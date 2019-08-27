In Case Coke Shares Are About To Plunge

I also point out that my site is currently bullish on KO, and note the significance of an additional test it passes.

In the event that happens, I present a couple of ways cautious bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Coke Shares: Expensive And About To Plunge?

In a recent article ("Coke's Expensive Stock May Be About To Plunge"), Seeking Alpha contributor Mott Capital Management offered a three-part bearish case against Coca-Cola (KO), citing its valuation, recent options trades, and its chart. On the valuation side at least, Mott Capital Management gets some support from the value component of Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating on Coke, as you can see below.

The composite Quant Rating on Coke is neutral though. My own site is currently bullish on KO, but in the event Mott Capital Management's bearish call proves correct over the next several months, below are a couple of ways cautious Coca-Cola bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Coca-Cola

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of KO and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of KO against a greater-than-20% decline by late February.

The cost here was $690 or 1.09% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% between now and late February, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $90 or 0.17% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

I mentioned above that my site was bullish on KO. A bit of elaboration is in order. Of the 1,357 securities that passed both of my site's two preliminary screens on Monday, KO was ranked #127. In addition, KO also passed the site's "AHP" test.

"AHP" is short for "also hedgeable with puts" against a greater-than-9% decline. Securities that pass this test tend to outperform those that don't, and this is true during periods of negative performance as well, as I explained in a recent article (When Strategy Meets Reality). For example, during a several-month period when our top ten names had generated negative returns, the average return for AHP names was about -2% while the average return for non-AHP names was about -12%. Nevertheless, none of this precludes the possibility of KO shares tumbling, as Mott Capital Management warned. If that happens, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

