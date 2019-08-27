Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF: Investors May Want To Wait On The Sidelines

ETF Overview

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) focuses on long-term investment grade corporate bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index. The fund holds bonds between 10 and 30 years until maturity. VCLT has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. However, the fund may underperform against other treasury ETFs as over half of its bonds belong to the lowest level investment grade bonds. The fund has high interest rate risk due to the fact that its portfolio of bonds has an average duration to maturity year of 23.7 years. VCLT offers a 3.8%-yielding dividend. The fund is a good investment choice for conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon, as it offers an average annualized return of 5.67%. However, given the recent surge in VCLT’s fund price due to declining treasury rate, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of “lower-quality” investment grade bonds

VCLT has a portfolio of investment grade bonds. This makes it a much better choice than other high-yield bond ETFs that hold non-investment grade bonds especially during an economic recession. VCLT’s portfolio of investment grade bonds is advantageous because investment grade bonds have much lower default rate than high yield bonds. In fact, investment grade bonds’ default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is forty times higher! (about 4.22% per year). Therefore, VCLT appears to be a better choice than high-yield bonds when the economy is heading for a downturn.

Although credit risk is low for VCLT’s investment grade bonds, investors should keep in mind that about 52% of its bonds are Baa rated bonds (see chart above). Baa rated bonds are at the lower end of the investment-grade credit spectrum. Hence, in an economic recession, some of these borderline issuer’s credit ratings may see their ratings downgraded to non-investment grade ratings. Therefore, these bonds may be riskier than other investment grade bonds such as U.S. Treasury. Given VCLT’s high exposure to lower quality investment grade bonds, its fund performance may underperform other U.S. treasury ETFs in an economic recession. Since VCLT’s inception was after the Great Recession, we do not have a market downturn to compare its performance with another treasury ETF. However, last year’s market correction offers a glimpse of what VCLT might perform in a bear market. As can be seen from the chart below, VCLT’s fund price declined by 3.8% from the end of September 2018 to December 24, 2018. On the other hand, Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) delivered a positive return of 3.4%.

A 3.8%-yielding dividend

Because of VCLT’s slightly lower-quality investment grade bonds, its dividend yield is also considerably higher than other higher-quality investment grade bond ETFs. As can be seen from the chart below, VCLT’s average dividend yield of 3.8% is much higher than VGLT’s dividend yield of 2.3%. If one’s choice is to seek a stable dividend income and not considering capital appreciation, we think VCLT may be one to consider. As we have discussed earlier, its dividend should be safe as these bonds are investment grade bonds with low default rate (despite slightly lower quality).

High interest rate risk

VCLT’s fund price is very sensitive to the changes in interest rate. This is because VCLT’s portfolio of bonds has an average effective maturity year of 23.7 years. Market price of bonds with longer-term to maturity are typically much more sensitive to changes in the interest rate. On the other hand, market price of bonds with shorter-term to maturity are less sensitive to changes in the interest rate. Given the long average effective maturity year, market prices of bonds in VCLT’s portfolio are also sensitive to the changes of interest rates. As can be seen from the chart below, VCLT’ fund price is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate. In addition, it has much higher volatility than bond ETFs with shorter average maturity year. As the chart shows, VCLT has much higher volatility (much more sensitive to interest rate changes) to Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT).

Is This The Time To Buy Now?

Since late December 2018, 10-year U.S. Treasury rate has declined significantly from about 3.2% to only about 1.5% now. The decline was likely due to global economic uncertainties and the escalation of the global trade tensions. As a result, investors have rotated their capitals from riskier assets to bond ETFs such as Treasury ETFs or investment grade corporate bond ETFs. As the chart above shows, VCLT’s fund has increased from about $83 per unit at the end of 2018 to $102.69 per unit now. This was an increase of more than 20%. We do not know whether there will be an economic recession or not. However, the market may have priced in several rate cuts already given that the 10-year treasury rate has more than halved since late last year. Therefore, if the U.S. economy remains strong, the Fed may choose not to lower its key interest rate further in the fall term. In this case, treasury yield may actually rise. This will push VCLT’s fund price lower. Hence, we think VCLT may not be the best place to invest right now.

Investor Takeaway

For conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon, VCLT may not be a bad choice as it generates an average annual return of 7.69% since its inception in 2009. However, we think the market has already priced in a few rate cuts in VCLT’s fund price. Its risk/reward profile is not particularly attractive. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sideline.

