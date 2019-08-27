Apache: Laying The Foundation For Significant Growth
About: Apache Corporation (APA)
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
Summary
Apache has recently reported largely mixed quarterly results marked by a drop in earnings and cash flows, although production came in ahead of expectations.
Apache may report even lower levels of earnings in the short term due to the persistent weakness in commodity prices.
In the long-run, however, Apache will benefit from the start-up of three new cryogenic processing plants (two of which are already up and running) and two major natural gas pipeline.
Apache Corp. (APA) struggled with declining earnings and weak cash flows in the second quarter and I think its short-term outlook is looking challenging. But the Houston, Texas-based oil producer is well-positioned to