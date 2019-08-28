South Africa : Policy Disconnect Worsens, Economy Set To Stagnate To 2022

The South African government recently announced a significant increase in public funding for the embattled utility parastatal, Eskom, following on from an earlier multi-year “bailout” plan announced in February. As we have detailed in prior articles, for years the state-owned electricity company has faced a number of serious challenges ranging from poor operational oversight, an ageing fleet of coal-fired power plants as well as rising coal feed stock prices. More importantly, it has been the very significant cost overrun on the construction of two new large coal-fired power plants which have pushed the parastatal’s debt levels close to ZAR 500bn or 10% of GDP.

We will not discuss these challenges again in this article but suffice to say that these challenges have culminated in a perfect storm with the parastatal posting a record loss for its financial year to end-March 2019. Perhaps more ominously, Eskom has projected a similar sized loss for the current financial year, indicating little or no real improvement in the underlying operational performance. This is despite having been awarded a 13% tariff increase for the current financial year.

Source: Eskom Presentation

As such with mounting debt service obligations and despite large tariff increases, it is not a surprise that Eskom has found itself chronically short of cash, while facing an ever larger debt redemption profile. However, with Eskom’s central role in the economy (supplying 95% of the country’s electricity), the parastatal is simply too big to fail, while a default would cause a disastrous domino effect (The National Treasury has guaranteed some ZAR 350bn of Eskom’s outstanding debt) placing the entire or most of the outstanding public sector debt in technical default as well.

Therefore inevitably, the National Treasury announced in February of this year that it would inject some ZAR 23bn per annum for the next 10 years into Eskom. However, this was before the latest financial results and revelations that were revealed in July. The extent of Eskom’s losses and the dawning realisation that there would be no quick turnaround forced the Ramaphosa administration’s hand once again, leading to a further ZAR 26bn in bailout funds being allocated this fiscal year and ZAR 33bn in the next fiscal cycle 2020/21.

The net result in the context of a chronically weak economy with tax revenues under pressure has meant that the projected fiscal deficit for 2019/20, previously forecast at 4.5% is now expected to exceed 6% of GDP and once again in the next fiscal year (2020/21).

Source: Haver, IIF

Naturally, the widening in the size of the fiscal deficits for the next two years will result in a further jump in the country’s public debt ratios. Before the recent incremental bailout funding for Eskom was announced, the country’s public debt to GDP ratio was expected to reach 65% by 2023. It is more than likely that this figure is now going to reach 70% of GDP over the same time horizon. More importantly, including Eskom’s outstanding debt (10% of GDP), the real figure is probably closer to 80% of GDP.

Source: National Treasury of South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service

Even though the fiscal deficit has grown significantly over the past few years, it is mainly a function of slumping tax revenues and the bailout funding earmarked for Eskom. As such, the widening deficit provides little or no stimulus to the real economy. In fact, as outlined in prior articles the current crop of policymakers in the Ramaphosa administration, as has been the case with past ANC administrations, are continuing to pursue an impossible policy trinity reflected in a debilitating policy disconnect.

We have previously written in more detail about the political dynamics and consequences that underpin this policy disconnect, but broadly it encompasses maintaining broad popular support including importantly from the political left by adhering to statist micro policy, but at the same time trying to maintain foreign investor confidence with unrealistic macro policy objectives in the context of the real structural problems facing the country.

This disconnect has resurfaced in recent weeks with the National Treasury reportedly seeking large expenditure cuts from various departments that it will look to implement starting in the next fiscal cycle in 2020. The treasury is reportedly pursuing a 5% reduction in public spending in fiscal 2020/21, 6% in fiscal 2021/22 and 7% in fiscal 2022/23, presumably from current baseline projected expenditure levels.

Reductions in public spending are a necessary reform given that it has been the out-sized growth in the public sector over the last decade that has to a large extent led the country down the path to fiscal ruin. However, rather than pursuing some admirable ideological agenda, it seems the only reason the spending cuts are being implemented is to avoid a Moody's downgrade of the country’s sovereign debt rating to below investment grade status. It was not a coincidence that Moody's soon put out a statement saying that it felt comfortable that the government would be able to absorb the additional Eskom bailout funding through additional revenues and expenditure cuts.

However, spending cuts of this magnitude could easily plunge the economy back into a deep recession, assuming that it avoids a recession this year. It must be comforting for the country’s millions of poor and unemployed citizens to know that their economic fate is being directed and determined by a rating agency, or efforts to appease and maintain a largely nebulous investment grade rating that the country’s structural fundamentals no longer warrant. Should a country with a 29% unemployment rate be worried about an investment grade rating?

Source: Tradingeconomics

To be sure, the negative fiscal impact could be offset by aggressive monetary easing and a weaker exchange rate, to a large degree. However, the leadership at the country’s central bank appears to be myopically focused on achieving its inflation goals regardless of the economic strain and socioeconomic tension in the country.

The central bank appears religiously committed to keeping inflation low for the benefit of the working poor, seemingly oblivious to the fact that instead of seeing their wages eroded by higher inflation, they are losing their entire wage or salary as they get retrenched. The ludicrous thinking that currently prevails can be even better encapsulated by President Ramaphosa’s apparent support for the imposition of prescribed assets. Essentially, local policymakers will avoid a policy of reflation (negative interest rates and weaker exchange rate) because it erodes household savings, but at the same time, perfectly comfortable confiscating a portion of these savings via the proposed imposition of prescribed assets on the country’s pension fund industry.

