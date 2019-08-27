Qualys: Overpricing Growth
About: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)
by: Kayode Omotosho
Summary
Qualys needs to fully step outside its vulnerability assessment niche.
Compared to competitors, Qualys is getting overpriced.
Growth deceleration will keep the stock range bound in the near term.
Qualys is a HOLD due to the growth deceleration risk, which will result in lower valuation multiples.
Qualys (QLYS) is a leading cloud security solution provider which has consistently delivered on its growth and profitability promises. However, the recent deceleration of the growth narrative, coupled with the huge valuation multiple