The Price Boeing Is Paying

As an analyst dedicated to the aerospace industry and more particularly the commercial aircraft part of that industry, I have been covering many aircraft programs. The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX is no exception, and since the crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX that coverage has only intensified as it put Boeing in a deep crisis. Since October 2018, we’ve been analyzing the MAX more intensively, focusing on where the Boeing 737 MAX or MCAS lacked robustness, what the fix looks like and why MCAS was needed in the first place. I packed together all “engineering research” that I conducted for the past 10 months into a piece, which you can read here. Together with news that Boeing is preparing itself to return the MAX to service in Q4, it has sparked a recovery in Boeing’s share price.

Source: Boeing

Earlier we connected the engineer dots, so to speak, in a series of reports in which I want to connect the financial dots going from program level all the way up to the level of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing’s business as a whole and after that drill through in Boeing’s financials. In this report, we start by looking at our cost estimate for the grounding, the associated delivery stop, and production rate decrease and see whether that in any way fetches with Boeing’s charge as recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Duration of the grounding

Source: Reuters

In late March, we were still expecting that Boeing and the FAA would clear the MAX for commercial service by June. However, underpinning that return-to-service window was our assumption that only a fix to the MCAS was required. As we know now that assumption was invalid. Boeing had the MCAS fix ready by the end of May, so our initial estimate was not far off were it not that the redesign of the MCAS was not sufficient and the FAA required additional changes. In April, we made a model available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum that calculated the costs associated to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, lower production and delivery stop. In that model, we already increased the expected grounding duration from three months to seven months, even before Boeing had given a timeline. Currently it's expected that Boeing will be submitting the software fix to the FAA in September, which in our view will mean that somewhere in October the Boeing 737 MAX could be recertified. So, we are sticking with our estimate of seven months for the grounding. If the grounding duration materially differs from our estimate the actual costs also will be vastly different in comparison to our estimate, but I still do think it's worth to have a unique look at the costs of the grounding.

Broadly speaking there are two cost components. The first one is the cost associated with reduced production rate and the second one is the costs related to grounding and customer compensation. Each cost component consists of various other components.

Cost of lower production for Boeing

Source: Ainonline.com

Before the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, we expected that Boeing would deliver around 650 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the production rate increase from 52 aircraft per month to 57 being postponed and being decreased to 42 aircraft per month instead, we expect that Boeing will produce ~160 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft less until mid-2020. So, there's loss of revenue due to lower production volumes as well as a margin contraction due to reduced efficiency on production. The hit to revenues is expected to be around $8.4B with a combined hit to profits of ~1.7B.

Cost of grounding and missed profits for airlines

Source: Aviation24.be

The next cost component is the cost of grounding, this includes costs for putting the aircraft into storage, required maintenance on return-to-service, continued depreciation, the costs of having these aircraft not in service (missing out on revenue) and the aircraft that are currently not being built and their associated profit losses.

Using an annual depreciation rate of 5%, the continued depreciation of the fleet that was in service with airlines is around ~$600 million for seven months. This is a non-cash item, but most likely plays a role in Boeing’s arrangement with customers.

Typically, a single aisle aircraft makes five flights a day at an industry average load factor of 85%. Calculations on missed profits as well as fuel savings for these flights varies from airline to airline and from region to region. Admittedly, there's quite a bit of fluctuation in profitability between airlines, but obviously to get a maximum compensation airlines will be claiming they are missing out on big profits due to the grounding. According to IATA’s jet fuel monitor, the average barrel price for jet fuel is $80 or $1.90 per US gallon. I'm not going to bother you with the math, but when we process all the variables we observed that there's $1.4B in missed profits simply because the grounded aircraft which were already delivered to carriers aren’t carrying any passengers and $350 million in missed profits due to fuel savings not being unlocked.

