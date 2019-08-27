Bristol-Myers Squibb: Great Deal On Celgene And Undervalued

In June 2018, I have written my first and only article on Celgene (CELG) so far. In the article, I calculated an intrinsic value for Celgene of $100 (in the worst case) and ended the article with the advice to open a long position at $67, which would be a good long-term entry point. In December 2018, the stock price dropped even below that level, but before I could open any long position, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on January 3, 2019, that it will acquire Celgene.

When considering a fair value of at least $100, Celgene would still be a great buy at current price levels, but as Bristol-Myers Squibb is about to acquire Celgene, we have to decide if Bristol-Myers Squibb is a good long-term investment. We have to ask ourselves the question if a long-term investor that would have bought Celgene a few months back (before the acquisition was announced) should also buy Bristol-Myers Squibb now.

The Deal

The deal between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene was one of the larger deals announced in the last few quarters, where companies acquire competitors with a huge market cap and sometimes a market cap almost as high as the acquiring company itself. Celgene has a market cap of roughly $70 billion right now and Bristol-Myers Squibb has a market capitalization of $76 billion (it was higher at the time the acquisition was announced).

Of course, BMY had to pay a premium for Celgene (compared to the stock price Celgene was trading at that point), but I think management has proven it can execute at the right time and get Celgene extremely cheap. Especially in a market where many assets are extremely expensive and other companies are buying for huge premiums and making deals at extremely high prices, BMY didn't overpay for Celgene. In my last article about a year ago, I valued Celgene at $133 per share (in a more realistic intrinsic value calculation) and BMY's management offered $102.43 per share for Celgene.

Currently, there are 702 million outstanding Celgene shares and BMY will pay each shareholder $50, which means that BMY will need about $36.05 billion in cash when the deal is closed. After management has already taken on $24.4 billion in long-term debt, the company has currently $29.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet. Celgene also has $7.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which BMY can use to pay the $36 billion in cash to the shareholders. Aside from $50 in cash per share, Celgene shareholders will also receive one BMY share for every CELG share. This will, of course, increase the number of outstanding shares, and the current BMY shareholders will hold 69% while the current Celgene shareholders will hold 31% of the "new" company.

Assuming that BMY already has all the cash it needs to pay out $36 billion in cash to the Celgene shareholders, the "new" company would have a combined debt of $44.58 billion on its balance sheet. Adding up the operating income of Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb for the last twelve months, we get an operating income of $14,390 million and it would take about three years to repay the debt with operating income, which is acceptable.

So far, the Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders don't have to fear that the company is running in trouble because of extremely high debt levels, but the shares got diluted by the acquisition, and therefore, it is important that Celgene adds to revenue and cash flow.

A Closer Look At Celgene

While the debt levels for BMY might not be a problem, every BMY shareholder got its shares diluted and is now hoping that Celgene's business will add value to the "new" Bristol-Myers Squibb company in order to "compensate" for the dilution of outstanding shares. I already mentioned it above and especially in my last article about Celgene that the company seems to be a great business, which BMY got at a very reasonable price.

When looking at the performance of Celgene during the last decade, we see some very impressive growth numbers. While revenue increased every single year, earnings per share and free cash flow fluctuated a little bit but are still showing a clear upward trend. And during the last decade, revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow all increased more than 20% annually on average, which is very impressive.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Celgene was founded in 1986 and can still be described as a rather young company, which is still in its growth stage. It is a leading research company for medicines treating cancer and inflammatory disorders and its top selling product is Revlimid, which generated annual sales of $9,685 million in 2018. The product is responsible for 63% of the company's revenue but could still report 11% YoY growth in the second quarter of 2019. A second important product for Celgene is Pomalyst/Imnovid, which generated $2,040 million in annual sales last year and could grow revenue 22% in the second quarter. For 2019, management expects total sales to increase to $17.3 billion and sales for Revlimid to $10.8 billion (reflecting a 11.5% growth) and for Pomalyst/Imnovid management is expecting $2.5 billion in sales (reflecting a 22.5% growth). Management also expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to increase to $10.75 in 2019.

Despite very solid growth numbers, investors should be cautious when a company is so dependent on one single product because the risk of buying a "one-trick-pony" is quite high. However, the acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb will lead to diversification as the new company will generate at least $40 billion in annual revenue and Revlimid will, therefore, be only responsible for 25% of revenue. And additionally, Celgene has an extremely rich pipeline and several potential blockbusters that might be launched and approved by the US and EU regulatory agencies in the next few years and if Revlimid sales should start to decline, Celgene will be able to replace the revenue loss. Celgene's pipeline is a three-page PDF document containing almost 100 products (of course, many products are only in phase I or phase II, but there are several promising candidates).

A Closer Look At Bristol-Myers Squibb

Similar to Celgene, BMY is a very concentrated company, generating its revenue from just a few products. Bristol-Myers Squibb has been founded almost one century before Celgene - in 1887 - and has now 23,300 employees (the number declined in the last few years, which is not a good sign: at the end of 2013, BMY had 28,000 employees). And when we look at revenue, EPS, and FCF, we get a picture that is so much different from Celgene. While Celgene saw some moderate fluctuations in free cash flow and earnings per share, BMY is a real mess in comparison. We are missing any growth and stability in all the numbers: In 2012, revenue declined sharply due to the loss of patents, and earnings per share were never as high again as in 2009 and are also widely fluctuating. At least we can say that revenue increased 2% on average annually and free cash flow could increase 4.5% annually on average during the last decade.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

While we looked at the last decade in our chart, Bristol-Myers Squibb is looking at the performance since 2013 in its presentation, which is showing a completely different picture. It shows high growth rates for sales as well as adjusted earnings per share (although I would be careful with adjusted numbers).

