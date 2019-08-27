Premier Oil Is Cheap, But Upside Is Doubtful

Due to the uncertainty over the global recession and weak revenue growth in the 2020s, I rate the stock as "Hold."

In 1H19, Premier Oil improved both the P&L and cash flow statements; FCF soared on the back of higher production and lower costs of operations.

Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF, OTCPK:PMOIY), the London Stock Exchange-listed exploration & production company, currently trades at only ~0.7x P/B and ~3x EV/EBITDA. This level may seem attractive for value investors who seek underappreciated companies with a decent strategy, reasonable governance, and a possible turnaround in the short term. One of the culprits of low trading multiples is April-August 2019 sell-off. For broader context, since August 2018, the FTSE 250 constituent's market capitalization plummeted from ~$1 billion to ~$621 million. The primary downside catalyst was Brent price volatility, which arose from the global demand concerns stemming from a trade war. The oil price was also the essential catalyst of Premier's recuperation in the first half of 2019 when its share price had soared ~57.5% from January until late-April.

In a few cases, cheap valuation stems from deep, cardinal issues that are not noticeable upon cursory inspection. In the article, I intend to examine the available financial information and conclude if bargain-level ratios are fully justified or imperfect valuation arises from temporary inefficiency and emotional bearishness of the market and will be eliminated soon, thus creating a lucrative investment opportunity. Now let's take a more thorough look at the company.

An oil rig in the North Sea. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

The top line

Incorporated in Scotland, Premier Oil generates the bulk of revenue (and EBIT) in the United Kingdom (the Catcher Area, Huntington, the Solan field, etc.) Blocks offshore Vietnam (the Chim Sáo and Dua fields) and Indonesia (e.g., Natuna Sea Block A) also contribute to the top line, but to a lesser extent. The total production in 1H19 added up to record 84.1 kboepd (10% higher than in 1H18); 41% came from its flagship asset, the Catcher Area offshore Great Britain. The Catcher performs prodigiously; the company even anticipates to increase its reserves in end-2019 due to strong subsurface performance (see p. 2 of the release).

The most recent half-year results presented on August 22 contained a few improvements worth meriting. All the essential metrics like revenue, EBITDAX (a 39% increase compared to 1H18), EPS (a 23.4% increase), and FCF (defined by the company, see glossary on p. 48) were far better than in 1H18; net operating cash flow more than doubled. These results were achieved on the back of higher production and high operational discipline.

Speaking about growth prospects, I should mention that Premier currently develops the Tolmount gas field in the Greater Tolmount Area, on schedule and below budget. First gas from the field will support 4Q20 and FY21 revenue and operating cash flow. Also, first gas from Bison, Iguana, and Gajah-Puteri (BIG-P) fields offshore Indonesia will bolster the top line in 1Q20.

Deleveraging is vital

One of Premier's key drawbacks is that it is saddled with a total debt of $2,386 million, which translates into a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.15x. At the same time, Net debt/EBITDA (I used LTM EBITDA figure provided by Seeking Alpha Essential) stands at 2.16x, which is not ideal but also not terrifying. Apart from that, due to the increasing amount of borrowings, interest expense (on an accrued basis) soared in 2016 compared to 2015 and, since then, has been continuously growing, hammering the bottom line.

As my esteemed readers likely know, it is not just tough and challenging, but nearly impossible to create shareholder value and prop up Market Value Added when the balance sheet is burdened by immense debt. Yet, Mr. Market does not always reprimand stocks that have humongous debt. Here I should remind that Swedish E&P company Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY) even has negative net worth due to cyclopean amount of borrowings on the balance sheet; yet, investors, mesmerized by revenue growth prospects secured by the Johan Sverdrup oilfield and calmed by safe Net debt/EBITDA ratio (interest expense is minuscule, by the way), are ready to even pay a premium for the share.

Premier Oil picked a method that energy companies across the globe actively used to ameliorate their capital structures and enhance returns during the oil market meltdown. It decided to divest the stake in the prolific Zama field (810 mmboe in gross resources) offshore Mexico and fully exit the project while retaining a stake in the adjacent Block 30. As the firm trims its exposure to the project, it becomes apparent that growth is not its priority at the moment. It has both pros and cons. Let me briefly clarify this. If an oil company scales down exploration activities or divests stakes in prolific oil fields that are currently under development, it can receive substantial cash proceeds and reduce the value of long-term assets on the balance sheet, thus boosting returns and reducing future capital investments. At the same time, if because of divestments future production will be too tepid, lower revenue will put pressure on margins jeopardizing EPS, FCFPS, FROIC, and Market Value Added. So, I hope Premier has carefully pondered all the pros and cons.

