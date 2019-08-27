Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion

Introduction

Many years ago I published an article on Seeking Alpha detailing how Valeant Pharmaceuticals was hoodwinking investors by substituting acquisitions for R&D and pretending this was costless by presenting pro-forma financials that ignored the substantial costs associated with the amortization of intangibles. A few acquisitions later, other short-sellers and the press started making similar rumblings, with the New York Times calling its figures "ersatz results".

Although the stocks of serial acquirers like the now renamed Bausch Health (BHC), Endo International (ENDP) and Allergan (AGN) have tanked, the lesson has apparently been lost. On August 26, 2019, Amgen (AMGN) announced that it would buy the psoriasis drug Otezla from Celgene (CELG) when the latter company is acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). The price tag is a steep $13.4 billion and I will show how the company is overpaying by $2 billion and touting it as accretive by ignoring the substantial cost of buying a decaying asset.

I recommend that holders of Amgen's stock sell calls on the stock as I do not see much upside.

The simple math

Otezla is expected to have $1.9 billion of revenue this year, rising modestly in the years ahead. In the first half of this year, Celgene had an operating margin of 50.5% excluding certain charges. One could reasonably expect standalone Otezla to have a slightly higher margin as there would be some corporate level R&D and SG&A costs. Amgen suggested that it would have $900 million of costs next year, and if revenue grew to $2.0 billion, this would translate to a 55% operating margin or $1.1 billion of operating income.

Otezla is patent protected till 2028 in the United States, which accounts for most of its revenue. So assuming a transaction close at the end of 2019, Amgen would get access to its cash flows from 2020 to 2028, a total of nine years. To be conservative, I will assume an additional year from some tail revenue or ten years of cash flow. I will assume that any growth in revenue/operating income is offset by the discount rate, so we are looking at ten years of $1.1 billion or a total of $11 billion of cash coming in. I do not expect Amgen to pay any meaningful taxes on this amount as it should be able to amortize most of the purchase cost of $13.4 billion over the ten years for tax purposes.

So Amgen is paying $13.4 billion for $11 billion of cash over the next decade for a net value destruction of $2.4 billion or $4 per share. For a proper economic accounting, the company should be accounting for the amortization of intangibles of $1.3 billion a year as the company is going to have no asset at the end of ten years.

It is possible that the company will be able to dramatically increase revenues or manage to lengthen the exclusivity period for the drug, which would have a favorable effect on the math. However, it is incorrect to ignore the amortization cost and assume that the deal is accretive on an economic basis. By this methodology, buying any asset with a limited life will be accretive to the buyer in almost every case irrespective of the price paid.

Stock and analyst reaction

Otezla was expected to fetch $8 to 10 billion, so the $13.4 billion price was a positive surprise for shareholders of Celgene and Bristol-Myers and both stocks were up 3% post deal announcement, adding $4 billion to their combined market caps. That makes sense. In the pre-market, Amgen was down 2% for a $3 billion market cap loss, but reversed in the regular session, ending up 3% as well. This was partly due to analysts coming out positive on the deal due to the non-GAAP accretion. Credit Suisse estimated a positive bump of $1.40 in non-GAAP EPS, ignoring the amortization of intangibles, but tempered its view by saying, “Sales will have to grow significantly… for us to consider the transaction to be a reasonable price.”

More representative were other analysts who went along with the company’s logic. Here is Jefferies, for instance:

“Smart deal and very accretive… we’d buy the dip today.”

The report provides a discounted cash flow analysis, with optimistic assumptions, assuming Otezla’s operating margin goes from 59% in 2020 to 75% in 2028 and revenue from $2.1 billion to $3 billion. It arrives at an NPV of $9.6 billion using a 9% discount rate. None of the report’s five authors seemed to notice that paying $13.4 billion for something that returns $9.6 billion is value destructive to the tune of $3.8 billion by their own calculation.

Recommendation

Amgen is a quality company that has made an ill-advised move to overpay for an asset, taking advantage of investors’ and analysts’ propensity to accept non-GAAP adjustments. Before this deal, the company was expected to earn $15 per share next year. At a 14x multiple, that would have made the stock worth $210 for some modest upside from the $200 it was trading at. With the stock now at $205 and value-destruction of a few dollars, I do not see any upside. The 3% dividend yield and continued stock buybacks are positives. If your cost basis on the stock is substantially lower, there is not much point in selling the stock. I would recommend selling upside calls at the $210 or $220 level to generate some additional income and partially offset any downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN AND SHORT CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.