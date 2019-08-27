Technically Speaking For August 27

"Japanification" -- the economic situation when an economy has the dual-problem of low growth and deflation -- is a growing concern. According to today's Financial Times, the ever-increasing amount of negative-yielding debt caused the latest round of concern. Europe -- where the population is aging, growth is slowing, interest rates are still very low, and inflation is grinding lower -- is the next logical candidate for this problem. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers recently published a long Tweet-storm that explained his thinking on the subject. He posted the following as part of that "storm:"

That's a very thought-provoking -- and concerning -- statement.

Despite its usual status as a safe haven sector, health care has performed poorly relative to its other defensive peers: While other safe haven sectors have returned between 19%-25% since the first of the year, health care has returned 4.5%. Here's the chart for the last year: The ETF has rallied twice since January 1. The first lasted from the very end of last year until the beginning of March, resulting in a 16% gain. The second started in mid-April and lasted until the beginning of June that resulted in a 12% gain. But the ETF has been just as likely to trend sideways or lower this year. The reason is largely political. There is increased talk of eliminating private health insurance and capping drug prices. There have also been several large settlements such as yesterday's news about Johnson and Johnson (emphasis added):

A judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled that Johnson & Johnson had intentionally played down the dangers and oversold the benefits of opioids, and ordered it to pay the state $572 million in the first trial of a drug manufacturer for the destruction wrought by prescription painkillers.

JNJ has already stated they will appeal, potentially leaving the judgment in limbo. But this is just the latest large legal award with a health care sector company that is denting profits.

The Federal Reserve is in a very difficult spot. The latest meeting minutes showed that the members arguing for a rate cut were concerned about the international slowdown and weak inflation. But those who thought the Fed should stand-pat have ample support from the data.

Based solely on these two metrics [employment and prices], the Fed shouldn't do anything about rates. The economy is at full employment, meaning rates don't need to go any lower, and prices are contained, meaning rates don't need to go any higher.

At this point, I could see an additional rate cut sometime this year as a "risk management" move. But the data really doesn't support any more cuts.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: We're back to the Treasury market rallying-equity market selling off pattern. The long end of the Treasury market rallied 1.5% while the more aggressive areas sold off the most. We've seen this pattern on-and-off for several weeks.

Technically, there's still a great deal of bearishness in the charts across multiple time frames. The IWM's 5-day chart is indicative of the other equity indexes. Prices moved lower on Friday, breaking through the 149 level. They formed a rounding pattern between Friday and Monday, ending yesterday at the daily high on very high volume. This presaged a gap higher at today's open. But prices then trended lower for the rest of the day, eventually closing near a 5-day low. The Treasury market stands in contrast. It started to rally on Friday morning, moving through the 113.5 level by Friday lunch. Prices traded sideways between 113.5 and 113.9 before breaking through support this morning. Prices closed near a 5-day high and are clearly in a short-term uptrend.

The 2-week charts continue the bearish trend. The SPY is trading in a sideways consolidation pattern. The index spent four days in the lower 290s but couldn't break through resistance. Prices are currently in the lower half of the channel.

Meanwhile, the IEF is trading near the top of its respective channel. Today, in fact, it broke through upside resistance. On the SPY 30-day chart, pay attention to the 200-day EMA (in pink), which has been trending lower since the beginning of August. In contrast, the IEF's 200-day EMA (also in pink) has been in a solid uptrend for the entire month.

We continue to see bearishness in multiple short-term time frames. This adds up to a continued bearish short and long-term orientation for the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.