve also committed that through time that we will provide returns to shareholders, we will maintain an optimal capital structure and we’ll return excess capital to shareholders through time. Hence the comment to reaffirm our intent to grow our dividend based on the continued growth of the Company.

And then finally, I think importantly I wanted to clarify that we don’t see this transaction constraining our ability to continue to provide returns on the repurchases. And you can expect that will continue. We’ve indicated that we expect it in the third quarter to have $1 billion to $2 billion of repurchases.

Again in this quarter, we expect to continue with repurchases through year-end, and then, I tried to give some indication in 2020, notwithstanding the fact that it is August, so there’s we’ve got some time to go before we give guidance for next year. But what I said was that, you can expect at least as we see the plan right now to continue repurchases in 2020.

If you look at our -- to size that, we offer the range which is if you look at what we've done each year during the years 2015 to 2018, I think that gives you some guidance as to what the size might be and as we move through time we'll give you more specifics.

Operator

Our next question is from Geoffrey Porges of SVB Leerink.

Geoffrey Porges

David, could you give us some clarity on, first, what you expect a breakeven period is on a cash to cash basis for this transaction. And then secondly, what the period of recognition of the tax benefit for the intangible amortization is likely to be? And then Murdo, you mentioned, market expansion -- are you assuming with the revenue growth that you're expecting, if you get your expansion to the mild to moderate psoriasis population as well as the existing label? Thanks.

David Meline

Yes, so I'll comment first. So, tax amortization I believe the rules would require that we would be amortizing the tax benefit over a 15 year period. In terms of cash flow breakeven as we said, we expect this asset to be in the market with IP protection at least through 2028. And I would say typical of a business of this sort, it wouldn't surprise me to see that we get at least halfway through that period until such time as we get to a cash flow breakeven.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, and Geoff, on market expansion with respect to growth, I think the majority of the growth will come from indication expansion in the U.S. in that mild to moderate population, if we're successful in securing that indication. And then on market expansion, there are a number of markets within our footprint where Otezla has yet to be commercialized and that would be our intent to expand into those areas. I think in Europe, we would have to look at the overall reimbursement scenarios that would allow us to grow into a more mild profile of patient.

Operator

Our next question is from Cory Kasimov of JPMorgan.

Cory Kasimov

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Actually, I have two that are follow-ups to prior questions. So, first is, Otezla seemingly gained a lot more traction in the U.S. than O-U.S. So can you talk about your confidence to drive that O-U.S. expansion and the key levers there? Is it just about reimbursement or is there something more in that? And then one quick follow-up on IP, you say you have IP exclusivity till at least 2028 in the U.S. Can you talk about potentially extending that? What it would take to potentially extend that runway beyond that time point? Thanks.

Bob Bradway

Okay, so why don’t we take it in two parts. Again Murdo, if you get the first part, I'll talk about the patents.

Murdo Gordon

Sure. Cory, the dynamics in Europe in this category are different. The patients tend to stay longer with non-prescription agents. They also tend to look for topicals. We do think we continue to have an opportunity to grow in Europe given the pricing that we have there and the opportunity to compete against biologics. I do think that mild to moderate indication could help, and I think that the combination of Celgene's team and the Amgen resources in those markets will also help. So some expansion of the O-U.S. business would be anticipated. But as I said to Geoff Porges' question, most of the volume expansion will come in the U.S.

Bob Bradway

With respect to your question on IP, I would just note, Cory, that we will have patents that are already in place to go through 2034. But obviously, those will be subject to litigation. So there will be some uncertainty. But I don't want to say anything more about IP at this point than just that.

Operator

Our next question is from Umer Raffat of Evercore ISI.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [Boe] for Umer. Also, we have a question on IP. You mentioned that U.S. exclusivity will run through at least to 2028. And we find a 2023 patent on crystal form. And the 2028 patent is on a pharmaceutical composition that reads like a substantially pure positive isomer patent. So could you give us some color on how strong is the 2028 patent on this positive antitumor of Otezla? Thanks.

Bob Bradway

Thanks, [Boe]. Obviously, we feel confident that we have patent protection or intellectual property protections through at least 2028 in the U.S. and well I would leave it at that. Thanks.

Arvind Sood

Laura, let's take the next question, please.

Operator

Our next question is from Salim Syed of Mizuho Securities.

Darlene Pasquill

Could you please tell us more about how we should think about BMY's TYK2 launch in 2021 to 2022? And how it would affect Otezla's sales decline?

Bob Bradway

Sorry, who's asking the question here?

Darlene Pasquill

My name is Darlene. I'm asking on behalf of Salim Syed.

Bob Bradway

Okay Darlene thanks.

David Meline

Yes. So, if I heard the question properly, the question is about Bristol-Myers Squibb's TYK2 compound coming. I think Otezla sets a very high bar in the market. They've established a very clear safety and efficacy profile with this product. It's treats a very large swath of moderate to severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis patient and will have established even further safety and efficacy evidence by the time other interests come into the market. So, I think we'll be able to compete effectively. I also think that the profiles of other orals remain to be seen and we'll watch that space closely.

Arvind Sood

Laura, we had slated this call for about half an hour as we are already over half an hour. Let's take one last question, please.

Operator

Yes, sir. Our last question comes from Kennen MacKay of RBC Capital Markets.

Kennen MacKay

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the deal. Thanks for squeezing me in. Maybe just relating to the timing of this announcement versus the Enbrel IP situation? How did the recent Enbrel, and I read the New Jersey Court decision that played in your favor, sort of play into the decision behind this acquisition? Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats again on the new addition.

Bob Bradway

Kennen, we can take it in two pieces. David, I'll advise you share any comments, if you have any and then why don't I wrap up.

David Meline

Yes. So, I would refer to the fact that we've been quite consistent in our commentary in the past, which is, we had a high level of confidence throughout in our Enbrel patent. To state our guidance that we've been offering over recent years has treated that as Plan A and we didn't have a plan B that we were talking about or guiding to.

And so really no change in terms of the planning for the Company financially and strategically as we did prevail in that litigation so, so that continues according to our plans and obviously this opportunity arose and given the strength of the Company and the strategic fit we took the opportunity to proceed with this one.

Bob Bradway

I guess that’s what I would echo, Kennen, and I can’t recall a transaction like this in my 30 plus years of watching transactions and being part of them in this industry. So, we’re very excited about this. Obviously, we didn’t control the timing of the judge’s decision in the Enbrel matter and we didn’t control the timing of this divestiture of this asset.

But as I said in my earlier remarks, we’ve been patient looking for the right opportunities to deploy our capital to invest and grow value for our shareholders, and we think this is clearly one of them. So, we’re very excited about this opportunity and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Celgene and the Otezla team to Amgen and look forward to continuing to serve the patients who've been so well looked after by the team at Celgene and the product that is Otezla.

So, it's exciting morning for us here at Amgen and thank you again for joining us on such short notice. Arvind and his team will be around for any of you who didn’t get a chance to ask your question already this morning. Thank you.

Arvind Sood

Okay, thanks all for participating. Bob stole my closing pitch here, but yes, if you have any other questions or observations, feel free to call me and my team will be standing by for quite some time. Thanks again.

Operator

And this concludes today’s call. You may now disconnect.