CorePoint Lodging: Spend A Night, Not A Fortune (With 25%-Plus Upside)

I’m going to recommend CPLG as a Speculative Strong Buy due to the potential for volatility (speculative) and strong returns (in excess of 25% annualized).

CPLG is the only publicly-traded REIT focused on the upper-midscale/midscale segment, the largest segment in the U.S. lodging sector.

It has been over a year now since La Quinta Holdings Inc. separated its real estate business. Orchestrated by Blackstone Group (BX), it spun off a new REIT named CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) – the only publicly-traded U.S. lodging REIT focused on the midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments.

As I explained back in September, “the spin should allow CPLG to unlock growth opportunities that are embedded within each business and take advantage of the capital market and tax efficiencies.”

As with most IPOs and spins, we didn’t initiate a price target. We wanted to gain more clarity on the entity before we jumped in. And, as it turns out, it’s a good thing we waited, since CPLG has fallen drastically in over a year.

Even more recently, it has underperformed its closest peers, falling by 27.9% year-to-date. As shown below, Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is up 8.7% and Chatham Lodging (CLDT) is down 7.4%.

Yet it’s not an automatic wash…

More About CorePoint Lodging

La Quinta was hoping to benefit from the growth opportunities that currently exist within its franchise and management businesses. Its plan was to expand its brand – into more than 30% of U.S. markets where it’s currently not represented – by capitalizing on the embedded growth opportunity of a large and growing pipeline and strong interest from developers.

As part of the spin transaction, La Quinta entered into amended and restated franchise and management agreements with CPLG. These agreements have the REIT paying the hotel chain a management fee consisting of 5% of gross hotel revenue and a royalty fee of 5% of gross room revenue.

The management agreements have an initial 20-year term with two additional five-year renewal options. And the franchise agreements are expected to have an initial 20-year term as well with one 10-year renewal option.

Now, keep in mind, we’re underweight on lodging, and we have been all this year. But if I were going to invest in hotels heading into the next recession, whenever that may be… I would favor limited-service and select-service brands that generally have higher margins and greater downside protection vs. full-service hotels.

Currently, CPLG owns 310 hotels located across 41 states – with no single asset contributing more than 3% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization for real estate (EBITDAre).

What’s Not to Like?

CPLG is the only publicly traded REIT focused on the upper-midscale and midscale segments, the largest slice of the U.S. lodging sector. And an attractive one at that.

Guests, for one, are attracted to select-service hotels given their attractive value proposition.

Meanwhile, owners are attracted to them given their strong margins and greater downside protection.

The upper-midscale and midscale segments have experienced strong net demand growth over the past five years. And they’ve had the least amount of ownership across public lodging REITs.

Projected supply growth is expected to be lower compared to higher-chain scale segments over the next five years:

So far, CPLG has unlocked value by selling its non-core hotels and redeploying that capital into higher-quality properties. It considers hotels operating above and below a 30% margin to be non-core.

As you can see, it had a total of 73 of those in May 2019, representing total revenue of $131 million and only $10 million of hotel-level adjusted EBITDAre. Since then, it’s sold an additional eight hotels for gross proceeds of $32 million, bringing down its:

Room count by 946

Revenue by $11 million

EBITDA by $1 million.

The company said that, by selling all its non-core holdings, it could see gross proceeds of at least $250 million. CorePoint currently has 27 hotels under contract, with qualified buyers it expects will close by the end of the year, generating over $100 million of gross proceeds.

What’s Wrong?

Just a few weeks ago, my fellow Seeking Alpha writer, Michael Boyd, wrote:

“In a lower-spend environment and with tailwinds from hurricane comps now behind it, CorePoint Lodging has to prove it can keep up with the rest of its select-service peers on RevPAR (revenue per available room) without throwing money at the problem. Time will show how the chips fall there, but I do not think the downside is over if the company cannot show compelling improvement in its metrics.”

Kudos to Michael for both the article and its timing. Since then, here’s what happened, according to the Q2-19 transcript:

CPLG “expected more moderate top-line growth” on its forecast after RevPAR came in at its weakest. It decreased 6.1% due to oil-impacted markets and hurricane-related impacts.

Adjusted EBITDAre of $46 million was “down 21% from the same period last year on a pro forma basis,” which significantly reduced its full-year guidance.

RevPAR guidance was somewhere between flat and up 2%, but the actual numbers are now -2.5% to -4.5%.

Adjusted EBITDAre is no longer $173 million to $184 million but $150 million to $160 million.

Property manager modifications related to hotel transition implementations “contributed to lower occupancy and average daily (rates) as well as the loss in market share.”

Moreover, on July 30, 2019, CPLG notified LQ Management that it believed there were “several events of default under the management agreements” relating to the wholly-owned properties. The manager has designated those charges as being mistaken.

The Balance Sheet

As of the latest quarter, CPLG had total gross debt outstanding of $1.016 billion, which consisted entirely of CMBS debt (loans to be securitized). It has no outstanding borrowings on its $150 million revolving credit facility. And as the CFO explained on the latest earnings call:

“Disciplined capital allocation is of paramount importance for us. Our priorities have been paying down debt, repurchasing shares and capital investments in the portfolio.”

So far in 2019, the company has repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.70 for an aggregate price of approximately $26 million. That leaves about $24 million of remaining authorized capacity under the existing share repurchase program.

In terms of capital expenditures (or capex), CPLG invested approximately $25 million in capital improvements in Q2-19. And it said that, “in terms of prioritizing future deployment of capital,” it will continue to use disposition proceeds to pay down the CMBS debt at least to the extent required to do so under the covenants.

It says it expects to reduce second-half “planned total capex spend, a portion previously earmarked for potential smaller scale hotel improvement-type projects by approximately $10 million” as it focuses on “these other capital allocation priorities.”

Is the Dividend Safe?

CPLG’s annual dividend is $0.80/share, which represents about 50% of adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) at its midpoint. After incorporating the estimated annual maintenance capex (assumed to be about 5% of total revenue), the dividend and net maintenance capex level also is covered at about 90% of AFFO. Also, the CEO explained that:

“The non-core dispositions, we expect to reduce maintenance capex going forward as well as we sell these older higher capex assets. And given the low EBITDA contribution even lower or marginal AFFO contribution, we would expect to reduce the go-forward maintenance capex without really losing much AFFO.”

As you can see, there’s not much history here with this particular REIT now yielding 9.1%. However, I like the business model. (Perhaps it runs in the family, since my grandfather used to own a few motels in Myrtle Beach and later worked for Wyndham’s Howard Johnson.)

La Quinta’s integration into Wyndham’s larger platform was completed in April 2019. And CPLG’s branded hotels have yet to fully benefit from the potential revenue contributions resulting from Wyndham’s breadth and scale. CPLG’s portfolio has access to over 60 million Wyndham loyalty members, up from 15 million prior to the merge.

This means that this large and fragmented market in the midscale and upper midscale segments presents CPLG with a unique opportunity to continue scaling its portfolio over time:

Upon review of the latest earnings and after reading over Michael Boyd’s latest piece on the subject (here)… I’m ready to dip my toes in the water. Or, better said, I’m willing to “spend a night, not a fortune” on this play.

This means I’m going to recommend CPLG as a Speculative Strong Buy – validating the potential for volatility (speculative) and strong returns (in excess of 25% annualized).

I’ll remind you that Blackstone still owns roughly one-third of the shares outstanding. And at some point, the globally-recognized asset manager will be looking to unlock its shares.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.