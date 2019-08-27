Omega Healthcare Investors Bets On Skilled Nursing Turnaround

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is amongst the largest healthcare REITs focused on the skilled nursing segment. While this once-lucrative segment is now dealing with a whole lot of issues, including regulatory ones, Omega Healthcare Investors stock offered over 30 percent return in the past 12 months. Not to mention the fact that, even with its current valuation, the REIT stock provides a robust dividend yield of nearly 7 percent. Here’s a look at the investment potential of the stock.

The Portfolio and the Outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors stands apart from regular REITs as this one is heavily invested in senior focused skilled nursing segment. While other REITs are gradually paring their exposure to this troubled sector, Omega Healthcare Investors is going ahead with strengthening its foothold here. In the third quarter of 2019, the REIT signed an agreement to acquire skilled nursing and assisted living facilities worth $735 million. This bold step of acquiring skilled nursing facilities while other REITs are abandoning them is likely to play in favor of Omega Healthcare Investors as the sector is expected to come out of the slump following some recent developments in the regulatory environment governing it.

Source: Company Website

As on the end of the March quarter, the REIT had 779 skilled nursing facilities and 129 senior housing properties in its portfolio, making it an almost pure play REIT in the highly skilled nursing segment. It is almost fully invested in the US with minuscule interest in facilities abroad and therefore is more exposed to the regulatory environment prevailing domestically. This low diversification precludes the possibility of compensating for domestic risk, but it allows the REIT to specialize in its target market. This focus on US markets has let Omega Healthcare Investors become a leader in its segment.

Apart from skilled nursing, the REIT has interest in the senior housing segment as well, roughly accounting for one-fifth of its portfolio. Senior housing, in contrast to skilled nursing, is poised for fast track growth. Owing to explosive increase in senior population, the demand in this sector is expected to amplify exponentially.

Source: Census.gov

Overall, the outlook for senior living sector is rosy in general. However, it is also worth noticing that, due to its high potential, the sector has become a hotbed and has attracted a number of new entrants, including high-profile REITs. Moving ahead, the sector may show signs of saturation as supply side for the market swells up faster than the demand side. As Omega Healthcare Investors is a relatively small player in the segment, it needs to remain wary of the macro environment and devise its strategies accordingly.

Coming back to Omega Healthcare Investors’ specialty sector of skilled nursing, things may look bleak at the outset. However, it is important to pay attention to potential changes in the sector. Skilled nursing segment was deeply affected by the provisions of Affordable Care Act. One of the most prominent developments is the upcoming implementation of Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), effective from October 1, 2019. The new model is expected to improve the reimbursement system and is expected to have positive impact on REIT players in skilled nursing segment. The new plan essentially brings about changes in Skilled Nursing Facility Prospective Payment System for the classification of SNF patients under covered Part A stay.

The PDPM system will replace the existing RUG-IV case mix classification model and will bring about quite a few significant changes including the reduction in total therapy minutes offered, which may lead to lesser demand for specialist therapy work. This may, in turn, lead to, lesser salary costs for the operators. Any loss accruing to the service providers on account of reduction in therapy reimbursement is likely to be compensated by the increase in nursing care settlement. The new provisions are also expected to force hospital administrators to carefully curate the services to be provided to the patients, forcing them to become more efficient.

In the beginning, the impact of the new model may be minimal as operators take cognizance of the changes to adapt their policies accordingly. The service providers with niche markets and specializations are more likely to thrive under the new model. With the improvement in financial condition of its tenants, Omega Healthcare Investors is also expected to see higher rental and better demand for its properties. In a nutshell, it appears that skilled nursing segment is about to make a comeback and players in this field will not only be able to recoup their losses but also show robust growth.

Investment Thesis

Omega Healthcare Investors has seen some rough times in the recent past, mainly owing to tenant problems in the skilled nursing area. However, it is expected that the segment will show improvement in the coming time period. The REIT recently reported better than expected second quarter financial numbers. Its net income for the quarter stood at $75.7 million, while operating revenue grew to $225.3 million from $219.9 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Omega Healthcare Investors also provided strong outlook for the remaining year as it expects to earn between $1.44 and $1.48 in net income per share while the adjusted FFO per diluted share will likely be between $3.03 and $3.07. The REIT CEO Taylor Pickett recently surmised,

“We believe the combination of PDPM and the recently confirmed 2.4% increase in Medicare reimbursement will augment the improving census, driven by the multi-decade demographic tailwind.”

Despite strong growth shown by the stock in the past 12 months, Omega Healthcare Investors is expected to show growth, mainly due to positive changes likely to occur in skilled nursing segment. On the strength of its robust financials and focused portfolio, the stock still has more potential to deliver. However, it is advisable to wait for some pullback in the stock as it is currently trading close to its 52 weeks high.

