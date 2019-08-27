AMD: Full Value Myth

New customers like Twitter and Google provide more confidence for 20% market share in the data center space.

For a few years now, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has attempted to reach the inflection point where their chips reached the price and performance that customers couldn't resist switching from the safety of the Intel (INTC) brand. The horizon was constantly shifting, causing consternation with the market participants that lacked faith in CEO Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster. The release of Epyc 2 and other 7nm products finally has the company at the inflection point, allowing for disproof of the valuation myth and confirmation of our bullish investment thesis even with the stock up at $30.

Image Source: AMD website

Performance Leader

Just about all experts appear to agree that AMD is now the performance leader in the server space. Investors can read up on technical aspects of the performance leadership in more detail via other Seeking Alpha articles or popular technology sites like this article on SemiAccurate.

According to AMD, the recently-released Eypc 2 offers the following performance leadership per chip cost. The high-end chips have 4x the performance for the cost of comparable chips from Intel (INTC).

Source: AMD Epyc Horizon presentation

The combination of lower costs for better performance is leading to major data center customers like Twitter (TWTR) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to shift to AMD server chips. Twitter was even willing to document at the Epyc Horizon event on Aug. 7 that their total cost of operations was dropping 25% from shifting to Epyc 2 chips. Some other customers are seeing a lower TCO of up to 50%.

Source: AMD Epyc Horizon presentation

So AMD is finally in a place the company hasn't been in before, having a performance leadership while still maintaining a lower cost. The big question now is turning the leadership position into financial rewards for shareholders.

Value Myth

What caught my attention last week was Piper Jaffray calling AMD fully valued with the stock in the low $30s at the time. Analyst Harsh Kumar was positive on the product innovation, but he fell trapped to the theory that EPS estimates don't support a higher stock price.

Looking at current analyst estimates for 2020, AMD has a target of $8.4 billion in revenues and a EPS estimate of $1.04. The EPS estimate is up from $0.63 in 2019 so the analyst community does expect a substantial gain from the $0.46 earned last year.

Naturally, investors can view these estimates and question whether AMD is worth owning at a current $30 price or at 29x 2020 EPS estimates. The issue here is the legitimacy of those estimates considering AMD has finally leapfrogged Intel in the massive server market.

Even Wccftech appears to agree with the concept of AMD finally getting over the server horizon. The company already has 13% market share in markets like desktop and mobile and a move to 10% in the data center market is a next step, eventually followed by 20% and possibly beyond.

Source: Mercury Research

The tech site goes further in another article to provide the simple path to 15%-20% market share and up to $4 billion in additional revenues. The Twitter and Google deals provide a lot more confidence here.

Some quick math will tell you how important a serious inroad into the server market really is. If we take Intel’s numbers at face value then that could put AMD’s share at 15%-20%. On the high end, this could mean $4 billion in additional revenue for Dr. Lisa Su and Co. and this is exactly why AMD shares have soared today up past 14%. More important than revenue is earnings, and this is where AMD might finally deliver on its promises. $4 billion and a 40% margin would add $1.6 billion in net income and if that can happen AMD investors will be very happy.

A noticeable key here is that AMD already has claimed these 7nm chips have gross margins in excess of 50%. The statement on 40% margins appears misleading as the overall operating margin would probably only reach a goal of 20%. Either way though, one should start viewing 20% data center market share as a logical step with the performance and TCO leader possibly grabbing far larger share in market targeted at $29 billion by 2021.

Another prime point is the TCO leadership makes it virtually impossible for Intel to cut prices in order to maintain market share. The chip giant would need dramatic price cuts to be competitive and any minimal cuts would just lower their margins without keeping market share.

For this reason, CEO Lisa Su was very adamant on the Q2 earnings call that pricing for the Rome server chip wasn't an issue:

Your question specifically about the pricing environment, the pricing environment is always competitive. We expect it to be competitive. That being the case in servers price is not the first variable in terms of a buying decision. And so, we believe the value proposition that we have for Rome, from a overall standpoint is very strong and we see good a good pricing environment for that.

The market can waste time questioning whether AMD makes the 2019 revenue target of $6.8 billion (mid-single digit growth) with a requirement for a massive Q4 revenue total of $2.2 billion after only $1.8 billion in Q3. The bigger focus should be on the additional data center revenues when market share doubles, triples or even quadruples in a market segment forecast to grow several billion dollars a year.

An additional $4 billion in data center revenues pushes AMD up to $10 billion in annual revenues and these financial targets:

Revenue = $10.0 billion

Gross Margins @ 50% = $5.0 billion

OpEx @ 25% = $2.5 billion

Operating Income = $2.5 billion

Taxes @ 20% = $0.5 billion

EPS = $2.0 billion/1.2 billion shares = $1.67

The opportunity exists for higher margins, especially in the operating margin of only 25%. AMD could easily achieve a higher gross margin and push operating expenses below 25% of revenues. Along with taxes below 20%, the chip company could easily top the $1.75 EPS with only 20% of the data center market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that major data points continue to support our targets For AMD reaching $10 billion-plus revenue targets and an EPS of $1.75. Whether this happens in 2020 or 2021 isn't overly relevant with the key point being the stock trading at a full value is a myth once EPS estimates start reaching $1.75 and forward estimates soar above $2.

