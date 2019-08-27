Why Bausch Health Looks Oversold

The easy buy and sell pattern on shares of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) came to an end after its last quarterly earnings report. In the past few quarters, investors enjoyed gains by buying BHC stock ahead of the earnings report and then selling it after the company beat expectations. This time, shares continued on a downtrend after the Q2 report. What happened?

Bausch reported a 1.1% increase in revenue to $2.15 billion but lost $0.49 a share. The Salix division was the only unit reporting growth, which rose 15% to $509 million. Its B+L revenue was down 0.1% to $1.21 billion. Per SA's market current note, Bausch raised its outlook:

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $8.40B - 8.60B from $8.35B - 8.55B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.425B - 3.575B from $3.40B - 3.55B.

The slightly higher net revenue and EBITDA guidance is a positive development. But Bausch also assumes a slight increase in stock compensation, which is $110 million:

Bausch's stock underperformance and downtrend could be due to two major reasons. First, drug stocks are still out of favor. Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is trending lower and will find new lows soon. Even Pfizer's (PFE) buyout of Mylan (MYL) not only failed to reverse the negative sentiment but Pfizer stock fell 19% in the last month. Second, Bausch's anemic revenue growth in the quarter is a disappointment, even though the company grew organic revenue by 3%, for the sixth consecutive quarter. Plus, its most important top ten products grew 13% organically.

Q2 Results

In Q2, Bausch generated $339 million in cash from operations, grew R&D spend by 24%, and refinanced $1.5 billion of 2023 senior unsecured notes. Its $350 million debt reduction when considering its net debt still stands at $23.49 billion.

Growth Opportunities

BHC guided R&D spend at 5.3-5.4% of revenue. And even after increased selling, marketing, and promotional costs to support its growth brands, adjusted EBITDA rose 1% last quarter. The higher operating efficiency suggests that while growth is slow, the company's turnaround is on the right track.

Bausch's Biotrue ONEday contact lenses contributed to Q2 growth and should continue to do so.

Xifaxan's overall 21% growth helped lift the performance of the Salix division. Since late 2018, the unit did not renew unfavorable supply deals. It made better deals in the non-retail channels, such as clinics. The company expects strong performance again in Q3 followed by a moderate performance in Q4 and beyond. The primary care sales team is the reason for the growth. As it is deploying 500 sales staff for Trulance to support the drug's market expansion.

Potential Headwinds

Bausch's high debt levels could explain the stock's under-performance but it is not a drag on results. In the second quarter, the company prioritized R&D spend over debt reduction. This will drive organic growth, increase cash flow in the longer term and accelerate debt repayments later on.

Sales of eye care products in China totaled $400 million. As the number one seller in eye drops in the region, Bausch cannot afford to face indirect disruptions to demand due to the ongoing U.S./China trade tensions. Its contact lens business in China, together with eye care, represents a quarter of its business. Management does not expect any major constraints in sales since the production of its eyedrops is produced in China.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

9 analysts who cover BHC stock have an average one-year price target of $35.25 (per Tipranks). Similarly, a conservative investor may use a 10-year DCF EBITDA Exit model. Assuming revenue declines in the short term and grows in the low single-digits afterward, the fair value is ~$28:

Low Mid High Selected Discount Rate 10.00% 9.50% 9.00% Implied Fair Value 20.9 27.84 35.28 Implied Upside / (Downside) -2.70% 29.60% 64.20%

Even though Bausch's stock performance might disappoint patient value investors for a while longer, the company has strong long-term prospects. The company is one of a few stocks in the weak drug manufacturing sector that investors should consider.