If debt reduction pans out, the market appreciation might follow. Lower interest expense, in turn, will ease pressure on the bottom line. But to regain investor credit, the firm should also proactively manage opex to be able to consistently increase EPS despite soft revenue caused by weaker Brent.

Free cash flow

According to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows, interest paid may be classified as operating, investing, or financing cash flows. In this regard, I recommend taking a more in-depth look at the IFRS EU cash flow statements when computing levered FCF (FCF to Equity) because if we simply deduct capex (e.g., additions to PP&E or oil & gas properties) from net CFFO, we overlook an essential point, especially in the cases of overleveraged companies: interest that was not accrued but actually paid during the period. GAAP requires to classify interest paid only as a component of operating activities; thus, investors who are focused on the US stock market should bear in mind that non-US companies quite often report interest in the financing section of the CFS.

So, Premier Oil reported 1H19 FCF of $182 million. This non-IFRS measure was defined by the company as

Positive cash flow generation from operating, investing and financing activities excluding drawdowns from and repayments of borrowing facilities.

I estimate half-year after-interest FCF to equal $313.8 million (net CFFO minus capital expenditure and interest paid; see the condensed CFS on p. 27 to find these items). Adjusted for decommissioning and lease liability payments, FCF equaled to $186.2 million. This is far better than in 1H18 when FCF (net CFFO after capex and interest paid) was negative $65.2 million. So, Premier did a great job not only boosting accounting profit but also improving cash flows.

Dividend

The dividend was eliminated in 2015 when Premier had to grapple with oil market headwinds. DPS cut or elimination is always a bitter pill to swallow, but sometimes shareholder rewards not supported by FCF (especially when Debt/Equity ratio approaches unhealthy level) could easily push a company on the brink of insolvency. As Premier's debt burden is still significant, I see that dividend introduction is unlikely in the short term.

A quick valuation

I suppose it is worth applying EV/EBITDA and EV/Production ratios to compare Premier with its closest peers: Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) and EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF). Cairn and EnQuest have not presented their 1H19 results yet, so, I used 2018 data.

Cairn Energy trades at EV/EBITDA of 7.4x and EV/Production of 67.6x (considering 1.2266 exchange rate to convert GBP to USD). At the same time, EnQuest trades at 2.7x EV/EBITDA and 39x EV/Production. Premier's debt and equity investors are ready to pay $3 per dollar of EBITDA and $35.6 per barrel of oil equivalent. In sum, Cairn looks overvalued as its operating results were distorted by impairment; however, production figures were also not stellar. Both Premier and EnQuest are undervalued, and the main culprit is leverage. Bargain-level valuation is surely not fully justified, as the company's performance is improving. Yet, I reckon in the short term Brent price will not be supportive of the expansion of multiples, as the trade war escalation takes a toll on traders' sentiment.

Final thoughts

Canny investors who are constantly seeking value stocks with decent prospects may consider Premier Oil as a top pick. However, I suppose they should take into account the anticipated revenue decline in 2020-2022 and tepid EPS growth despite the Tolmount gas field on stream in 2020. At the same time, it is worth noting that Premier could increase 2019 revenue ~13.3% compared to FY18. However, the company pays no dividend and operates in a cyclical industry; hence, it is not apt for a recession-proof portfolio.

According to Seeking Alpha Essential, the sell-side analysts are currently pronouncedly bullish. Their sentiment is likely inspired by Premier's merits as high operating efficiency in the Catcher Area and possible reserves increase, more resilient FCF and improved ESG score (e.g., due to minimized emissions at the Tolmount and Solan).

Nevertheless, speaking about the market sentiment, I should remind that the Fear & Greed Index provided by CNN Money as one of the key indicators of the current sentiment in the US shows Extreme Fear. Investors are concerned with the repercussions of the trade war, while it is entirely uncertain if new rate cuts will be enough to stave off a global recession.

All in all, Premier Oil is a "Hold." However, I do acknowledge that if a trade war is temporarily settled (before likely reignited again, as we have already seen this year) and news headlines serve as catalysts of greed on the stock market, oil stocks will rally. Among the key short-term catalysts may also be the results of the Tolmount East appraisal well and new investor interest to the Sea Lion project offshore the Falkland Islands. Deleveraging also remains vital.

Note: Because of unsatisfying liquidity, ADRs do not fully reflect the ordinary share price movement on the LSE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.