Long Ideas | Denmark

Pandora A/S: A Turnaround Bet With A Favorable Risk/Reward Profile

Pandora A/S (PANDY)
by: Urbem Capital
Urbem Capital
Urbem Partnership
Summary

Normally, I would like to pass on turnaround stories.

But Pandora is a rare case, in my view, that may maintain its solid business fundamentals while being turned around back to sustainable growth.

The stock price seems ridiculously cheap, but more cautious investors may want to establish a small position here and accumulate more shares over time.

Source: shopsquareone.com.

Overview

As the saying goes, "sell the losers and only keep the winners." When it comes to a turnaround story, I tend to give it a pass at first glance. However, for