Merger Arbitrage Mondays - DryShips Goes Private In A Management Buyout

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with four new deals announced and one deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 121 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 50 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 13 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 84 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.13 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of DryShips (DRYS) in a going private transaction for $915.73 million or $5.25 per share in cash. We added DRYS as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 13, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $3.88. The acquisition of Empire Resorts (NYNY) by Kien Huat Realty III Limited and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $1.03 billion or $9.74 per share in cash. We added NYNY as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on August 6, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $9.28. The acquisition of Pivotal Software (PVTL) by VMware (VMW) for $2.7 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Pivotal’s Class A common stockholders will receive $15.00 per share cash for each share held, and Pivotal’s Class B common stockholder, Dell Technologies, will receive approximately 7.2 million shares of VMware Class B common stock, at an exchange ratio of 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock for each share of Pivotal Class B common stock. We added PVTL as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on August 22, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $13.70. The acquisition of Carbon Black (CBLK) by VMware for $2.1 billion or $26.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $52.97 $34.58 09/30/2019 53.19% 554.74% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.61 12/31/2019 42.60% 122.44% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.83 12/31/2019 24.80% 71.28% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.39 12/31/2019 23.69% 68.09% RTEC 06/24/2019 Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) $27.16 $22.46 12/31/2019 20.93% 60.14% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $106.48 12/31/2019 17.39% 49.99% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.84 $6.74 01/31/2020 16.38% 37.83% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.26 12/31/2019 15.87% 45.62% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $100.78 04/30/2020 13.61% 20.04% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.45 $3.93 01/31/2020 13.24% 30.59%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX PACB CELG BMY FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.