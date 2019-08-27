Valaris Reports New Contracts - Floater Situation Is Alarming

Valaris 8505 (Ensco 8505)

Valaris (VAL) has just announced new contract awards. The news comes at a very challenging time for the company's shares which have been literally decimated following the completion of Rowan-Ensco merger and the formation of the new company. Without further ado, let's look at what the company reported.

Floaters

Valaris 8505 (Ensco 8505) got a three-well contract extension with Eni (E). The rig will drill offshore Mexico for 225 days from February 2020 to September 2020. This job comes in a direct continuation of the existing contract with Eni which ends in February 2020.

Unfortunately, that's the only news on the floater front. This means that Ensco 8504, Ensco MS-1 (both available for hire), and Ensco 5006 (contract ends in August 2019) have not received jobs. As shown in my recent article on floater supply fundamentals, recent months have not been great on the floater contracting side. Currently, it looks like those floaters who do not have contracts can only count on short-term work for the remainder of 2019, while oil companies' interest in longer-term jobs is for 2020 and beyond.

Jack-ups

Valaris JU-290 (Rowan Viking) got an accommodation services contract with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) in Norway. The job will take 130 days and begin in September 2019. Rowan Viking had a gap between contracts with MOL (ends in August 2019) and Lundin (starts in March 2020). Apparently, nothing better than accommodation services work was found for the rig, but it's still better than a gap. Valaris JU-248 (Rowan Gorilla VI) got a one-month contract extension from Shell (RDS.A) in Trinidad. The rig will now end its current contract in October 2019. Valaris JU-247 (Rowan Gorilla V) contract was extended by Total (TOT) by 8 months. The rig is now expected to stay in the North Sea until November 2020. This development is hardly a surprise given the fact that the North Sea remains a major bright spot in the offshore drilling industry. Valaris JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) contract in Trinidad was extended by two wells. The rig got an additional 60 days of work and will now work until February 2020. Valaris JU-87 (Ensco 87) got a contract from McMoRan Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will drill one well with an estimated duration of 30 days. The contract is expected to begin in August 2019. The rig's previous contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended in June 2019 and the rig has been warm stacked since then. It is likely that Valaris sees additional work opportunities for the jack-up. Otherwise, mobilizing the rig for just 30 days of work hardly makes sense.

The jack-up market segment is obviously in a better shape than the floater segment. We should keep in mind that the recent fleet status report contained many jack-up news. Given the strong position in the jack-up segment of the combined Ensco-Rowan which is now named Valaris, we should expect regular jack-up news for the remainder of this year.

Conclusion

The situation on the floater side is alarming. That said, the market pushed the stock so low as if it's already making its final call on Valaris' fate. In my opinion, this is a premature development. At the same time, I reiterate that the whole offshore drilling industry is speculative and better suited for trading than for buy and hold endeavors - proceed with caution.

