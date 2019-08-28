Consolidated Communications: Avoid For Now

Investors would be well served to avoid purchasing CNSL today as they may have opportunities to increase exposure at even lower stock prices.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has sold off sharply over the last months, causing some to consider purchasing common equity at reduced price levels.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL), a residential and business telecommunications company headquartered in Illinois, looks cheap on many metrics, causing many members of the SA community to consider entering a long investment. However, I suggest that investors should avoid CNSL as it presents unnecessary risks to long shareholders and that those who may be interested in exposure to this company's equity may have an opportunity to increase exposure opportunistically at even lower prices.

A Look at Fundamentals

The telecommunications company looks "cheap" on a fundamental basis, especially when many investors look at what appears to be an absurdly high dividend yield - at first glance. However, the company suspended its dividend payments in April and made its final dividend payment on May 1 of this year. Now, according to President and CEO Bob Udell, CNSL is focusing on a "revised capital allocation plan" in an attempt to deal with another major issue at the company - the weak balance sheet.

While the company has positive income from operations, the large debt overhang is creating an interest expense that makes the company's income statement overall unprofitable. In addition to the company's cash interest expense, cash capital expenditures also are significant as the company invests in building out its telecommunications infrastructure in its largely rural geographical footprint. Cash interest expense for 2019 is estimated at $130 million, while capital expenditures are estimated at $210 million (on the lower end of the guidance range for both estimates). Investors should monitor these carefully.

Multiple Contraction on the Horizon?

The dual dangers of a large debt overhang and potential macroeconomic recession may result in further multiple contraction. If the company cannot delever according to its stated timeline, investors who are still sticking with the stock may lose faith and dump their holdings. Also, in light of various indicators that a macroeconomic recession may be in the cards, further multiple contraction may occur if and when equities sell off more broadly, giving potential long investors even more opportunity to increase exposure at more attractive prices.

Upside Risks

Of course, the company could prove me wrong and delever faster than expected. The stated goal from the company made around the time, they suspended the dividend this spring, is to achieve a deleveraging goal of <4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA no later than the end of H1 2021. At this stage, the plan is to refinance the company's unsecured debt. In the context of management being able to properly manage expectations, however, I would not be waiting for any strong performance on this front. A look at the company's history of earnings surprises reveals a mixed history of expectations management at best.

The CEO purchased a small (10,000) amount of shares in May, indicating bullishness at the then-share price of $4.34. Of course, as another potential risk, continued and more significant insider buying is possible, but I would be surprised to see this in any material size until the company share price is much lower and the executives know internally that the equity is truly undervalued.

Those who believe a dividend reinstatement may be on the horizon are likely to be disappointed. For those investors with a longer-term time horizon, selling puts in small, speculative size may make sense if a much lower strike price than the current stock price is chosen.

Conclusion

CNSL equity shares may look undervalued today, but they likely do not represent a good risk/reward investment at current levels. Investors should avoid CNSL for now and wait for a lower share price while continuing to monitor the company's fundamental metrics, especially around capital expenditures and interest expense associated with the company's large debt burden.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.