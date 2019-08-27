Merger Arbitrage Mondays - DryShips Goes Private In A Management Buyout

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with four new deals announced and one deal closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|121
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|8
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|50
|Stock Deals
|16
|Stock & Cash Deals
|13
|Special Conditions
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|84
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$1.13 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of DryShips (DRYS) in a going private transaction for $915.73 million or $5.25 per share in cash. We added DRYS as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 13, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $3.88.
- The acquisition of Empire Resorts (NYNY) by Kien Huat Realty III Limited and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $1.03 billion or $9.74 per share in cash. We added NYNY as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on August 6, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $9.28.
- The acquisition of Pivotal Software (PVTL) by VMware (VMW) for $2.7 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Pivotal’s Class A common stockholders will receive $15.00 per share cash for each share held, and Pivotal’s Class B common stockholder, Dell Technologies, will receive approximately 7.2 million shares of VMware Class B common stock, at an exchange ratio of 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock for each share of Pivotal Class B common stock. We added PVTL as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on August 22, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $13.70.
- The acquisition of Carbon Black (CBLK) by VMware for $2.1 billion or $26.00 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On August 16, 2019, The waiting period for the previously announced pending acquisition of Cray (CRAY) by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired.
- On August 23, 2019, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) announced it received regulatory approval from The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete the previously announced merger of Oritani Financial (ORIT) with and into Valley.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of AmeriGas Partners (APU) by UGI Corporation (UGI) on August 21, 2019. It took 141 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|STC
|03/19/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|$52.97
|$34.58
|09/30/2019
|53.19%
|554.74%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)
|$8.00
|$5.61
|12/31/2019
|42.60%
|122.44%
|ABDC
|08/13/2019
|Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A)
|$11.02
|$8.83
|12/31/2019
|24.80%
|71.28%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.39
|12/31/2019
|23.69%
|68.09%
|RTEC
|06/24/2019
|Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)
|$27.16
|$22.46
|12/31/2019
|20.93%
|60.14%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
|$125.00
|$106.48
|12/31/2019
|17.39%
|49.99%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$7.84
|$6.74
|01/31/2020
|16.38%
|37.83%
|OHAI
|08/01/2019
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|$1.46
|$1.26
|12/31/2019
|15.87%
|45.62%
|ONCE
|02/25/2019
|Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
|$114.50
|$100.78
|04/30/2020
|13.61%
|20.04%
|AVP
|05/22/2019
|Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA)
|$4.45
|$3.93
|01/31/2020
|13.24%
|30.59%
Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX PACB CELG BMY FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.