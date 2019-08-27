Nestle: The Growth Story Will Continue

In my previous article on Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), I indicated that growth in regional segments will cause share price appreciation. The stock has largely performed in line with my expectations (price gains of ~36% since then), except that it has significantly outperformed my medium-term conservative price target of $85. At current price levels, NSRGY is trading near its 52-week highs. Nevertheless, due to its diversified business model and the non-seasonal nature of its products, I believe NSRGY still promises long-term growth (stemming from key regional/ business segments) together with sustainable dividends. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Business Times)

NSRGY's forward dividend yield of ~2.2% puts it off the radar of many income investors. It's not that NSRGY could not pay large dividends or there's any doubt about the company's ability to continue regular dividend payments. Instead, I see NSRGY as a largely growth-oriented company that measures its performance in terms of two KPIs namely OG (read: Organic Growth) and RIG (read: Real Internal Growth). During H1 2019, the company posted an aggregate OG rate of 3.6% which is on a persistent climb, year-over-year. The OG rate was 2.4% and 2.8% during H1 2017 and H1 2018, respectively. Operating through three regional and four business segments, NSRGY has an inherently de-risked business model with suitable growth potential. There are, however, a few key considerations that need to be factored in before considering an investment case in the company. On that note, NSRGY has more than 2,000 brands and an even greater number of product varieties within those brands. The large variety of diversified brands (most of which are in the food and beverages industry) implies that NSRGY's sales are less seasonal in nature. This calls for the introduction of new brands/products and the inculcation of cost efficiencies within existing segments to improve operating margins.

It might appear odd to mention this, but, a look outside NSRGY's industry indicates that many companies in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobile manufacturing, etc., are increasingly facing challenges to deliver business growth in Europe (or EMENA) and the Americas (or AMS). On the flip side, NSRGY has posted robust growth for both these regions. Of course, this was supported by stable growth in Asia (or AOA). Have a look at Figure 2.

Figure-2 (Source: July Presentation)

More importantly, I believe there's significant room for improvement in NSRGY's emerging markets that currently account for ~43% of group sales. This is confirmed by emerging markets' OG of 5.3% that significantly exceeds the developed markets' OG of 2.4% (Figure 3). The Asian markets are all categorized as emerging markets. Due to the nature of NSRGY's fast-moving consumer goods (or FMCG) and its food/ beverage products, the US-China trade war has not severely impacted NSRGY's sales in the region. With GDP growth rates of up to 9% for certain Asian economies, I see sure-shot growth for NSRGY's sales in its AOA region. This will be fuelled primarily by the expanding Chinese and Indian economies (GDP growth rate for both countries>6.5%).

Figure-3 (Source: July Presentation)

In terms of performance delivered by business segments, I see some challenges for Nestle Waters. This segment recorded sales of CHF 4.0 BB during H1 but saw a ~3.3% decline in RIG. Unfavorable weather conditions impacted product demand for the segment. As we move into H2, I expect segment performance to improve due to a warmer climate that increases the consumption of water by humans. NSGRY's other business segments (including Nespresso, Nestle Health, and Nestle Skin Health) posted CHF 5.8 BB in H1 revenues and also witnessed healthy growth rates (~7.4% for OG and 6.7% for RIG). I see positive catalysts for each sub-segment that would continue to enhance business growth.

For its Nespresso business, NSRGY launched a new range of products earlier this year to reinforce its alliance with Starbucks (SBUX). For the Nestle Health segment, the company is investing in R&D to provide innovative health-based solutions, particularly for cancer patients (Figure-4). It's noteworthy that NSRGY is not a primary pharmaceuticals company, and therefore its health business is effectively only a support to the overall diversified business model.

Figure-4 (Source: July Presentation)

Finally, Nestle Skin Health also will witness growth over the long term. The ever-increasing role of technology in our daily lives and the resulting exposure to screens have led us to excessive exposure to blue lights (or HEVs). Apart from a couple of well-known medical problems caused by blue light, it also damages the human skin. With increasing interaction between humans and computer screens, skin problems are only likely to increase with time. In my view, this indirectly explains why the Nestle Skin Health division will witness demand growth over the long term.

Figure-5 (Source: Harvard Health)

In summary, NSRGY meets all the conditions of a blue-chip investment. Although the company is technically risky (Figure-6) trading at the higher end of its 52-week range, however, our discussion analyzes how NSRGY remains a suitable candidate for long-term growth. Figure-6 (Source: TradingView)

In particular, the company has delivered strong performance in the Americas and Europe regions and is well-positioned to witness growth in Asia. NSRGY does face challenges for its water products business but these were attributable to weather conditions. Nevertheless, the ongoing summer season indicates demand growth during H2. Finally, NSRGY's other business segments also continue to project a solid growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.