(Source: BMY Investor Presentation)

But both charts are probably a bit misleading. When looking at even longer time frames - the last three decades - we also see that the EPS of 2009 was the highest number during that time frame and can rather be described as an exception. We can also see that revenue stagnated from 2000 going forward and it stagnated for a very long time (about 15 years). Taking the numbers of the last three decades, BMY could grow its revenue almost 4% annually and earnings per share about 6% on average.

When focusing on the last few years, it seems, that BMY is back on track to grow its revenue again. As mentioned above, a big part of the company's revenue stems only from a few products. The biggest part of revenue stems from OPDIVO, which generated $6,735 million in annual sales in 2018 and is closely followed by Eliquis, which generated $6,438 million in annual sales in 2018. OPDIVO has received approval for several anti-cancer indications including bladder, blood, colon, head, neck, kidney, liver, lung, and stomach. Eliquis is an oral Factor Xa inhibitor, targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with NVAF and the prevention and treatment of VTE disorders. But both products are not only generating the biggest part of revenue but could also report high growth rates in 2018: OPDIVO grew 36% in 2018 and Eliquis grew 32% in the same year. And OPDIVO is patent protected until 2028 in the United States, till 2030 in the European Union, and till 2031 in Japan. Eliquis is patent protected until 2026 in the United States, the European Union, and Japan. The most optimistic analysts expect peak sales of $11.3 billion for Eliquis and peak sales of $12 billion for OPDIVO, which would give both products still room to grow in the next few years.

(Source: BMY Investor Presentation)

Aside from OPDIVO and Eliquis, the current pipeline of Bristol-Myers Squibb is also reassuring and might contribute to growth in the next few years. Some studies assume that the current pipeline of Bristol-Myers Squibb could generate additional revenue of $15 billion in the next few years. When considering the potential revenue Bristol-Myers Squibb could generate, we can be confident that BMY will deliver solid growth rates despite the choppy picture in the last two decades.

Combining The Pieces

I think investors of Bristol-Myers Squibb will really profit from the acquisition of Celgene as it adds revenue growth as well as a very rich pipeline to a company which was rather struggling in the past to report consistent revenue growth. Despite the higher debt levels management has to deal with in the coming years, I don't see the long-term debt on the balance sheet as problem and Bristol-Myers Squibb should not run into any trouble. But I don't know if Celgene shareholders will really profit from the acquisition (especially those buying at the very cheap levels in December 2018) because Celgene might have performed better as "stand-alone" company. Nevertheless, we only have the choice to invest in Bristol-Myers Squibb going forward and, therefore, have to determine if it is a good value, which can be bought at the right price.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Bristol-Myers Squibb in order to determine if the company and stock could be a good investment right now, we use a discount cash flow analysis (as always). We can assume that the "new" company will have about 2,350 outstanding shares (maybe even less due to share buybacks, but for the calculation, we will use that number).

In a first step, we look at the intrinsic value of Bristol-Myers Squibb. In a very simple calculation, I would assume that BMY can grow about 4% annually for the next decade (in line with the average revenue growth over last three decades). When considering the pipeline and the growth for OPDIVO and Eliquis, it seems likely that BMY will grow at a higher pace in the next few years, but considering the huge fluctuations in the past and missing consistency, I would be very cautious to assign BMY higher growth rates. For perpetuity, I would assume about 3% growth and when using a 10% discount rate, we get a fair value of $32 for BMY right now.

Additionally, we have to look at Celgene. I am pretty optimistic for Celgene in the next years and calculate with 15% growth for the next year and then assume that growth will slow down to about 5% in a decade from now. Following that, I will assume 4% growth for perpetuity, which leads to an intrinsic value of $65 (10% discount rate).

When combing the value of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene, we get an intrinsic value of $97 for the new company, and we are looking at an extremely undervalued stock, but we probably shouldn't get carried away by excitement for two different reasons. First of all, the performance of BMY in the past was characterized by fluctuations of revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow, and I would be very careful to assume BMY can perform steadily in the future. Second, when looking at analyst's estimates for revenue as well as earnings per share in the next ten years, we should also not be so confident about BMY as long-term investment. According to the estimates on Seeking Alpha, analysts are obviously expecting that earnings per share will decline again from 2024 going forward and that the decline will last for several years. One reason could be the fact that - according to Drugpatentwatch - Celgene will lose several patents in 2023. When considering that analysts tend to be too bullish most of the time, such a long-lasting decline in estimates is surprising and should make us cautious if Bristol-Myers Squibb is a good long-term investment.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Conclusion

I must admit that I did stumble over Bristol-Myers Squibb a few times in the past and never liked the stock - mostly because of the missing consistency. But looking at the current valuation, the stock seems incredibly cheap. The current valuation of the stock is hardly reflecting the potential value of Celgene and the 3.45% dividend yield combined with 12 years of dividend growth is also appealing. Although I personally wouldn't buy Bristol-Myers Squibb because of the missing consistency, I think it can be a good pick for midterm investors (planning to hold the stock for a few years).