The next cost component is related to the aircraft currently being built that also cannot be put into service and the aircraft that will not be built during the grounding due to the decreased production rate. This is a growing pool, so we have to take into account the compounding nature of the missed profits. What we found is that this is the most significant contributor to the grounding costs. We have $1.9B in missed profits because the produced aircraft are not in revenue service and another $1.8B million because part of the aircraft that was supposed to enter service will not be produced.

The last two components are associated to bringing the aircraft to storage, assumed to cost roughly $3 million and at least $95 million to do all necessary checks and updates on the aircraft once they are cleared for revenue service.

Total costs and share price connection

Figure 1: Cost components Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In total we are estimating the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to cost Boeing $7.90B. Roughly $1.75B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction and $6.15B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage, depreciation and maintenance partially offset by $500 million in insurance coverage.

Boeing has loaded additional production costs for the Boeing 737 program in the amount $1B in Q1 and $1.75B in Q2. What's worth noting is that the cost Boeing added in Q2 to the accounting quantity fully covers the lower production throughout the year and early next year when the company starts increasing the rates again. Possibly this means that the one-off costs of slowing the line were roughly $1B. The second thing worth noting is the cost estimate of $5.659B for the grounding and profit reduction at airline side.

This coincides with the $5.61B charge Boeing recognized in its Q2 earnings:

In the second quarter, we recorded an earnings charge of $5,610 (million), net of estimated insurance recoveries of $500 (million), in connection with estimated potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays.

The cost associated with the lower production and grounding that we estimated differs just $23 million from the cost recognized by Boeing, so we actually have an extremely accurate estimate for the cost associated with the current schedule.

The next step is to see how this translates to earnings. On earnings level, we are seeing a $13 per share headwind to 2019 earnings. Earlier, Boeing expected earnings of $20 per share for 2019. The MAX crisis wipes off 70% of the profit. Boeing has a 52-week high of $446.01. If we fully calculate the downside based on 1 year of earnings, Boeing “should” be trading at $135 per share. That’s food for the Boeing bear. However, I think we should not forget that the aerospace industry has a long-term focus. So, by fully attributing the MAX crisis cost to the 2019 results, we might not be viewing things realistically. Valuing Boeing’s average earnings for 2019 and 2020, we get to $310 per share which is where share prices were heading prior to reversing in mid August.

Using Seeking Alpha’s earnings estimates through 2023, appreciating the long-term nature of the business, I think that share prices should be heading toward $400 in the long term rather than $155. Now, if we appreciated the business by looking four quarters ahead (my preferred method) which is not atypical and apply a forward P/E ratio that companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Northrop (NOC) are trading at, Boeing share prices should be trading in the $360-$395 range. Without any crisis, Boeing tends to trade at roughly 23 times forward earnings so that would imply a $450 share price coinciding with Boeing’s 52-week high.

Conclusion

There are a lot of ways to value shares and Boeing shares are no different in that regard. Nevertheless, I think that Boeing share price should be trading at least at $360, implying that compared to the minimum level there's very little upside. Boeing’s closest competitor trades at a multiple of 19.7, applying this to Boeing which for Boeing’s valuation standards is a little low, share prices should be trading at least 8 to 9 percent higher at $387 while Boeing’s “normal” elevated forward multiple would imply 26% upside. So, I believe there's upside for Boeing. The big drawback, however, is that additional costs and delay (if they occur) will cloud even the longer-term picture for Boeing. While the aim is to have a consensus among regulators for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX, at this time it's no given that the approval will happen at the same time and regulators are likely to clear the MAX for commercial service when they deem it fit which could slow down the overall process of a global return. On top of that, currently we are seeing mounting tensions between the US and China that has a firm grip on the market, while we also are seeing tensions in Hong Kong (also with China), the Koreas and India and Pakistan while Europe is dealing with a possible hard Brexit and Germany heading toward a recession. Long story short, there's upside for Boeing, but the odds of a recession have been rising and also for Boeing’s business that doesn’t bode well.

While I do believe that there's a high reward for the patient investor, the big question is whether the risk profile is worth it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.