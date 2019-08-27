Sonos: IKEA Partnership And New Products Follow Strong Third Quarter

Home audio company Sonos (SONO) has had a rough year since going public. Shares were priced at $15 last August, despite an original pricing range estimate of $17 to $19. Shares saw two strong months on the public market trading above $20 in August and September, hitting a high of $22.25. Since that time, shares have slowly dropped in price, even falling below $10 a share. Now, a strong third quarter and some positive momentum about new product launches are helping shares rally. I believe shares are still priced at great value, as investors have the opportunity to buy them below their IPO price and reap the benefits of all the exciting upcoming growth.

Sonos has great market share and brand awareness. From the company’s website, here are some of the reasons to invest in Sonos:

The leading home sound system (84% share wireless audio category)

An open platform empowering choice

Highly engaged customers (after first purchase, customers spend 80% more time listening to music) (Half of households with Sonos products open Sonos app daily)

Home sound system expansion drives sustainable financial model

One of the biggest pieces of optimism surrounding Sonos stems from a previously announced partnership with IKEA. Two products launched in early August and saw positive press and reviews. This partnership is incredibly important to Sonos as it launches the company’s products in a new price point range and also helps bring the name in front of customers who might not have previous experience with the brand.

Sonos highlighted the IKEA deal during the third quarter earnings report and conference call. The company’s other category saw 221% growth in the third quarter. This is where the IKEA revenue is hitting. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence had this to say on the call, “Accelerating new product velocity has been one of my primary focus areas since becoming CEO.” The IKEA deal adds to new addressable markets. The new product line combines Sonos’s sound experience with IKEA’s home furnishing knowledge and design philosophy.

(Photo Credit: Sonos)

The first two products released between IKEA and Sonos in the SYMFONISK product line were a table lamp speaker and a bookshelf speaker. The table lamp speaker sells for $179 and the bookshelf speaker sells for $99, marking the first time a Sonos speaker has hit the sub-$100 price point. Both products are able to integrate with existing Sonos system, offer TruePlay tuning, and can be controlled with the Sonos app.

(Photo Credit: Sonos)

As mentioned, the IKEA partnership is incredibly important for several reasons. The biggest reason is that this brings a new customer base to view Sonos products. If you have ever been to an IKEA store, you know that customers walk the store and view products in room settings before heading to the purchasing area. This gives Sonos a free demonstration of its sound products in these IKEA stores. IKEA has 422 stores in 50 countries and welcomed over one billion people to its stores last year. The SYMFONISK products started in 300 IKEA stores in 18 countries at the start of August. Additional stores and more countries were expected to sell the SYMFONISK products soon.

As mentioned above, the $99 price point of the bookshelf speaker is new to Sonos and could greatly expand its audience. This addresses a customer base that isn’t being served by the company. Sonos is hoping to sell the IKEA product and through the quality of the product get these customers to consider additional Sonos products.

The other big catalyst for Sonos is new product launches, which are likely coming in September and will be announced any day now. On the call the company said, “In September, we will be excited to share the details of our lineup with you.” Several articles have leaked that Sonos will debut a new portable speaker. Others hint that the company will show off its new lineup at events in August and September.

This Engadget article says the company will hold press only briefings in New York on August 26th and 27th. A company event will also be held in Berlin September 4th and 5th. These events will take place just ahead of the IFA 2019, Europe’s biggest annual technology show. That same article highlights the fact that Sonos has a big gap between the $200 and $500 range, which could be addressed with new products. I have to believe that this should be a big focus for the company going forward. The positive press and reviews on the IKEA products come from the design and the pricing. Sonos is working on strengthening margins but also needs to keep the lower priced or beginner audio purchasers in mind.

(Photo Credit: Win Future)

Unless if this leak (The Verge) is completely wrong, Sonos will launch a portable speaker that offers WiFi and Bluetooth technology. This marks the first portable Bluetooth speaker in Sonos portfolio. Some of the highlights of the new device that have leaked are:

Speaker is taller and wider that the Sonos One

Supports hands-free voice commands (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa or Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Assistant)

Behaves like a Bluetooth speaker and cannot be controlled with the Sonos app when in Bluetooth mode

In Wi-Fi mode, speaker uses Sonos app

Supports Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Airplay 2

Stationary base

Built-in handle

Bluetooth toggle button on the back of the speaker

Charge with USB-C jack or two charging contacts near the base

Many of the variables are unknown at this point, including the important ones like price and a release date. Those details should come to light soon.

The bad news for Sonos and shareholders is rival Bose has already announced details of its portable speaker and beaten Sonos in a race at least in terms of announcing the product and sharing details publicly. Time will tell if Sonos beats Bose on price or release date.

(Photo Credit: MacRumors)

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is battery powered and charges with a USB-C jack or a charging cradle (additional $29). This product also offers support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The product offers 12 hours of battery life and has a slick handle for easy transportation. The device offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities and similarly offers certain features depending on which mode is turned on. The Bose device, which comes in black or silver, is set to be priced at $349 and set to ship September 19th.

Sonos reported third quarter earnings in early August. The company saw revenue rise 25% to $260 million. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue growth. Along with growing revenue, the company saw better financials in terms of EBITDA and net loss compared to the prior year. Gross margins also continued to improve, hitting 45.1% in the third quarter, keeping the company on track for its annual goal of 40-41%.

Along with the strong sellthrough of products to IKEA, the company’s voice enabled devices like Sonos One and Sonos Beam performed well. Revenue for Sonos One was up 61%. The Sonos One launched in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and continues to perform well for the company.

Sonos did slightly tighten its full year guidance. The company now sees revenue coming in a range of $1.25 to $1.26 billion. The original guidance was $1.25 to $1.275 billion. Fourth quarter revenue is seen hitting a range of $283-293 million. Keep in mind that some of the IKEA revenue was banked in the third quarter as the revenue is recognized as components are sold. The company recognizes revenue when the modules are received by IKEA’s manufacturing partner for final assembly.

With that being said, the fourth quarter could end up being rather lackluster for Sonos, which is a risk in going long SONO right now. The big risks I see here for Sonos are some of the upside may be priced in as shares have moved up on the IKEA partnership and the strong third quarter. The launch of Bose’s portable speaker and getting its news out first isn’t great for the company and could force Sonos to be more competitive on pricing and the advertising front. Investors will be looking for news on reorders from IKEA and new product launches between the two companies on upcoming calls, and no news could prove to be a negative.

However, it will be the guidance for the next full year, more news on the IKEA partnership front, and the upcoming new product launches that could really move the stock going into 2020. This is a new publicly traded company that offers patient investors the chance to follow a market leader that will continue to innovate and dominate its space. Look for the strength of the IKEA partnership and the new product launches to propel shares back to the $20 range by mid-2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SONO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.