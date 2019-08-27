Best Buy Earnings Preview

Source: Barron's

Best Buy (BBY) reports quarterly earnings on August 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.56 billion and EPS of $0.99. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Growth Appears Dead

Best Buy is one of the first traditional retailers that truly embraced its digital platform. Along with Target (TGT) and Lululemon (LULU), the company appears to have thrived in the online era. However, growth appears to be dead. For the quarter-ended May 2019, the company generated revenue of $9.1 billion, up less than 1% Y/Y. This was paltry by Best Buy's standards.

Total domestic revenue was $8.5 billion, up less than 1% Y/Y. Domestic represents over 90% of total revenue. The modest increase was driven by (1) comparable sales growth of 1.3% and (2) revenue from GreatCall, a leading connected health services provider, acquired in the second half of 2018. Growth was partially offset by the closure of 105 Best Buy mobile and large-format stores in the past year. Management seems to believe it can capture lost revenue at other store locations or via the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel. If so, then it could help Best Buy maintain sales with a lower cost structure.

On a product basis, comparable sales growth was driven by appliances, and computing and mobile phones. Comparable sales were slightly offset by a double-digit decline in entertainment. Domestic online revenue of $1.3 billion was up 13.6% Y/Y. This segment could deliver the lion's share of the company's growth again this quarter. Comparable basis domestic online revenue grew 14.5% on higher traffic and higher order values. It now represents 15% of total domestic revenue.

Revenue for the international segment was $661 million, down 5.2%. Comparable sales were off 1.2%. Entertainment and computing and mobile phones dragged down comparable sales, falling 14.0% and 4.0%, respectively. The diminution in entertainment-related sales could be a trend to watch going forward.

Can Best Buy Improve Margins?

Amid stagnant revenue growth, management must find a way to improve margins. Otherwise, BBY bulls could lose interest in the stock. Its decision to cull stores may have been driven by a need to become more efficient. Last quarter, gross margin of 23.7% was up 40 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The improvement was driven by higher gross profit at GreatCall. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $2.2 billion rose by low single-digits, yet outstripped dismal revenue growth.

SG&A expense of $1.8 billion was 20.1% of total revenue, the same as that of the previous year. Best Buy benefited from lower incentive compensation expense at GreatCall. Operating income on a dollar basis was $334 million, up Y/Y by double digits. Cost containment efforts drove the narrative, and I expect a similar narrative for the foreseeable future. SG&A costs represent a large bucket of expenses that management could potentially cut into or at least keep from growing in-line with revenue.

Best Buy must offer same day or next day delivery service in order to keep pace with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Target, and Walmart (WMT). These amenities can help customer retention, yet they come at a cost. The company must continue to innovate and invest in its DTC channel. A competitive advantage could be Geek Squad, In-Home Advisors, and Total Tech Support. These services assist customers (like myself) who may not be tech-savvy. They could also grow in step with the gig economy. These services help create a loyal customer base, but they also come at a cost. The trick for Best Buy is to (1) invest in its DTC channel and (2) maintain its IT services and tech support, while keeping overall SG&A costs from rising. That sounds like a tall order.

Takeaway

BBY is down 15% Y/Y. Growth appears dead and so does the stock. BBY remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.