Perhaps even more bizarrely is the recent renewed push by the ANC government to move forward with an ambitious state-run and funded single-payer healthcare scheme. Even though the state already spends around 5% of GDP (or tax equivalent) on existing public healthcare, these resources are deemed insufficient to meet the needs of the entire population, many of whom remain unemployed. The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation will be phased in from 2026 onwards and is estimated to cost the state an additional ZAR 165bn to ZAR 265bn in annual funding.

If this additional funding is not financed via additional tax revenues it will only add to the deficit and overall government debt in the future. Therefore, the ANC administration apparently is intent on implementing deep spending cuts over the next few years (in the process plunging the econonmy back into a deep recession), simply in order to avoid an imminent rating downgrade, but then willing to pile on more debt later on. It is not clear to us given the downside risks to growth from deep spending cuts that overall debt ratios will have declined sufficiently (if at all) by 2026 in order to fund the proposed NHI programme in an "investment grade" setting.

It should be remembered that South Africa's public sector has become so large that total public sector compensation now accounts for roughly 30% to 35% of total compensation and 14% of GDP. There is simply no easy way out once the public sector has reached such a large relative size it is only a question of which way out is going to be less painful. We continue to advocate a policy of aggressive reflation and believe it to be the only politically sustainable long-term option out of the quagmire.

Source: Free Market Foundation

What are the implications if large public spending cuts were to be imposed?

As such, one can only reach an obvious conclusion. Assuming South Africa avoids a technical recession this year after a disastrous contraction in the first quarter, the combination of deep public spending cuts and a hawkish central bank will only serve to plunge the country back into recession by 2020. The negative fiscal impulse will likely ensure that a genuine recovery will only start to gain traction from late 2021 onwards. In this context any forecast for real growth in 2020 or 2021 should be dismissed as outlandish. In fact, even before we factor in the potential negative fiscal impulse, Eskom have already said that any incremental growth over the near-term is impossible, as it would lead to renewed rotational or rolling blackouts.

Given the pressure on profitability in the domestic corporate sector, we can only project further pain ahead, particularly for companies exposed to the fixed investment and consumption side of the economy. Many of the country’s retailers are reporting a decline in earnings and a further recession in 2020 and 2021 could see many of these same companies report outright losses. The chart below reflects the share price performance of one of the country’s largest and previously successful retailers, Mr. Price (OTCPK:OTCPK:MRPLY). As can be observed, in dollar terms the share price is now largely unchanged over the past 8 years and further downside is likely.

Source: BigCharts.com

The Endgame

The imposition of large public spending cuts without any offsetting monetary or exchange-rate stimulus will ensure that South Africa endures another deep and protracted recession in 2020-21. This is assuming the country is even able to generate a positive real rate of growth this year after a sharp 3.2% q/q contraction in the first quarter. For technical reasons GDP growth will rebound in the second quarter, but some leading indicators such as the Standard Bank PMI suggest growth could well weaken once again in the third quarter.

Source: Tradingeconomics , Standard Bank PMI

A protracted period of economic stagnation and contraction makes South Africa or at least those companies exposed to the domestic economy uninvestable for the next three years, if not longer. Why longer? Well, even if South Africa is able to resume a positive growth trajectory by 2022, unemployment will likely have risen even further from its current level of 29%. The political cost in a country that is already facing populist tensions will be too much for the current Ramaphosa administration to bear.

Assuming he survives and remains in power until the next ANC leadership contest in December 2022, it is extremely unlikely that he will be re-elected on the back of an economy that has failed to deliver real growth over a five-year period. Much like the current Argentine president Mauricio Macri (and former market darling) he will suffer the same fate and the only question is, will South African financial assets face the same “shock” treatment or will astute investors begin to discount this scenario long before it happens, this time round?

Conclusion

We reiterate that South African financial assets especially South African equities or companies with a domestic exposure remain unnvestable at this time regardless of valuation. Many companies, even larger ones may skirt with bankruptcy in the years to come. The exchange-traded fund covering South Africa, the iShares MSCI South Africa (NYSE:EZA), contains many domestically focused companies and specifically excludes some of the larger mining groups that also trade on the local bourse such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton. These companies would have provided some measure of protection for investors in this ETF.

Most of the companies comprising this ETF are in fact financials, insurers or banks. However, on the positive side, the single largest holding is Naspers (OTCPK:OTCPK:NPSNY), whose value is mainly comprised of its investment in the Chinese internet company, Tencent holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY). This will offer a level of diversification and protection in the event of an “ Argentine” style blowout at some point in the years to come. However, any investor seeking exposure to Naspers or Tencent would almost certainly be better off not doing it via this ETF.

EZA TOP 10 HOLDINGS

Naspers Limited Class N 24.74%

Standard Bank Group Limited 5.48%

FirstRand Limited 4.82%

MTN Group Limited 4.38%

Sasol Limited 3.73%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited 3.61%

Sanlam Limited 3.14%

Absa Group Limited 2.73%

Bid Corporation Limited 2.62%

Remgro Limited 2.30%

Source: Ishares

South African bonds, given their high relative yield, especially in the context of likely continued nominal GDP compression, may offer some temporary outperformance. However, as we have detailed in this and many other articles, continued nominal GDP compression is simply politically unsustainable and at some point any hard currency returns that are accrued will evaporate.

