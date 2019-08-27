Economic Growth: Maybe We Are Not Looking At The Right Things

Maybe we need to back off from some of the economic models we have been using and start looking at the marco-economy on a more micro basis.

The situation in the labor market shows a much different picture with unemployment at a fifty-year low, large numbers of job openings, and rising wages.

Economic growth, as measured by the rate of change in real GDP, has not been great in recent years and is not expected to get much better soon.

Officials at the Federal Reserve are expecting economic growth in the United States to remain pretty mediocre for the next few years.

For example, their latest projections are for an economic growth rate to be 2.1 percent in 2019 and then drop to 2.0 percent in 2020, and 1.8 percent in 2021.

If these figures are actually achieved, the compound annual rate of growth in the US economy since the end of the Great Recession will be roughly 2.1 percent. And, if the expansion continues, the current economic recovery will find itself in its thirteenth year.

Not real good as far as the growth rate is concerned, but super in terms of the length of the expansion.

And, inflation has not proven to be a bother during this period of time, even with money stock figures that would cause one to suspect that inflation rates would be much higher.

What is going on?

Maybe something new is taking place, something that doesn't fit into our old economic models.

For example, look at what Fed officials are projecting for the labor market.

In 2019, the Fed expects the unemployment rate in the US to come in at 3.6 percent. Through 2021, these officials expect that the unemployment rate will remain below 3.8 percent.

This is the lowest the unemployment rate has been for some fifty years.

What is going on here?

Slow growth… at least in the way it is now measured, low inflation, and low unemployment.

What happened to the Phillips Curve?

But, look behind the employment numbers a little bit.

The labor force participation rate for the age group of 25 to 54 hit historic highs in the 1990s, reflecting the movement of more and more women into the labor force following the feminist breakthrough of the 1960s, and also reflecting the hoarding of labor by corporations during the government's press for economic growth throughout the nineties.

Labor market practices started to change as a result of the 2000-2001 recession, and the labor force participation declined as a result.

An even greater dip took place related to the Great Recession, but the trough in this measure was reached in 2016.

Since 2016, this measure of the labor force participation rate began to trend upwards. Good news is this helped to account for the some of the drop in the unemployment rate.

Along with this the average hourly earnings of all employees also began to trend upwards and has continued through the current period.

Finally, non-farm job openings are closing in on 8,000, up from just below 2,500 at the end of the Great Recession, and up from around 6,000 in 2016.

In other words, in terms of the labor market, things are in pretty good shape.

But how does this connect with the figures on economic growth and inflation that were mentioned above?

Maybe we need to start looking at things differently. Maybe the old, "mathematical" models we have been using need to be replaced. Maybe, we are in a period when "implicit" models are used to try and bring things together.

Of course, one of the major things we have to deal with at this time is the rise of the "new" Modern Corporation that I have written about so frequently. This "new" business enterprise is constructed around intellectual capital and is subject to fantastic economies of scale achieved at zero or near-zero marginal costs.

In this realm we are achieving output, without significant cost pressures, and with growing employment. This is not the age any more of car production or steel production.

This "new" age is one where lots and lots of activity is taking place resolving "old" problems, even though a lot of these solutions are not really being counted.

The press and the politicians are putting most of the emphasis upon what is not being achieved and this is producing a lot of the "doom and gloom."

Now, this doesn't mean that we should ignore these problems, I certainly haven't in recent months, but it may mean that we need to change the emphasis we put on different areas we are analyzing.

In this respect, maybe we need to take on the attitude of Steven Pinker, who, in his recent book "Enlightenment Now" emphasized all that has been accomplished in recent year despite the emphasis people have placed upon what has not gone as well as expected.

Maybe we need to back off a little bit on the aggregate numbers and worry a little less about the slow growth of real GDP and focus more on the labor market, what is happening there that is good and study why things are happening the way they are. Maybe we need to focus on where the job openings are, can they be filled with the current labor force, and whether or not programs can be put into place that will help people fill the jobs that are now open.

The whole idea here is that maybe things are as bad off as we think we are because of slow, "measured" economic growth. Maybe we need to take a longer run look at things and see where spending programs might be helpful, say, as in the cast of spending on infrastructure, and where education and training might be needed to speed up the movement of people from not participating in the labor force, to participating in the labor force.

Innovation is driving so much in our economies today, but the impacts of this activity may be more on the micro-side of things, rather than on the macro-side. Certainly, I will be giving more and more attention to this possibility in the future.

The macro-side cannot be ignored, for as Pinker points out, there is a lot happening under the umbrella that is not captured by the aggregate picture. Furthermore, financial markets can capture a lot of this micro-behavior that the aggregate does not capture. All this is part of a more complex future.

